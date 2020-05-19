Minutes after Uttar Pradesh police registered FIR against Priyanka Gandhi’s aide Sandeep Singh and UP Congress president Ajay Lallu in the matter related to buses being run by the Congress party to move migrants, the Congress run Rajasthan govt took retaliatory action by filing a counter-FIR against senior officers of the Uttar Pradesh government.

As per reports, FIRs have been registered against Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and the DM of Agra on the complaint of Congress party. They have been accused of allegedly threatening and cheating Congress leaders arranging buses to carry migrants to Uttar Pradesh.

After UP govt files FIR against @AjayLalluINC and sandeep singh for allegedly providing wrong info about vehicles and fraud,



— Kanchan Srivastava (@Ms_Aflatoon) May 19, 2020

This development came just around an hour of reports that UP police have booked Congress leaders Sanddep Singh and Ajay Lallu accusing them of cheating a forgery. The case was filed after the list of buses submitted by them to the UP govt contained several other vehicles like Auto-Rickshaws, Ambulances, Trucks etc. UP police also had stopped the buses run by the Congress party at the UP border near Agra, saying that the buses were run without obtaining the permissions we required as per lockdown guidelines issued by the union home ministry.

UP Congress chief & other party workers had staged a sit-in protest at Agra(UP)-Rajasthan border in Uncha Nangla area today after the buses they had arranged to bring back migrant workers from Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh, was not allowed to enter UP. He was later removed from spot pic.twitter.com/OVZnf7xOLW — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

After the buses were stopped, the Congress leaders and their workers had staged a sit-in protest at Agra-Rajasthan border in Uncha Nangla area earlier in the day today. Following the protest, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu was removed by police. A video had appeared where Ajay was seen carried by some police personnel. UP police had clarified that they have not arrested the UP Congress chief, he was only removed from the spot and later an FIR was registered.

Congress provided an erroneous list of buses to UP government

On 16 May 2020, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted a letter wherein she has written to UP government seeking permission to ply 1,000 buses for migrant workers. Heeding Ms Vadra’s letter, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday accepted Congress General Secretary’s offer of providing 1,000 buses for migrant workers. The UP administration has written to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to submit the details of the buses along with drivers and co-drivers so that the process can be started. Accordingly, the Congress party had submitted a list of buses they intend to use with the UP government.

But in a major embarrassment to Congress, the list of ‘buses’ sent by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi claiming to be that filled with migrant workers stranded at Delhi-UP border contains blacklisted numbers, cars and even three-wheeled auto-rickshaws.