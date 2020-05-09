Saturday, May 9, 2020
Home Media From Land grabbing, vandalization of temples to the abduction of women: Persecution of Hindus...
News Reports
Updated:

From Land grabbing, vandalization of temples to the abduction of women: Persecution of Hindus increases in Bangladesh during the lockdown

The World Hindu federation alleged that there have been a series of incidents conducted by religious fanatics against Hindus in the last month

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Bangladeshi social activists form a human chain during a rally held to protest against recent communal violence in the country, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Hundreds of Muslims in eastern Bangladesh angry about a social media post launched a wave of attacks against Hindu temples and homes in a rare convulsion of communal violence in the region, Bangladeshi police said Monday. (AP Photo/ A.M. Ahad)
51

The World Hindu Federation has alleged that the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, mainly Hindus, has increased during the lockdown in the country. Bangladesh announced a nationwide lockdown after noting a surge in Coronavirus cases in the country on 26 March.

The World Hindu Federation has alleged that there have been a series of incidents conducted by religious fanatics against Hindus in the last month including shops being looted, businessmen being killed, land being grabbed, temples being demolished and idols vandalized, families being forced to leave the country and girls and women being abducted and raped.

The federation said in a statement, “In April, 12 business shops of Hindu owners were looted, 2 Hindu businessmen were killed, 307 acres of Hindu land were occupied by local criminals, 2 temples were demolished and idols vandalized. 21 Hindu families were evicted from their settlements and 14 Hindu families forced to leave the country.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The federation also claimed that in the last month four Hindu girls were abducted, six other Hindu girls and women were raped, ten were attempted to being raped and three Hindu girls were forced to convert to Islam. It asserted, “The human rights situation is becoming worse day by day in Bangladesh but unfortunately no one has been arrested yet.”

The Federation demanded punishment to the criminals for the atrocities unleashed on the minorities in the country.

The Federation listed out the incidences

The federation also listed a series of incidents of the atrocities unleashed against Hindus. Some of them are:

On April 4, a land grabber occupied the ancestral property of one Narayan Sarkar in Puran Mahipur Union of Mahipur Police Station in Patuakhali district.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Similarly, on April 6 a local land grabber and his two sons grabbed 100 bighas of land belonging to 50 Hindu families in three villages under Chaugachha police station in Jessore district. Minorities are living under constant fear after the Islamic fundamentalists vandalized the idol of a Hindu temple located in Dashmina Upazila of Patuakhali district on April 7. On April 8 Police arrested a school teacher, Indrajith Hazari (35), on the false allegation of posting “abusive” words about a prophet.

Temples and idols vandalized, Lands of Hindu acquired illegally by force

In another incident on April 9, the miscreants vandalized the idols of Sri Sri Radha Gobind and Lakshmi of Shiva temple in Kuki Kalidas village of Shibganj Upazila of Bogra district. On April 10 a man grabbed the 6 bighas of ancestral land of Jobon Mridha in Morelganj of Bagerhat district.

On April 11, a local goon demanded 5 lakh taka from a Hindu businessman Asit Kumar Sarkar, who is a resident of Titukandi village in Alamdanga Upazila in Faridpur district. Later, the goon and 30 of his associates attacked and seriously injured Sarkar. Similarly, on April 12, a man and his sons looted the house of Sudhanshu Das of Nazirpur village in Nasirnagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria district and cut down valuable trees worth more than three lakh taka.

Hindu Women beaten up, abducted and forcibly converted to Islam

More brutal incidences emerged when a helpless widow Basna Rani Das and her son and daughter were brutally beaten up and injured by local criminals who also grabbed her house and other properties on April 13. On April 14 a local goon threatened to kill a retired Hindu teacher, Dipak Kumar Raha when he wanted to return to his house after a long time from Narail district. The goon captured Raha’s house and property and evicted him out of his house.

On April 15, One Dhaneshwar Roy’s daughter Pratima Rani was forcibly taken away and converted to Islam in Dimla Upazila in the Nilphamari district. On April 16 a man and his two sons carried out an attack on a Hindu family in Paschim Sujankathi (Mallikpur) village under the Agailjhara police station in Barisal district. Four Hindus were admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A minor Ashtami Sarkar (14), daughter of Nimai Sarkar of Rajshahi district, committed suicide in her room as she was regularly harassed by a man and his associates on April 17.

