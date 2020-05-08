Even as the coronavirus crisis continues to rage, there are some delinquent individuals in our midst who are bent on indulging in perversely malicious behaviour. After scores of videos about vegetable and fruit-sellers spitting on their produce, presumably to spread coronavirus, went viral, recently, an equally appalling incident has come to light from a bakery in Maharashtra’s Amravati.

The video is from a bakery in the Amravati district of Maharashtra where an individual, Abdul Nazim Sheikh Mahmood (29), was seen slicing the loaves of bread and spitting on them. The video was uploaded on the popular social media app TikTok and it instantly went viral, causing revulsion and outrage among people across the country. The video caused a stir in Maharashtra, a state worst-afflicted by the menace of coronavirus outbreak.

The video of the accused spitting on the bread was uploaded on TikTok on Wednesday evening. As soon as the video was shared on the social media app, it drew criticism from the users who expressed their disgust over the content of the clip. The Achalpur police took cognisance of the video on the basis of the complaint filed by the owner of the bakery, Abdul Salam, after learning that the video was shot inside his bakery. With regards to the complaint, the police arrested Abdul Nazim Sheikh Mahmood along with a minor.

This is not the first time that videos of miscreants adulterating food items with their saliva have come to the fore. Since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, there have been umpteen cases where some individuals had been accused by people of salivating vegetables and fruits.

Video of Sheru Miyan contaminating fruits with his saliva had gone viral

Earlier in March, a video of a certain Sheru Miyan, licking the fruits which he displays in a cart for sale went viral on social media. In the video, the fruit vendor in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, is seen arranging a variety of fruits on his cart, which he parks in the middle of a market place. While arranging the fruits on the cart, the vendor is seen picking up the fruit one at a time. And each time he picks up a fruit to arrange in the cart, he first purposely licks his hand and then uses the same hand, smeared with his saliva, to pick up the fruits and re-arrange on his cart.

The police registered the FIR on the basis of a complaint lodged by a youth named Bodhraj Tipt. The fruit vendor was booked by the police under IPC 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) on April 3.