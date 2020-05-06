In a video shared by Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a Sikh man named Inder Singh was brutally attacked on Sunday by one Salim Siddique and his 4 friends in Nagewadi on PL Lokhande Road in Chembur, Mumbai. As per Sirsa, the victim was assaulted for asking the accused to wear masks in public in accordance with the Government’s national directives to fight Coronavirus outbreak.

The Incident

As per reports, Inder Singh and his brother Kirti Singh Rana were walking towards their house in Chembur when they were attacked with sticks, daggers, and swords. In a video, the victim’s brother has stated that he had only asked the group of men to wear masks for their safety. Inder Singh sustained critical injuries. In the viral video, one can see deep stab wounds on the back and head of the Sikh man.

They were reportedly rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, Mumbai by the locals. In the video testimony, an eye witness account reveals that they were abused verbally and was later physically assaulted with daggers.

A case has been registered at the Tilak Nagar Police Station on Monday on the basis of the statement of Kirti Singh Rana. The accused have been booked on charges of attempt to murder. While Salim has been arrested by the Tilak Nagar Police, the other 4 accused are still on the run from law enforcement.