Wednesday, May 6, 2020
3.17 crore food packets, 50 lakh ration kits, 3.42 lakh volunteers: RSS stands tall in coronavirus relief measures

From masks to blood donation drive to providing food and ration packages, RSS has come to the rescue in coronavirus relief work.

As the global pandemic of coronavirus has caused havoc across the globe, the Hindu nationalist organisation – the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has dedicated itself to help the people of the country by carrying out relief measures across the country.

In its relief operations across the country, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has deployed over 3,42,000 volunteers to help people in need. The organisation served in over 67,000 locations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The nationalist organisation has also donated ration kits to over 50 lakh families and meal packets to over 3 crore people. The RSS also donated over 44 lakh face masks to people in need.

So far, the Hindu-nationalist organisation has also organised blood donation camps at 22,446 places. Masks and sanitizers have also been distributed to prevent people from the coronavirus and nearly. 44,54,555 masks have been distributed among the needy, the RSS said.

“Our Swayamsevaks have started 25 types of Sewa activities during the corona crisis from providing helpline numbers to various categories as per the needs to offering meals, shelter and medical help to people who are either stranded or coming from other states. From the urban poor to nomads and scheduled tribes, and even animals who are an integral part of our ecosystem, most marginalised sections are served by the Swayamsevaks on the priority basis,” said Dattatreya Hosabale, the Joint General Secretary of the RSS.

He added that the swayamsevaks are playing an important role as a support system to the government agencies in distributing masks, sanitisers, safety equipment, and most importantly, in sensitising the communities about the nature of the virus and explaining preventive measures.

“Specialised training is also given for the purpose, and the swayamsevaks are following all directions given by the official health authorities and administration,” he said.

“The 1.3 billion people of Bharat, being the children of Bharat Mata, are our brothers and sisters — this natural sense of belongingness, inculcated in the RSS shakha, is the fundamental motivator behind all these activities,” Hosabale added.

3.17 crore food packets, 50 lakh ration kits, 3.42 lakh volunteers: RSS stands tall in coronavirus relief measures

