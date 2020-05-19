Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Home News Reports 'Union Territory' of Goa doesn't have enough facilities to treat coronavirus, claims Kerala health...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Union Territory’ of Goa doesn’t have enough facilities to treat coronavirus, claims Kerala health minister, Goa CM calls out her claims

Goa CM Pramod Sawant claimed that he was appalled to see the Kerala Health Minister utter fallacious assertions against the state of Goa in her interview with an international news organisation.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant lambasted Kerala Health Minsiter K.K Shailaja for blurting out factually incorrect details about Goa
Pramod Sawant and KK Shailaja
184

The chief minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant has objected to the Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja stating factually incorrect remarks against Goa and casting aspersions on the state’s preparedness to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Shailaja claimed in an interview that the total deaths in Kerala is 4, one of which had come from the “Union territory of Goa” to Kerala for the treatment of his COVID-19 because of lack of sufficient hospitals to treat coronavirus in Goa.

“Kerala had so far seen only 4 deaths, out of which 1 person had come from the ‘union territory of Goa’ because there were not sufficient hospitals to treat coronavirus cases. The central government is adding that count to our tally but that person came to Kerala for treatment and was already carrying the infection from the union territory of Goa,” Shailaja said in an interview to the BBC.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In a series of tweets posted on Twitter, the Goa chief minister expressed his ire over the erroneous statements made by Ms Shailaja in an interview to the British public service broadcaster BBC.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant claimed that he was greatly horrified to see the Kerala Health Minister utter fallacious assertions in her interview with the international news organisation.

Mr Sawant clarified that the person in question was not from Goa and the same was confirmed by the Kerala IDSP team, nor had he travelled from Goa because of lack of facilities in the state to deal with the coronavirus.

He further added that Goa has a dedicated COVID-19 hospital to cope up with the pandemic and 7 patients who were diagnosed with the deadly contagion have all recovered after receiving treatment from the said hospital, adding that the hospital continues to treat patients from Goa as well as other states.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“Goa has outstanding healthcare facilities with Goa Medical College being one of the oldest and finest medical colleges in Asia. For decades, we have been treating a large number of non-Goan patients, especially from our neighbouring states for different ailments,” Sawant further tweeted.

Lastly, Sawant also reminded the Kerala Health Minister that Goa is a full-fledged state like Kerala and not a Union Territory of India as she was referring to it in her interview with the BBC.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termskerala coronavirus cases, Goa coronavirus cases, Goa news

Latest News

News Reports

Know about Turkish TV series Ertugrul that Rana Ayyub and Pakistanis are binge-watching

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim world is drooling over Resurrection: Ertugrul, based on the father of the founder of the Ottoman dynasty.
Read more
News Reports

In the list of 1049 buses provided by Congress, 31 are three-wheelers, 69 ambulances/trucks and details of 70 vehicles unknown: UP government

OpIndia Staff -
Congress had sent a list of over 1000 buses to the UP government seeking permission to ferry migrant workers to their respective home towns
Read more
Opinions

Harassment of OpIndia and its Editors: A note from the CEO, Rahul Roushan

Rahul Roushan -
In the last few days, you would have noticed that we were the target of a coordinated attack from the usual suspects as well as from some unusual corners.
Read more
News Reports

‘Coronavirus is not a pandemic in the country’: Pakistan’s Supreme Court lifts restrictions, orders all markets to be opened

Dibakar Dutta -
The apex court of Pakistan has also asked the provincial governments to not create hindrance in opening up markets and malls while ensuring implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs). The court also said that the Disaster Management Authority is 'spending too much' on the coronavirus crisis.
Read more
Political History of India

Hindus should never be angry against Muslims: Gandhi’s non-violence, Godse’s speech and Koenraad Elst’s analysis

OpIndia Staff -
The 19th of May 2020 is the 110th birth anniversary of Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Gandhi.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Air Force shelves three acquisition projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore to support Make in India and due to high cost

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Air Force shelves plans to buy new Pilatus and Hawk trainer aircraft, formally cancels re-engine project for Jaguars
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

FIR against TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui for promoting acid attacks on women, NCW also demands action

OpIndia Staff -
Faizal Siddiqui has 13.4 million followers on TikTok and is the brother of another controversial Amir Siddiqui.
Read more
News Reports

India to become the chairperson of the WHO Executive Board next month amid the global coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
India will assume lead position in WHO executive board after Japan will complete its one year term in May
Read more
Social Media

TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui promotes using acid attack as revenge for jilted lover, police complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok videos that glamorise acid attack, as a means to avenge lost love, can influence jilted lovers to follow suit in real life.
Read more
Crime

Madhya Pradesh: One Samar Khan caught on camera raping a cow, FIR registered after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint was filed by one Mukesh Sharma, who stated that the perpetrator had hurt his religious sentiments by assaulting a cow.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Muslim mobs in Karnataka threaten and abuse Muslim women for purchasing goods from Hindu owned shops

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Karnataka’s Davangere harass Muslim women for purchasing from Hindu shops and carrying orange plastic bags
Read more

Connect with us

226,890FansLike
342,130FollowersFollow
239,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com