Islamists and Pakistanis attacked Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi after he urged people to boycott Chinese products amid the Ladakh standoff. On Saturday, Warsi took to Twitter to say that he is consciously going to stop everything that is Chinese.

I am consciously going to stop using everything that is Chinese. As they are a part of most of the things we use, it will take time but I know, one day I’ll be Chinese free. You should try it too … — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) May 30, 2020

He said that while most products we use are either made in China or they have major components which are made there, it will take time to phase out the Chinese products. “But I know, one day I’ll be Chinese free,” he tweeted.

However, he was soon attacked by Islamists and Pakistanis for his appeal.

Or kashmir mi jo zulm ho raha hai ap mi himmat hai modi se pochni ki ya sirf filmi dialogue he bolo gi — ARSHAD KHAN (@arshadkhan1818) May 30, 2020

He was asked if he had the courage to ask PM Modi on the ‘atrocities’ on Kashmir or he will only speak filmy dialogues.

I am also consciously thinking to ban india from everywhere, from products to industry becuase indian fascist modi suppressing muslims, and u say nothing about it, how brave of you, china ne danda diya to ankhen bahar rhi han ??? — Muhammad Aqib (@Sacha_jhoot) May 30, 2020

One Muhammad Aqib, whose Twitter profile states that he is from Pakistan, said that he is consciously thinking of banning India from anywhere. Aqib was upset Warsi was not saying anything on ‘suppression of Muslims in India by fascist Modi’.

Another Pakistani, Almas Arshad, suggested that India should leave all ‘Chinese things’ like Ladakh. Similarly, the ‘Made in India’ actor Milind Sonam, on Friday, shared video of Aamir Khan starrer ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration Sonam Wangchuk’s video where he urged people to boycott Chinese hardware and software over time.

The education reformer had called for boycott of Chinese products in the wake of the military standoff between India and China at the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in Ladakh. Soman, too, was mocked and attacked by ‘liberals’ and Islamists for calling to ban Chinese products.

i dont know why no one has said it till now – milind soman is cancer. — Tronald Dump. (@bloopin1) May 31, 2020

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah mocked Soman for the call to boycott Chinese products. Sonam also got hate for his association with the RSS during his childhood which he had mentioned in his autobiography released earlier this year.

Milind Soman has come out of the Sanghi closet??? — veena bakshi (@vibione) May 31, 2020

Milind soman has been affiliated to RSS earlier , nothing to be surprised about. https://t.co/Gj5YVFKr5J — Wasim Khan | وسیم خان ☪️ (@WasimKhan_001) May 30, 2020

The Standoff at LAC

About 5000 Chinese army personnel, under the garb of a military exercise, diverted their movement towards the Indian side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control). The current stand-off began on May 5-6 and has been continuing all along the LAC up to Sikkim. Sources told ANI that the behaviour of Chinese troops had been reminiscent of the stone pelters in Kashmir who are funded by Pakistan. The Chinese troops came armed with sticks, clubs with barbed wires and stones in an area near the Pangong Tso lake during a face-off with Indian troops there, the source revealed.