Stone-pelting on policemen by Muslim mobs reported in Bokaro and Bahraich during Friday Namaz, social distancing norms violated in Moradabad

An FIR has been lodged against 10-12 unidentified persons for violating prohibitory orders under IPC sections and also under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

OpIndia Staff

Muslims gather at Moradabad violating social distancing norms/ Image Source: ANI
Despite restrictions have been imposed on religious congregations across the country, the Muslim mobs have yet again defied the lockdown orders by not only gathering at Mosque for Friday ‘Namaaz’ but also resorted to violence.

According to the reports. more than 200 people gathered at a Mosque to offer ‘namaaz’ at Narayanpur under Pindrajora police station in Bokaro district in Jharkhand on Friday despite there is a ban on religious congregations. As the local police reached the mosque area to disperse the crowd, the Muslim mob attacked the policemen.

The violent mob then resorted to stone-pelting against police personnel leading to injuries to some of the police officers. The Muslim mob also ransacked the PCR Van, broken the glass.

According to Bokaro SP Chandan Kumar Jha, “After receiving the information that people had gathered to offer namaaz at Narayanpur mosque amidst lockdown, our police team rushed on the spot and saw a lot of crowds there. Our team appealed not to increase the crowd and asked them to follow the lockdown norms.”

The cleric of the mosque and few namaazis have been arrested for violating the lockdown norms. The situation is now under control, said the police officials.

Stone pelting on police by Muslim mob in Bahraich

In a separate incident, a Muslim mob attacked a police team on lockdown duty for not allowing them to offer namaaz at a mosque in Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The attack by the namaazis on policemen has left two personnel injured.

The incident occurred in a mosque named Chaukkan mosque in Katka village of the Huzurpur area of Bahraich. The Muslim mob had gathered at the sport to offer ‘Alvida namaaz’. Noticing some people gathering at the spot, police personnel Ram Pravesh and Vinay Kumar reached the spot and asked to vacate the spot due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, the crowd did not pay heed and things got worse.

The mob pelted stones at the policemen, seriously injuring two police personnel. Soon, the policemen from the nearby areas reached on the spot and nabbed the perpetrators. 

An FIR has been lodged against 10-12 unidentified persons for violating prohibitory orders under IPC sections and also under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Social distancing norms violated in Moradabad

The social distancing norms were flouted in Uttar Pradesh’ Moradabad on Friday after Muslims gathered at the streets during the food distribution event. The programme was organized by SP MLA Haji Ikram Qureshi on the last Friday of Ramzan violating the lockdown.

A large number of Muslims had gathered to avail free food, violating social distancing norms. The SP MLA brazened out and said, “We’ve been doing this for years. What can I do if the crowd gathered? Why do not you ensure social distancing? I’m trying to control the situation”.

