Sunday, May 24, 2020
Home Editor's picks NDTV cites 'sources' to claim Indian Jawans were detained and then released by China,...
Editor's picksFact-CheckMediaMedia Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

NDTV cites ‘sources’ to claim Indian Jawans were detained and then released by China, Indian Army categorically rejects

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
28

Amidst rising tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the controversial NDTV has yet again resorted to peddling fake news concerning matters that are critical to national security.

On Sunday, NDTV that has a complicated relationship with the truth published a source-based report claiming that an Indian patrol party of the army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were detained by the Chinese troops and later released.

According to NDTV, the detention of Indian troops happened during the latest stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops.

NDTV reports fake news
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to ‘sources’ close to NDTV, the report said that during a scuffle between the two sides in Ladakh earlier this week, the Chinese troops had snatched the weapons of ITBP, which was later handed back and the Indian jawans also returned.

“The situation became very volatile last Wednesday when a scuffle between Indian jawans and the Chinese resulted in the detention of some of our jawans but later they were released,” reported NDTV quoting a source.

The situation was finally defused after a border meeting of commanders from both sides, reported NDTV.

India Today also cited “sources” to peddle the same news.

Fake news: Indian Army rubbishes NDTV report

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has categorically denied reports of NDTV, which suggested that Indian troops were detained by the Chinese.

The Indian Army has said no troops patrolling the border have been detained by the Chinese troops. “This is not true,” stated an officer speaking to ANI.

Despite clarification from the Indian Army, NDTV has neither chosen to clarify for their misinformation nor deleted their original report.

Chinese troops deployment near Ladakh

The tension between India and China have escalated since last week after reports emerged that China had deployed excessive troops and set up temporary tents across the Galwan river in Ladakh after a face-off near Pangong Tso on May 5-6.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It is also believed that Chinese troops have also taken up positions along the Pangong Tso Lake and are also carrying out aggressive patrols with motorboats to intimidate Indian forces in the region. Reportedly, the Chinese troops have damaged some temporary structures put up in the finger area near Pangong Tso Lake.

The face-offs, which started as a little skirmish initiated by the Chinese troops, later took a serious turn after the Chinese side brought in troops and heavy equipment from a military exercise.

Troops clashed in Eastern sector

The Galwan stand-off comes at the backdrop of a recent incident where troops of both India and China were involved in two face-offs in a span of a week in the Eastern Ladakh and near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector along the contentious border between the two countries.

In the first incident, the Chinese army personnel had clashed with Indian forces along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh on May 5. The face-off ended the next morning following dialogue between the two sides. A number of soldiers on both sides had sustained minor injuries

Just days before, in another incident, nearly 150 Indian and Chinese military personnel had engaged in a face-off near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector of the Sino-India border in which at least 10 soldiers sustained injuries.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Editor's picks

NDTV cites ‘sources’ to claim Indian Jawans were detained and then released by China, Indian Army categorically rejects

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Army has said no troops patrolling the border have been detained by the Chinese troops. "This is not true," stated an officer speaking to ANI.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Here is the truth about the fake TIME magazine cover page shared by Ravish Kumar and subsequently deleted

OpIndia Staff -
His legendary capacity to peddle fake news was once again exposed when Ravish Kumar shared a fake TIME magazine cover in a bid to malign PM Modi.
Read more
Crime

Gujarat: Illegal slaughterhouse behind Rani Roopmati mosque raided in Shahpur, 12 smugglers arrested, cattle rescued

OpIndia Staff -
The illegal slaughterhouse that was raided by the police was located behind Rani Roopmati Mosque in Ahmedabad.
Read more
Government and Policy

UP: Yogi Adityanath allows demolition of over 100 shops inside Gorakhnath temple for road widening, orders alternate shops be given to those affected

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath, who is also the Mahant of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur has allowed authorities to demolish a part of the temple boundary to necessitate road-widening work
Read more
Crime

Maharashtra ATS nabs one Kamran Amin Khan for threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath ‘with a bomb’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Kamran who had issues death threat to Yogi Adityanath would be produced before a court on Sunday and would be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF.
Read more
News Reports

Pinjra Tod ‘activist’ arrested for inciting Delhi riots was a columnist with The Wire and Newslaundry

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested two women, Natasha Narwal, who was also a columnist with The Wire and Devangna Kalita for inciting the anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi government ad on civil defence recruitment refers to Sikkim as an independent country

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi government in its ad to recruit nearly 200 volunteers referred the state of Sikkim to be a separate entity and placed alongside sovereign nations like Bhutan and Nepal.
Read more
News Reports

Pinjra Tod ‘activist’ arrested for inciting Delhi riots was a columnist with The Wire and Newslaundry

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested two women, Natasha Narwal, who was also a columnist with The Wire and Devangna Kalita for inciting the anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
Opinions

23 May 2019 – more than just a counting day – when one won over innermost fears

Rahul Roushan -
It was not just Modi returning to power with a bigger mandate, it was a day when the ghosts of 2004 were buried.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against street vendors, shops in Bengaluru for putting up saffron flags

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer named Maitreyi Krishnan has registered a complaint on May 18 against a Facebook post by 'Uttara Kannada Mandi' and claimed that the Facebook had allegedly put out photos of people putting up saffron flags.
Read more
News Reports

After being mocked, Ram Guha distances himself from the “action plan” that suggested all private property be considered ‘national resource’

OpIndia Staff -
One of the intellectuals who endorsed this 'action plan' was Ramchandra Guha but after much mockery, he has distanced himself from the action plan.
Read more

Connect with us

227,833FansLike
347,723FollowersFollow
241,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com