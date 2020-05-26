People living in Jivan Ki Fel area near Malwa Mill kabristan have complained to Pardeshipura police station about increasing funerals and the crowd gathering for the same at the Muslim graveyard. As per reports, there is a significant rise in the number of burials and most of the funeral processions have over 50 to 100 people attending the same. This has stoked fear of spread of Chinese coronavirus.

As per police, they are currently investigating the matter. If anyone is flouting the social distancing guidelines restricting number of people in gatherings then the police will intervene. The residents say that they have no issues with funeral processions, some of which even take place late in the night, but despite restriction on number of people who could attend the funeral, the number is quite high.

As per reports, mini trucks filled with people attend funerals late in the night. On Monday, a funeral procession was scheduled for a person who had allegedly died of coronavirus. However, after local residents protested, the same was cancelled.

Increase in burials in Muslim graveyards despite low coronavirus deaths

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh and Malegaon, Maharashtra, there has been a surge in burials at Muslim graveyards despite low death count due to coronavirus. Earlier, a steep rise in the number of dead bodies brought for burial in Muslim graveyards was witnessed in Indore. Between April 1-6, 127 dead bodies were buried in four graveyards. The same figure was 130 for the whole of March. While there were dead bodies cremated in Hindu crematoriums, the figures have been consistent with previous months with no abnormal increase.

Similarly, there has been an unusual spike in burials in Muslim graveyards in Malegaon, Maharashtra. According to an Indian Express report, despite a lower death toll due to Chinese coronavirus in Malegaon, there has been an unusual increase in number of burials in Muslim graveyards. In April 2020, the civic records show burials of 580 people, which was 277 in 2019. This figure also shows a jump of 48% as compared to March figures.