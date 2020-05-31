Advertisements
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Actors Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman get attacked by Islamists and Pakistanis for urging people to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah mocked Soman for the call to boycott Chinese products. Sonam also got hate for his association with the RSS during his childhood which he had mentioned in his autobiography released earlier this year.

OpIndia Staff

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman get attacked for asking to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff
912

Islamists and Pakistanis attacked Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi after he urged people to boycott Chinese products amid the Ladakh standoff. On Saturday, Warsi took to Twitter to say that he is consciously going to stop everything that is Chinese.

He said that while most products we use are either made in China or they have major components which are made there, it will take time to phase out the Chinese products. “But I know, one day I’ll be Chinese free,” he tweeted.

However, he was soon attacked by Islamists and Pakistanis for his appeal.

He was asked if he had the courage to ask PM Modi on the ‘atrocities’ on Kashmir or he will only speak filmy dialogues.

One Muhammad Aqib, whose Twitter profile states that he is from Pakistan, said that he is consciously thinking of banning India from anywhere. Aqib was upset Warsi was not saying anything on ‘suppression of Muslims in India by fascist Modi’.

Another Pakistani, Almas Arshad, suggested that India should leave all ‘Chinese things’ like Ladakh. Similarly, the ‘Made in India’ actor Milind Sonam, on Friday, shared video of Aamir Khan starrer ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration Sonam Wangchuk’s video where he urged people to boycott Chinese hardware and software over time.

The education reformer had called for boycott of Chinese products in the wake of the military standoff between India and China at the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in Ladakh. Soman, too, was mocked and attacked by ‘liberals’ and Islamists for calling to ban Chinese products.

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah mocked Soman for the call to boycott Chinese products. Sonam also got hate for his association with the RSS during his childhood which he had mentioned in his autobiography released earlier this year.

The Standoff at LAC

About 5000 Chinese army personnel, under the garb of a military exercise, diverted their movement towards the Indian side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control). The current stand-off began on May 5-6 and has been continuing all along the LAC up to Sikkim. Sources told ANI that the behaviour of Chinese troops had been reminiscent of the stone pelters in Kashmir who are funded by Pakistan. The Chinese troops came armed with sticks, clubs with barbed wires and stones in an area near the Pangong Tso lake during a face-off with Indian troops there, the source revealed.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia
