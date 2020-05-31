Advertisements
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Home News Reports “You hang homosexuals, stone women, and exterminate Jews” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

“You hang homosexuals, stone women, and exterminate Jews” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slams Iran foreign minister over racism jibe

It must be remembered that while racism is not the State Policy of the United States, execution of homosexuals and suppression of women rights have been the governmental policy in the Islamic Republic of Iran since it is governed by Sharia.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Mike pompeo slams Iranian Foreign Minister for 'racism jibe' on Twitter
Javad Zarif (left), Mike Pompeo (right)
5

Amidst the killing of a 46-year-old African-American man named George Floyd by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Iran, Javad Zarif, decided to take a dig at US Secretary Mike Pompeo and Trump administration on Saturday.

Referring to the United States, he wrote, “Some don’t think #Black Lives matter.” Zarif then urged the entire world to ‘wage war’ against racism. The Iranian Foreign Minister had altered a press statement released by the United States’ Secretary Mike Pompeo in June 2018 about the home-grown protests in Iran against the autocratic regime. In the alternate press release, Zarif had struck out the word ‘Iran’ and replaced it with ‘US’ and ‘America’ to contextualise with respect to recent rioting.

The tweaked press release read, “The US Government is squandering its citizens’ resources, whether its adventurism in Asia, Africa or Latin America, its support for countless dictators, or its ambitions for wastefully expanding its nuclear arms program, it will only add to the suffering of the people of America. As I have said before, it should surprise no one that protests continue in America. The American people are demanding their leaders share their country’s wealth and response to their legitimate needs. We condemn the government’s same futile tactics of suppression, imprisonment of protestors, and the denial of Americans’ frustrations. The people of America are tired of racism, corruption, injustice, and incompetence from their leaders. The world hears their voice.”

Responding to Javad Zarif, Mike Pompeo wrote, “You hang homosexuals, stone women and exterminate Jews.”

It must be remembered that while racism is not the State Policy of the United States, execution of homosexuals and suppression of women rights have been the governmental policy in the Islamic Republic of Iran since it is governed by Sharia. Moreover, Iranian has an official and declared policy to destroy Israel and hence antisemitism is state-sponsored, institutional, and an instrument of the regime.

The Killing of George Floyd and subsequent riots

On May 25, a 46-year-old ‘black’ man, George Floyd was reportedly murdered by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on the former’s neck for 7 long minutes until his body became unresponsive. Despite the victim complaining about not being able to breathe, coupled with verbal protest from onlookers, the said officer was unmoved. A shopkeeper had called the cops on Floyd for allegedly trying to pass a ‘potential counterfeit bill’.

On Wednesday night, Police cars were vandalised and pelted with rocks. To pacify the situation, the cops resorted to firing tear gas and rubber bullets at the frenzied mob. Shops were raided and looted, all in the garb of a peaceful protest. The mob also breached the security and reached for the police precinct in the neighbourhood where Floyd died. The building was set of fire by the unruly mob, amidst slogans demanding justice for the victim.

Advertisements

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsmike pompeo javad zafir, javad zafir on us riots

Latest News

News Reports

“You hang homosexuals, stone women, and exterminate Jews” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slams Iran foreign minister over racism jibe

OpIndia Staff -
Zarif had also altered a press statement released by Mike Pompeo in 2018 about the home-grown protests in Iran against the autocratic regime.
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd Case: Rioters desecrate 142-year-old Cathedral in New York, Synagogue in Los Angeles with hateful graffiti

OpIndia Staff -
"F*ck Israel" and "Free Palestine" signages were written at the Synagogue in Los Angeles by rioters.
Read more
News Reports

India is flooded with love: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthang tweets a video of villagers in Bihar offering food to stranded Mizo passengers

OpIndia Staff -
A Shramik express train carrying stranded labourers back to Mizoram had stopped briefly in a village in Begusarai, Bihar recently.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

US President Donald Trump postpones G7 summit till September, contemplates inviting India, Russia while excluding China

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that the USA will cut off ties with the WHO, besides imposing sanctions on China.
Read more
Media

Chinese state media can’t hide their glee as various cities in America go up in flames in riots and lootings

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state media 'Global Times', the English-language people of Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily, on Saturday expressed glee at the rioting and looting in the United States after African-American man George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

ISKCON rejects Shemaroo Entertainment’s ‘apology’, to proceed with legal action against comedian Surleen Kaur for abusive, derogatory statements

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint had been filed by ISKCON organisation against comedian Ms Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for her abusive, derogatory remarks against the organisations, saints and Hindus.
Read more
Entertainment

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim quits Twitter and Instagram after being criticised for ridiculous post insinuating locust attack is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Dangal actress Zaira Wasim has quit Twitter and Instagram after receiving criticism for her insensitive post.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON files complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for a video where ISKCON devotees were called ‘harami porn-waley’

OpIndia Staff -
Surleen Kaur had said in the video published by Shemaroo ‘no doubt we are from ISKCON, but from inside we are all harami porn lovers’.
Read more
News Reports

Scroll asked OpIndia about Islamists targeting our ad revenues, and here is our response

Nupur J Sharma -
A Twitter handle of an organisation called 'Stop Funding Hate' has taken it upon themselves to counter the supposed 'hate speech' that was supposedly propagated by OpIndia in one of its articles which spoke about the inherently discriminatory practices in the Halal process
Read more
News Reports

D10: Britain proposes new alliance of 10 democracies including India, South Korea, Australia and G7 nations to break China’s monopoly on 5G technology

OpIndia Staff -
The United Kingdom aims to create an alternative suppliers of 5G technology and other technologies to by forming the D10 group
Read more
Advertisements

Connect with us

228,873FansLike
356,705FollowersFollow
244,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com