Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Home News Reports Corona Yoddha: Filmmaker Manish Mundra talks about complete strangers have come together on Twitter...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Corona Yoddha: Filmmaker Manish Mundra talks about complete strangers have come together on Twitter to fight the good fight

Filmmaker Manish Mundra speaks to OpIndia how social media came to his rescue in his war on coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Corona Yoddha: Filmmaker Manish Mundra on netizens coming together in helping him fight the good fight
28

The Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic has unleashed unfathomable strife and great hardships across the world. Apart from the rising death toll, people have also suffered immensely due to the economic crisis that was precipitated by the necessary lockdown. In India, a nationwide lockdown has been in force since the 25th of March and various groups, migrant workers especially, have suffered gravely due to it. Amidst the grave turn of events, people from various walks of life have come forward to help alleviate the suffering of people in their own personal capacity. One of them is Manish Mundra, the producer of the popular Bollywood movie Masaan.

Even before the lockdown, Manish Mundra has been contributing to charities to help people in distress. In March, before the lockdown, or even the Janata Curfew on the 22nd of March, he had contributed Rs. 10 lakh towards BJP politician Kapil Mishra’s appeal for donations to help the Hindu victims of the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. Later, a day before the Janata Curfew, Manish Mundra pledged Rs. 3 crores to secure 70 ventilators for the treatment of those affected by the virus.

Since then, the filmmaker has been participating actively in India’s fight against the Wuhan Coronavirus. He has been working to deliver PPE kits in hospitals where they would be necessary for the doctors to combat the virus. He has delivered the PPE kits to hospitals in Nagpur, and in places such as Dehradun, Morena, Yevetmal, Darbhanga and Ahmedabad. He has donated kits to numerous other hospitals other than the places mentioned. He is also serving as a conduit for people who wish to donate but do not have the means to organize the distribution.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Speaking to OpIndia, Mundra said, “My biggest motive is to help my country in these difficult times and specifically the frontline medical and support staff. If we can protect them we can fight longer. That’s the key to win this Coronavirus fight. If the doctors and nurses fall we fall.” And while he did face initial hurdles in logistics owing to the nationwide lockdown, things soon fell into place. “As they say god helps if we are in pursuit of good things Twitter got me an amazing person in Anubhuti she is professional with an expertise in logistics across India. She came from nowhere and became part of our team and since then we have had no problem in despatches,” he said.

Over and above this, Mundra and his team has also been serving cooked food packages. Food worth Rs 3-4 lakh is being supplied daily.

Cooked food served

In addition to this, Manish Mundra has also been helping those who are donating ration kits to those hurt by the lockdown. People have expressed profound gratitude to him for helping them help other people. There are others who have initiated their own efforts to combat the virus taking inspiration from him. He has made contributions to those who are working to provide the affected with food during the ongoing crisis.

Simultaneously, Manish Mundra has also been urging others from the Bollywood industry and sports industry to contribute to the country’s fight against the pandemic and has been working to organize a concerted response to the crisis. He emphasized that there was a need to distribute as many PPEs as possible in states most affected and informed them that should they use the Indian Postal Network, the equipment would reach them in five to seven days. He said that he could help them locate suppliers and they could make the payment directly.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In addition to that, Manish Mundra has emphasized the need for the distribution to be done in a planned manner. “We need to do a statewise plan for PPE distribution to all key hospitals of Maharastra / MP / UP/ Rajasthan/ Bihar / Jharkhand. To identify key hospitals in the HotSpot and send them the PPE,” he said.

In the ongoing pandemic, Manish Mundra has come up with the slogan of “Let’s do more!” He says the entire team that has come together to fight for the cause has come together on Twitter, most of whom have never met each other in person. “The entire team developed through Twitter. Now we have few more team members making possible for us to reach far off destinations in 3/4 days. With the help of Indian Railways / Indian Post and other courier services. Anubhuti, Devang Dave, Ankit Jain, Bhoomika, Dharmendra Chonkar… we all came together through Twitter,” he said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsmanish mundra, manish mundra massan, manish mundra charity, manish mundra coronavirus

Latest News

News Reports

Largest Ozone hole formed over the Arctic heals, scientists say coronavirus lockdown has nothing to do with it

OpIndia Staff -
CAMS revealed that due to unusual weather conditions the ozone hole had occured, and it disappeared automatically.
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

Irrfan Khan’s Islam: Read how the seasoned actor believed that faith is about introspection, criticised practices of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Irrfan Khan had to face the anger or Islamic fundamentalists for questioning the practice of killing goats for Bakrid.
Read more
News Reports

Corona Yoddha: Filmmaker Manish Mundra talks about complete strangers have come together on Twitter to fight the good fight

OpIndia Staff -
In the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Manish Mundra has come up with the slogan of "Let's do more!"
Read more
News Reports

Wikipedia page of RSS vandalised calling it a Hindu terrorist organisation by Islamist user with a history of anti-Hindu edits

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-Hindu vandalism on Wikipedia continues, now page of RSS vandalised to brand it is as terrorist organisation
Read more
News Reports

Watch: National Minorities Commission Chairman Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi slams Zafarul Islam’s statements, says Indian Muslims are safe and free

OpIndia Staff -
Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi slammed Delhi Minorities Commission chairman's statement where he had threatened Hindus in India claiming that Arab nations will create an 'avalanche' against them.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Film actor Irrfan Khan dies at 54

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Khan was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani hospital on Tuesday following colon infection where he breathed his last.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police registers FIR against satire that said they banned oranges in the city, despite disclaimer announcing that it is satire

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Major Neelum Singh (rtd) had shared a satirical post that had mocked the Cyberabad police for its arbitrary response against a poor Hindu vendor for sporting a saffron flag on his cart.
Read more
News Reports

After Sunny Gupta was killed days before sister’s marriage, one Adil Mirza arrested for using his murder to incite hate, called for killing ‘all...

OpIndia Staff -
Exploiting Sunny Gupta's death, Adil Mirza created multiple fake Facebook accounts and posted communally provocative remarks through them
Read more
News Reports

Don’t fall for propaganda: ‘Write off’ of loans is not ‘Loan waiver’

Editorial Desk -
Understanding technical terms is not everybody's cup of tea.
Read more
Entertainment

Alternative history of Alauddin Khilji that Hindu terrorists don’t want you to read

Amit Kelkar -
An Adarsh Liberal columnist writes for an esteemed publication to uphold the principles of freedom.
Read more

Connect with us

221,780FansLike
308,369FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com