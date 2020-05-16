Saturday, May 16, 2020
Updated:

Hindu couple forcibly converted to Islam in Sindh region of Pakistan

After their conversion, the couple was also given some cash.

OpIndia Staff

Pakistan: 'Hindu couple' forcibly converted to Islam in Sindh
Representative Image (Photo Credits: New Indian Express)
5

On Friday, a Hindu couple was forcibly converted to Islam at a mosque in the city of Nawabshah in the Sindh district of Pakistan, reported ANI. The conversion was undertaken by a local Imam (Islamic Cleric) named Hamid Qadri. Another Muslim leader associated with the Jamaat Ahle Sunnat was also present at the time of the forced conversion. The couple was handed cash following their conversion to Islam.

Hindu family threatened in Karachi

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. Last month, a Hindu family in Karachi was attacked, amidst coronavirus lockdown, in Pakistan for refusing Islam. The case is from PIA township in Karachi where a Maulvi named Usman teamed up with the Hindu family’s neighbour named Shahid to assault the minorities for their denial to accept Islam.

Basant Kumar, a Hindu and his mother were also threatened to be killed if they disobeyed the order. The incident was narrated by Basant’s brother in a video. He alleged that 4-5 Muslim evangelists had threatened and attacked them to convert to Islam. In the video, the man claimed that the matriarch of their house was grabbed and slapped by Maulana Usman, repeatedly asking her to read Kalama and embrace Islam.

Contact: info@opindia.com

