Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Home News Reports Steep rise in dead bodies brought to Muslim graveyards in Indore gives rise to...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports

Steep rise in dead bodies brought to Muslim graveyards in Indore gives rise to coronavirus scare

Indore has four major Muslim graveyards. Between 1st to 6th April, 127 dead bodies were buried in these four graveyards as per a report by Bhaskar.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Muslim graveyard (representational image: India21news)
0

There has been a steep rise in the number of dead bodies brought for burial in Muslim graveyard in Indore in past one week according to a report by Bhaskar. As on 7th April, out of the total deaths reported in India about coronavirus, 13 were reported in Indore alone. However, there has been an increase in the burials in Muslim graveyards in the city.

Indore has four major Muslim graveyards. Between 1st to 6th April, 127 dead bodies were buried in these four graveyards. The same figure was 130 for the whole of March. While there have been dead bodies cremated in Hindu crematoriums, the figures have been consistent with previous months with no abnormal increase.

According to the report, the maximum number of coronavirus positive cases were found in Khajrana, Chandannagar, Ranipur-Daulatganj-Hathipala, Azadnagar, Tatpatti Bakhal-Silawatpura and Bombay Bazaar areas. Bhaskar checked up the number of dead bodies buried in first week of April in the four major Muslim graveyards in these areas. While the register maintained at the graveyards mention cause of death such as blood pressure, diabetes, etc, the comparison with March figures are quite alarming.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Mahu Naka Muslim graveyard had reported 46 burials in March while the figure was 42 between 1-6 April. In the Muslim graveyard for Tatpatti Bakhal and adjouning areas, the figure of burials was 36 in March and 44 for April 1st week. Similarly, other two Muslim graveyards also showed 20 and 28 burials in March and 20 and 21 burials for 6 days in April respectively.

Read: Muslim mob pelt-stones, attack police personnel for trying to enforce Coronavirus lockdown in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone

Similar figures for Hindu crematoriums do not show such steep rise.

The Bhaskar report further reveals that in case of deaths, despite travel history and symptoms, the samples were not taken of the deceased. One 42-year old Naved, with travel history, died before he could be tested and treated. However, his samples were not taken. Naved’s 48-year-old cousin Irfan developed breathing issues on 26th March but was admitted to CHL Hospital. Next day he was admitted to Gokuldas Hospital but died the next day. He, however, tested negative for coronavirus.

After Bhaskar report revealed such alarming numbers, intelligence agencies have now started investigation into the same. As per another report published by Bhaskar, on Tuesday, 20 more dead bodies were buried in the above four Muslim graveyards.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsindore kabristan, indore muslim graveyard, indore coronavirus

Latest News

News Reports

Steep rise in dead bodies brought to Muslim graveyards in Indore gives rise to coronavirus scare

OpIndia Staff -
While Muslim graveyards have shown a steep rise in burials, the Hindu crematoriums have not seen such rise in number of cremations.
Read more
News Reports

Did US President Donald Trump really ‘threaten’ India with ‘retaliation’ over hydroxychloroquine export? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A barge of misinformation was peddled by the media over US President Donald Trump's statements claiming that he had "threatened" India with retaliation if the Modi government does not allow the export of hydroxychloroquine.
Read more
News Reports

A single patient of Coronavirus can infect 406 people in a month if social distancing and lockdown are not enforced: Union Health Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
ICMR study says that with an R0 of 2.5, a single coronavirus patient can end up infecting 406 others if social distancing and lockdown orders are not followed.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Son of Hindu woman killed over switching off lights on 5 April, says village head Alam and RJD MLA Fayaz Ahmed protecting accused, narrates...

OpIndia Staff -
Altercation which broke out on 5th April in Bihar’s Madhubani district between a Hindu and Muslim families over switching off lights following PM Modi’s call led to the murder of an elderly Hindu woman by Sulaiman Nadaf, Khalil Nadaf, Malil Nadaf, Jalil Nadaf etc
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Man who claimed that his pregnant wife was turned away from Bharatpur hospital for being Muslim, now admits concocting the story

OpIndia Staff -
Recently an incident of alleged religious discrimination came to light, where a Muslim pregnant woman of Bharatpur in Rajasthan who was in labour, was allegedly denied admission to a hospital by the staff over her religion
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

After PM CARES collects Rs 6,500 crores in just a week, Sonia Gandhi wants it transferred to PMNRF: Here is the real reason

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Gandhi, the current President of the Congress party has asked the Prime Minister to transfer all the funds received under PM CARES, that was set up to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (PMNRF)
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaatis’ piece of sh*t: Attendees defecate in corridor at quarantine centre, FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -
After reports of molesting nurses and spitting on hospital staff, two Tablighi Jamaat attendees were reportedly found defecating in the hospital corridor.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
Crime

Bihar: Elderly woman killed by neighbours after fight over switching off lights on 5 April, Sulaiman, Khalil and others absconding

OpIndia Staff -
The families had fought when Surendra Mandal, the deceased woman's son had asked his neighbours to switch off the lights for PM Modi's 9baje9minutes call.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,970FansLike
276,023FollowersFollow
214,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com