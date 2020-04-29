Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Home News Reports Home Ministry allows movement of stranded migrant workers, students, tourists and others to their...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Home Ministry allows movement of stranded migrant workers, students, tourists and others to their home states by bus

The centre has asked the states and union territories to designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for sending and receiving such persons.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
4

Further relaxing the nationwide lockdown, the union home ministry today allowed the states to facilitate the movement of people stranded in various states, including migrant labours. This move will allow students, migrant workers, tourists etc to go to their homes from their current locations.

The order issued by the home ministry has issued guidelines for movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students who are stranded at different places due to the lockdown. The centre has asked the states and union territories to designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for sending and receiving such persons. The movement of people will happen only by road.

Persons willing to move will be screened and only those having no symptoms will be allowed to move. Both the sending and receiving states will have to coordinate on the movement, and the states that fall in the route will allow the transit of such buses. On arrival at the destination, the persons will be again screened and they will be kept in home quarantine if found asymptomatic. They may also be kept in institutional quarantine, if that is felt necessary after health checkup.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

This move will bring a huge relief for lakhs of people who are stranded in different states due to the lockdown. As migrant workers have no work, and students have no classes to attend, all of them want to go home to be with families. Several incidents of migrants violating lockdown and coming out in large numbers demanding to be sent back to their home states have also happened in various states lie Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi etc. Earlier some states had evacuated small number of people stranded outside their states. But now after the MHA order, large scale evacuation of people to their home states will be possible.

The nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus was imposed from 25th March, which was to expire on 14th April. But the lockdown was extended and now it is scheduled to end on 3rd March.

Today’s decision just four days ahead of the lockdown ends gives a hint that the lockdown will not be lifted completely after 3rd May. Even if limited relaxations are granted in green zones, at least train, flight and inter-state bus transit will most probably remain prohibited.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Home Ministry allows movement of stranded migrant workers, students, tourists and others to their home states by bus

OpIndia Staff -
Home ministry issues guidelines for movement of people stranded at different places due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Read more
Fact-Check

Bollywood entertainer Richa Chadha wants RBI to ‘write off’ everyone’s EMI. Here is why it is not possible, ever

OpIndia Staff -
The Reserve Bank of India doesn't write off loans. It is the banks that write off the loans that are granted by them. And write off does not mean waive off.
Read more
News Reports

Largest Ozone hole formed over the Arctic heals, scientists say coronavirus lockdown has nothing to do with it

OpIndia Staff -
CAMS revealed that due to unusual weather conditions the ozone hole had occured, and it disappeared automatically.
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

Irrfan Khan’s Islam: Read how the seasoned actor believed that faith is about introspection, criticised practices of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Irrfan Khan had to face the anger or Islamic fundamentalists for questioning the practice of killing goats for Bakrid.
Read more
News Reports

Corona Yoddha: Filmmaker Manish Mundra talks about complete strangers have come together on Twitter to fight the good fight

OpIndia Staff -
In the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Manish Mundra has come up with the slogan of "Let's do more!"
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Film actor Irrfan Khan dies at 54

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Khan was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani hospital on Tuesday following colon infection where he breathed his last.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police registers FIR against satire that said they banned oranges in the city, despite disclaimer announcing that it is satire

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Major Neelum Singh (rtd) had shared a satirical post that had mocked the Cyberabad police for its arbitrary response against a poor Hindu vendor for sporting a saffron flag on his cart.
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

Don’t fall for propaganda: ‘Write off’ of loans is not ‘Loan waiver’

Editorial Desk -
Understanding technical terms is not everybody's cup of tea.
Read more
News Reports

After Sunny Gupta was killed days before sister’s marriage, one Adil Mirza arrested for using his murder to incite hate, called for killing ‘all...

OpIndia Staff -
Exploiting Sunny Gupta's death, Adil Mirza created multiple fake Facebook accounts and posted communally provocative remarks through them
Read more

Connect with us

221,882FansLike
308,629FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com