While the Central and the state governments of India are doing all it needs to take to control the scourge of the deadly coronavirus pathogen which has consumed as many as 3,47,000 lives worldwide so far, there are many Corona Yoddhas who have also been at the forefront, extending crucial help to the ones in need.

We have earlier reported about many corona-warriors who have come forward to help the vulnerable sections of the society by either distributing food packets, manufacturing masks, reaching out and distributing them in places facing a scarcity to distributing bed sheets and blankets and providing basic medicines etc. Now, there is a lady who, through an initiative called #WorkForDoctors, has been working for the real-life heroes in the frontline against COVID-19. She has been reaching out to doctors and healthcare workers throughout the country and helping them with masks, PPEs and other facilities they require.

Prerna Dawar, a marketing professional, has been working relentlessly to make N-95 masks and PPE suits available to doctors all over India.

Prerna has been a part of this initiative where she spreads the word around through her social contacts and as and when doctors, hospitals or any other medical staff get in touch with her, she forwards their numbers to this organisation which in turn arranges for masks and PPEs for those in need.

Taking to Twitter on April 1, Prerna Dawar shared a 24*7 Whatsapp helpline number where doctors and other medical staffs in need of hygiene kits and N-95 masks could contact.

Good morning everyone 🙏🙏 please help me spread this message, this is for a good cause, sharing the helpline no. for doctors in need of hygiene kits and n 95 masks 🙏🙏



24*7 Whatsapp Helpline No. – 8595438550



Let’s #WorkForDoctor pic.twitter.com/bZgXI4PgIV — Prerna #WorkForDoctors (@theprernaa) April 1, 2020

Speaking about his initiative, the Prerna said: “We have received a lot of request from doctors from all over India, during the lockdown, it was difficult to send the masks and PPE kits to doctors, which I executed with the help of Tajinder Pal Bagga ji who connected us with Ravi Shankar Prasad Ji, and we were able to donate more than over 15000 KIMBERLY-CLARK* PFR95* N95 Particulate Filter Respirators imported from Scotland and PPE kits and protective suits in Feb first week.

Prerna Dawar gives a special mention to BJP leader Tajinder Bagga who she said had been helping her reach out to the needy at the time of this pandemic.

“Till now, we have served, AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS BBSR, 45 Assam rifles, MGM Medical college etc to name a few”, said Prerna Dawar.

Prerna said that she was also approached by the WHO team, which had asked her to make people aware about “how to wash hands” and get rid of the deadly pathogen, which too was successfully done by her.

Some other brands that Prerna has worked so far for are: WHO, Ted Baker, LYN, Kiko Milano, lotus, Centre Fruit, Bata, Dabur Amla, Daniel Wellington, The Body Shop, Himalaya etc.

Doctors take to Twitter to thank Dawar and the initiative #WorkforDoctors

In these passing days, many have taken to Twitter to thank Prerna and the #WorkForDoctors initiative for its stupendous work at the time of this pandemic.

Received N95 masks from @miss_cherished #WorkforDoctors . Will be used for Covid19 sampling and care of quarantined persons. Thanks and regards – CHC Noorabad Distt Morena (MP) — Dr Gregory House #WearMask (@desidackter) May 11, 2020

“Sorry for my late tweet. I really want to thank you & your team #WorkForDoctors for providing me 50-N95 masks in a very short notice”, read one tweet by one Sumeet Verma, who is a dentist in Jabalpur.

Sorry for my late tweet.I really want to thank you & your team #WorkForDoctors for providing me 50-N95 masks in very short notice.

Gr8 efforts.✌️ pic.twitter.com/uKlwAOWBY3 — Sumeet Verma (@Drvermasumeet) May 1, 2020

Humble & Heartfelt Thank You from the beneficiary of all the efforts of everyone at #WorkForDoctors for making this happen.



🙏🏽 https://t.co/I6Eoel5CC5 pic.twitter.com/1sVJD1e4kn — PoojaS (@PoojaSolanki) April 22, 2020

OpIndia had earlier written about Corona Yoddhas like Manish Mundra, BJP leader Tajindra Bagga, BJP supporter and social media influencer, Ankit Jain, Kapil Agarwal, the state executive member social media and IT at BJP Haryana, and many others have given us hope that we will emerge not only stronger but kinder when the pandemic is a thing of past.