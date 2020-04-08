Steep rise in dead bodies brought to Muslim graveyards in Indore gives rise to coronavirus scare

There has been a steep rise in the number of dead bodies brought for burial in Muslim graveyard in Indore in past one week according to a report by Bhaskar. As on 7th April, out of the total deaths reported in India about coronavirus, 13 were reported in Indore alone. However, there has been an increase in the burials in Muslim graveyards in the city.

Indore has four major Muslim graveyards. Between 1st to 6th April, 127 dead bodies were buried in these four graveyards. The same figure was 130 for the whole of March. While there have been dead bodies cremated in Hindu crematoriums, the figures have been consistent with previous months with no abnormal increase.

According to the report, the maximum number of coronavirus positive cases were found in Khajrana, Chandannagar, Ranipur-Daulatganj-Hathipala, Azadnagar, Tatpatti Bakhal-Silawatpura and Bombay Bazaar areas. Bhaskar checked up the number of dead bodies buried in first week of April in the four major Muslim graveyards in these areas. While the register maintained at the graveyards mention cause of death such as blood pressure, diabetes, etc, the comparison with March figures are quite alarming.

The Mahu Naka Muslim graveyard had reported 46 burials in March while the figure was 42 between 1-6 April. In the Muslim graveyard for Tatpatti Bakhal and adjouning areas, the figure of burials was 36 in March and 44 for April 1st week. Similarly, other two Muslim graveyards also showed 20 and 28 burials in March and 20 and 21 burials for 6 days in April respectively.

Similar figures for Hindu crematoriums do not show such steep rise.

The Bhaskar report further reveals that in case of deaths, despite travel history and symptoms, the samples were not taken of the deceased. One 42-year old Naved, with travel history, died before he could be tested and treated. However, his samples were not taken. Naved’s 48-year-old cousin Irfan developed breathing issues on 26th March but was admitted to CHL Hospital. Next day he was admitted to Gokuldas Hospital but died the next day. He, however, tested negative for coronavirus.

After Bhaskar report revealed such alarming numbers, intelligence agencies have now started investigation into the same. As per another report published by Bhaskar, on Tuesday, 20 more dead bodies were buried in the above four Muslim graveyards.