Saturday, May 2, 2020
Brothers get pass on the pretext of treatment to marry and bring wives, cab driver uses same pass to transport relative’s wife who tests positive for Coronavirus

The police have filed a case for gross negligence against 5 people, including the brothers Imran and Shah Rukh, as well as the husband of the infected lady.

Car passenger shows Lockdown Pass to cop- File Photo
Car passenger shows Lockdown Pass to cop- File Photo
A shocking revelation has come to fore from the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh where a woman was tested positive for the coronavirus on April 30. The case pertains to two brothers, Imran Qureshi and Shah Rukh Qureshi, residents of Islampura, Morena, Madhya Pradesh, who sought a car pass from District SDM on the pretext of getting treated in Agra. However, their real objective was to get married in Agra. They travelled to Agra with the help of pass secured by them and later returned Morena along with their wives.

After returning with their wives, the brothers gave that pass to a cab driver who again went to Agra with two other persons. They returned bringing back the wife of one of the men, and that woman was later tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The police have filed a case for gross negligence against 5 people, including the brothers Imran and Shah Rukh, as well as the husband of the infected lady. All of them have been admitted to the hospital.

As per reports, Imran and Shah Rukh were suppose to marry on April 23 in Agra. They took permission from the Morena SDM to visit Agra under the pretext of undergoing treatment while hiding the real purpose of them travelling to Agra. Having sought permission to visit Agra, the duo tied the knot on April 23.

After returning from Agra, they both left the pass with the vehicle owner Pawan Rathore. Pawan later took Golu Rathore and Anand Rathore on the same vehicle to Agra, all three are relatives. Anand then brought his wife with him to Morena in the same car. Everyone was kept under isolation on April 27 when Anand’s wife was found suspicious of carrying the infection. On April 30, the woman’s test report turned out positive for the coronavirus. The report has caused a stir in the district administration. Now health workers are being examined in the ward.

Doctor’s prescription furnished to seek travel permission under scrutiny

It is also being investigated how the brothers sought a doctor’s permission from the district hospital that facilitated their travel to Agra. In addition, the doctor who furnished papers for treatment in Agra is also under the radar of probe agencies. The police and law enforcement officials are stringently guarding the border. However, they did not check if the permission sought by the two brothers allowed 2 or 4 passengers to cross the border. The following day again, 3 people left Morena in the car and 4 returned instead. Police laxity is also being held responsible for the emergence of a coronavirus patient in Madhya Pradesh. If the border police had been strict and vigilant in implementing the restrictions, the case could have been caught at the state border itself.

