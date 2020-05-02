Saturday, May 2, 2020
Home News Reports Karnataka: 11 people arrested in Kolar for offering Namaz during lockdown
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: 11 people arrested in Kolar for offering Namaz during lockdown

Speaking to the media, Tehsildar Shobita said that the Muslim group had violated the national lockdown by assembling for a religious activity despite there have been strict order banning it.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
10

As many as 11 people have been arrested by Kolar police in Karnataka for violating rules of lockdown by assembling and offering Namaz prayers in a Masjid.

According to the reports, a group of Muslims had gathered at a masjid in Kolar to offer Asar Namaz even as religious congregations have been banned due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The masjid is located on the Municipal Hospital Road, Kolar.

However, the Tehsildar of Kolar, Shobita and a team of police officers sprung into action and reached the spot immediately. The officers had reached near the mosque after the local citizens had complained to them regarding the violation of lockdown rules by a few Muslims in the area by assembling at the local mosque.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The lady police officer entered the mosque and explained those who had assembled there the importance of social distancing. All the 11 members have been taken into the custody. A case has been registered in Kolar City police station in this regard.

The video of Tehsildar Shobita entering the mosque and talking to the devotees there have gone viral on social media, as is it rare for woman to enter mosques like this. Social media users are applauding the courage of the police officer shown to perform her duties.

Speaking to the media, Tehsildar Shobita said that the Muslim group had violated the national lockdown by assembling for a religious activity despite there have been strict order banning it.

Although the extended lockdown that will come into force from Monday will have lots of relaxations, religious congregations will still remain prohibited in all zones. Kolar is in the green zone as no coronavirus case has been detected in the district so far.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Karnataka: 11 people arrested in Kolar for offering Namaz during lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Woman police officer enters mosque in Karnataka's Kolar, arrests 11 person for offering namaz violating lockdown
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: IAS officer hails Tablighi Jamaat as ‘heroes’, abuses media for not covering alleged positive deeds, gets show-cause notice

OpIndia Staff -
IAS officer Mohammad Mohsin had posted a tweet hailing Tablighi Jamaat members as "heroes" and had targetted the media for exposing their crimes of spreading coronavirus across the country.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police books Minorities Commission Chairman Zafarul Islam for sedition, had hailed Zakir Naik, celebrated hounding of Hindus in UAE

OpIndia Staff -
An FIR was registered against Zafarul Islam, following a complaint by a Vasant Kunj resident who took a strong objection to the provocative statement
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Media

Watch: American Radio Host Alex Jones says he is ready to murder and eat his neighbours amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, tells globalists he will...

OpIndia Staff -
Alex Jones has been known to say incendiary things in public that has caused much outrage in the past.
Read more
News Reports

Five more arrested in Palghar lynching case, 115 arrested so far

OpIndia Staff -
Total 115 persons have been arrested in the Palghar lynching case, with 5 more arrested on Friday by Maharashtra police
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Muslim mob thrash Hindu driver in Kuwait for praising PM Modi on social media claiming it is against Muslim Community

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint registered with Home Secretary against one Asi Chullikara for assaulting a Hindu resident in Kuwait for praising PM Modi
Read more
Law

Anybody can watch anything on TV: SC tells Prashant Bhushan’s lawyer over his remarks criticising Prakash Javadekar for watching Ramayan

OpIndia Staff -
The lawyer has been granted interim relief from arrest by Gujarat Police till further hearing of the matter.
Read more
Social Media

Meerut: Islamist target a fruit seller for sporting Bhagwa flag, UP Police refuse to bow to their agenda

OpIndia Staff -
An Islamist Twitter account-'Tehzeeb TV' asked the Meerut police to act against a fruit-seller for sporting a 'saffron flag' on his handcart
Read more
Social Media

Azaan has been stopped, kill Yogi: Man named Tanveer Khan shares post threatening the life of UP CM, deactivates account later

OpIndia Staff -
UP's additional DSP Rahul Srivastav has stated that the matter is being looked into.
Read more

Connect with us

222,271FansLike
312,102FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com