Hindus evicted from their own properties

As another atrocity on minority, Police arrested Paritosh Kumar Sarkar, a Hindu college student, on the false allegation of making objectionable comments on Facebook on April 18. On April 19 Police arrested one Madhu Kundu (32) of Fakirhat in Bagerhat for writing about mass gathering during the performance of last rites of a man at Nasirnagar in Brahmanbaria district. On April 21, Thirty Hindu families were attacked in Satkania by a local group of 60 people. 25 Hindus, including children, were seriously injured.

On April 22, the religious fanatics vandalized a temple and attacked several Hindu houses at Akkelpur municipal area of Joypurhat district for obstructing gambling at the Parghati temple. On April 23, the miscreants killed a Hindu man Subrata Mandal (30) at Dakop Upazila in Khulna district.

And the atrocities going on!!

On April 24, the goons attacked a Hindu family at Mongla in Bagerhat district with the intention of evicting them from their homes. Six members of the family, including a pregnant woman, were injured. On April 25, a local group attacked and vandalized the house of Rabidas and grabbed property at Sariyakandi in Bogra district.

Again on April 26, the miscreants vandalized idols and set fire to two temples in Laxmipur municipal town. On April 27, a local and his two sons beat up and injured Narendra Moktar to grab his properties at Begumganj Upazila in the Noakhali district. On April 28, the miscreants attacked a Durga temple and its adjoining Bankali temple at Maheshail Bazar under Ishania Union No. 2 of Bochaganj Upazila in Dinajpur and vandalized the Shiva and Kali idols of the two temples. On April 29 Bikash Chandra Ghosh in Satkhira district was attacked by 35-40 people with the intention of grabbing his five bighas of land.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Jharkhand: New details emerge in Jamtara incident where one Jamshed Ansari had removed barricades placed by the villagers to enforce lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Jamtara police have lodged an FIR against 13 identified and 40 unidentified miscreants based on the complaint lodged by one Gautam Kumar
Read more
News Reports

Four Muslim youths arrested in Ahmedabad for spreading fake tweet regarding the health of home minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Firoz Khan, Sarfaraz, Sajjad Ali, and Shiraz Hussain arrested in Ahmebadad for fake tweet on health of Amit Shah
Read more
Media

From Land grabbing, vandalization of temples to the abduction of women: Persecution of Hindus increases in Bangladesh during the lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
World Hindu Federation has alleged that the persecution of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh has increased during the lockdown in the country
Read more
News Reports

‘Had converted to Islam during rule of Aurangzeb’: 250 Muslims from 40 families convert to Hinduism in Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
250 Muslims from 40 families converted to Hinduism in Bidhmira village in Hisar district of Haryana
Read more
News Reports

Home Minister Amit Shah dismisses rumours surrounding his health, says busy with coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah said that millions of party workers and well wishers have expressed a lot of concern regarding his health after the rumours
Read more
Culture and History

Maharana Pratap Jayanti: What Asaf Khan told Mughal forces at the Battle of Haldighati

Abhishek Banerjee -
On the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, let me tell you a story. We all know about the Maharana’s legendary battle in 1576 against Mughal forces on the fields of Halidghati
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

OpIndia Staff -
The allegations that Amit Shah is unwell and he is missing from action are not true, vested interests spreading baseless rumours
Read more
News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
Social Media

AAP cheerleader and NRI ‘Journalist’ of US-based news portal wishes cancer and death upon Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Spewing her inner vitriol against the Home Minister, Nadar said that his death that ought to be "celebrated in the larger interest of humanity."
Read more
Social Media

‘COVID, cancer or both’: Another ‘journalist’ previously associated with TOI, DNA found wishing death upon the Home Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an NRI 'journalist' had wished death upon HM Amit Shah by stating that his lipoma surgery transformed into a “full-blower cancer"
Read more
News Reports

Parents of Class 12 boy who committed suicide over unsubstantiated rape allegations file complaint: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed in the suicide case of -Manav Singh who took his life after being accused of sexual abuse on social media.
Read more

Connect with us

223,951FansLike
322,789FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com