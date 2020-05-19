Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Home News Reports FIR war: Rajasthan police register retaliatory FIR against UP Addl Chief Secretary and Agra...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

FIR war: Rajasthan police register retaliatory FIR against UP Addl Chief Secretary and Agra DM after UP police registered FIR against Congress leaders

FIRs have been registered against Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and the DM of Agra on the complaint of Congress party

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
430

Minutes after Uttar Pradesh police registered FIR against Priyanka Gandhi’s aide Sandeep Singh and UP Congress president Ajay Lallu in the matter related to buses being run by the Congress party to move migrants, the Congress run Rajasthan govt took retaliatory action by filing a counter-FIR against senior officers of the Uttar Pradesh government.

As per reports, FIRs have been registered against Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and the DM of Agra on the complaint of Congress party. They have been accused of allegedly threatening and cheating Congress leaders arranging buses to carry migrants to Uttar Pradesh.

This development came just around an hour of reports that UP police have booked Congress leaders Sanddep Singh and Ajay Lallu accusing them of cheating a forgery. The case was filed after the list of buses submitted by them to the UP govt contained several other vehicles like Auto-Rickshaws, Ambulances, Trucks etc. UP police also had stopped the buses run by the Congress party at the UP border near Agra, saying that the buses were run without obtaining the permissions we required as per lockdown guidelines issued by the union home ministry.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

After the buses were stopped, the Congress leaders and their workers had staged a sit-in protest at Agra-Rajasthan border in Uncha Nangla area earlier in the day today. Following the protest, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu was removed by police. A video had appeared where Ajay was seen carried by some police personnel. UP police had clarified that they have not arrested the UP Congress chief, he was only removed from the spot and later an FIR was registered.

Read- Prove your allegations or face legal action’: Folk singer Malini Awasthi to Congress IT cell worker after he maligns her and her IAS officer husband

Congress provided an erroneous list of buses to UP government

On 16 May 2020, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted a letter wherein she has written to UP government seeking permission to ply 1,000 buses for migrant workers. Heeding Ms Vadra’s letter, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday accepted Congress General Secretary’s offer of providing 1,000 buses for migrant workers. The UP administration has written to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to submit the details of the buses along with drivers and co-drivers so that the process can be started. Accordingly, the Congress party had submitted a list of buses they intend to use with the UP government.

But in a major embarrassment to Congress, the list of ‘buses’ sent by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi claiming to be that filled with migrant workers stranded at Delhi-UP border contains blacklisted numbers, cars and even three-wheeled auto-rickshaws.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

FIR war: Rajasthan police register retaliatory FIR against UP Addl Chief Secretary and Agra DM after UP police registered FIR against Congress leaders

OpIndia Staff -
Congress run Rajasthan govt took retaliatory action against UP's FIR against Congress leaders by filing FIR against senior officers of UP
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus lockdown: Temples in Tamil Nadu appeal for relaxation in electricity bills

OpIndia Staff -
The Tamil Nadu Rural Temple Priest association has appealed the government to increase the amount for meant for relief for the temple employees.
Read more
News Reports

Buses for migrant workers: Priyanka Gandhi’s aide Sandeep Singh and UP Congress president Ajay Lallu booked for forgery and cheating

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party also moved the buses carrying migrants to the Uttar Pradesh border without obtaining the necessary passes
Read more
News Reports

Congress blames BJP for posters declaring Kamal Nath and his son as missing in Chhindwara, BJP denies allegations

OpIndia Staff -
Posters stating former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath as 'missing' have been spotted in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

‘Prove your allegations or face legal action’: Folk singer Malini Awasthi to Congress IT cell worker after he maligns her and her IAS officer...

OpIndia Staff -
Slamming Gaurav Pandhi over incendiary attack against her family, Malini Awasthi accused he was maligning her for dirty politics
Read more
News Reports

EXCLUSIVE: Petition in Calcutta HC alleges mismanagement of Coronavirus crisis by West Bengal govt, state objects to inspection by Union Home Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
A petition in the Calcutta HC expressed grievances regarding the alleged mismanagement of the Coronavirus crisis by the West Bengal government.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

India to become the chairperson of the WHO Executive Board next month amid the global coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
India will assume lead position in WHO executive board after Japan will complete its one year term in May
Read more
News Reports

FIR against TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui for promoting acid attacks on women, NCW also demands action

OpIndia Staff -
Faizal Siddiqui has 13.4 million followers on TikTok and is the brother of another controversial Amir Siddiqui.
Read more
Social Media

TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui promotes using acid attack as revenge for jilted lover, police complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok videos that glamorise acid attack, as a means to avenge lost love, can influence jilted lovers to follow suit in real life.
Read more
Crime

Madhya Pradesh: One Samar Khan caught on camera raping a cow, FIR registered after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint was filed by one Mukesh Sharma, who stated that the perpetrator had hurt his religious sentiments by assaulting a cow.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Muslim mobs in Karnataka threaten and abuse Muslim women for purchasing goods from Hindu owned shops

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Karnataka’s Davangere harass Muslim women for purchasing from Hindu shops and carrying orange plastic bags
Read more

Connect with us

226,890FansLike
342,467FollowersFollow
239,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com