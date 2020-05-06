Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Home Crime Mumbai: Sikh man brutally stabbed in Chembur, Akali leader seeks swift action against main...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai: Sikh man brutally stabbed in Chembur, Akali leader seeks swift action against main accused Salim and his associates

In a video, the victim's brother has stated that he had only asked the group of men to wear masks for their safety. Inder Singh sustained critical injuries. In the viral video, one can see deep stab wounds on the back and head of the Sikh man.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Mumbai: Sikh man brutally stabbed by mob for allegedly askng them to wear masks
Eye witness (left), Victim Inder Singh (right)
26

In a video shared by Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a Sikh man named Inder Singh was brutally attacked on Sunday by one Salim Siddique and his 4 friends in Nagewadi on PL Lokhande Road in Chembur, Mumbai. As per Sirsa, the victim was assaulted for asking the accused to wear masks in public in accordance with the Government’s national directives to fight Coronavirus outbreak.

The Incident

As per reports, Inder Singh and his brother Kirti Singh Rana were walking towards their house in Chembur when they were attacked with sticks, daggers, and swords. In a video, the victim’s brother has stated that he had only asked the group of men to wear masks for their safety. Inder Singh sustained critical injuries. In the viral video, one can see deep stab wounds on the back and head of the Sikh man.

They were reportedly rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, Mumbai by the locals. In the video testimony, an eye witness account reveals that they were abused verbally and was later physically assaulted with daggers.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A case has been registered at the Tilak Nagar Police Station on Monday on the basis of the statement of Kirti Singh Rana. The accused have been booked on charges of attempt to murder. While Salim has been arrested by the Tilak Nagar Police, the other 4 accused are still on the run from law enforcement.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus cases, Mumbai attack, Sikh man attacked

Latest News

Crime

Mumbai: Sikh man brutally stabbed in Chembur, Akali leader seeks swift action against main accused Salim and his associates

OpIndia Staff -
While the main accused Salim has been arrested by the Tilak Nagar Police, the other 4 accused are still on the run from law enforcement.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: BJP worker to approach the Supreme Court against the Maharashtra government’s use of goons and state machinery to intimidate dissidents

OpIndia Staff -
Prakash Ghade, a Maharashtra BJP worker, has alleged that Maharashtra government is sending goons to browbeat dissenters who are raising voices against government failures
Read more
Opinions

After taking life of a baby at Shaheen Bagh, liberals using unborn child for propaganda

Abhishek Banerjee -
The rhetoric of victimhood got turbocharged when some internet trolls got into discussing Safoora Zargar's marital status.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal reports as many as 98 deaths in a single day due to coronavirus, accounts for 55 per cent of country’s tally for...

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal also reported its highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases thus far, at 296.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Auto driver loses Rs 20,000, gets them back because no one touched it out of fear of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
The auto-driver carried a sum of 20,500 rupees in cash to buy a tin-shed from Mahua Bazaar. While on the way he realized that cash is missing.
Read more
News Reports

Joseph Pulitzer – the story of the founder of the Pulitzer Prizes, and the Father of Yellow Journalism

OpIndia Staff -
The term Yellow Journalism originated during a competition between two major newspaper publishers Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia law student Mahoor Parvez calls Handwara martyrs ‘war criminals’, her supporters refer to killing of Pakistani terrorists ‘human rights violation’

OpIndia Staff -
One Adil Saifudheen, a former Jamia student came out in support of Mahoor Parvez and questioned whether it is wrong to demand accountability from the government for 'human rights violation'.
Read more
News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
Social Media

Coronavirus is a conspiracy by Hindus, when the time comes, we will kill them all: AIMIM supporter in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
Referring to Hindus as 'dung eaters', pigs, and 'piss-drinkers', Abu Faisal threatens of an impending genocide against Hindus.
Read more
Featured

How AltNews works as an Islamic propaganda website using shield of fact check

Editorial Desk -
While subtly peddling Islamic propaganda, AltNews keeps up the veneer of fact-checking to make their propaganda far more palatable to their already gullible readers.
Read more

Connect with us

223,041FansLike
317,850FollowersFollow
229,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com