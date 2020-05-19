The chief minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant has objected to the Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja stating factually incorrect remarks against Goa and casting aspersions on the state’s preparedness to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Shailaja claimed in an interview that the total deaths in Kerala is 4, one of which had come from the “Union territory of Goa” to Kerala for the treatment of his COVID-19 because of lack of sufficient hospitals to treat coronavirus in Goa.

“Kerala had so far seen only 4 deaths, out of which 1 person had come from the ‘union territory of Goa’ because there were not sufficient hospitals to treat coronavirus cases. The central government is adding that count to our tally but that person came to Kerala for treatment and was already carrying the infection from the union territory of Goa,” Shailaja said in an interview to the BBC.

In a series of tweets posted on Twitter, the Goa chief minister expressed his ire over the erroneous statements made by Ms Shailaja in an interview to the British public service broadcaster BBC.

I wish to clarify 3 things in this matter.



1. The said patient to our knowledge and as confirmed by Kerala IDSP team is not from Goa and has not travelled from here for lack of health facilities. 2/5 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 19, 2020

Goa CM Pramod Sawant claimed that he was greatly horrified to see the Kerala Health Minister utter fallacious assertions in her interview with the international news organisation.

Mr Sawant clarified that the person in question was not from Goa and the same was confirmed by the Kerala IDSP team, nor had he travelled from Goa because of lack of facilities in the state to deal with the coronavirus.

He further added that Goa has a dedicated COVID-19 hospital to cope up with the pandemic and 7 patients who were diagnosed with the deadly contagion have all recovered after receiving treatment from the said hospital, adding that the hospital continues to treat patients from Goa as well as other states.

“Goa has outstanding healthcare facilities with Goa Medical College being one of the oldest and finest medical colleges in Asia. For decades, we have been treating a large number of non-Goan patients, especially from our neighbouring states for different ailments,” Sawant further tweeted.

3. I also want to inform you Madam that Goa is a full-fledged State and not a Union Territory. 5/5 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 19, 2020

Lastly, Sawant also reminded the Kerala Health Minister that Goa is a full-fledged state like Kerala and not a Union Territory of India as she was referring to it in her interview with the BBC.