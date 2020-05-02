Karnataka: 11 people arrested in Kolar for offering Namaz during lockdown

As many as 11 people have been arrested by Kolar police in Karnataka for violating rules of lockdown by assembling and offering Namaz prayers in a Masjid.

According to the reports, a group of Muslims had gathered at a masjid in Kolar to offer Asar Namaz even as religious congregations have been banned due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The masjid is located on the Municipal Hospital Road, Kolar.

However, the Tehsildar of Kolar, Shobita and a team of police officers sprung into action and reached the spot immediately. The officers had reached near the mosque after the local citizens had complained to them regarding the violation of lockdown rules by a few Muslims in the area by assembling at the local mosque.

The lady police officer entered the mosque and explained those who had assembled there the importance of social distancing. All the 11 members have been taken into the custody. A case has been registered in Kolar City police station in this regard.

The video of Tehsildar Shobita entering the mosque and talking to the devotees there have gone viral on social media, as is it rare for woman to enter mosques like this. Social media users are applauding the courage of the police officer shown to perform her duties.

Speaking to the media, Tehsildar Shobita said that the Muslim group had violated the national lockdown by assembling for a religious activity despite there have been strict order banning it.

Although the extended lockdown that will come into force from Monday will have lots of relaxations, religious congregations will still remain prohibited in all zones. Kolar is in the green zone as no coronavirus case has been detected in the district so far.