Saturday, May 16, 2020
NDTV reporter asks ‘migrant worker’ to pose and walk again while crossing river Yamuna. Watch video

In its defence, NDTV posted a 'clarification' stating that the above unedited footage of the reporter asking the 'migrant worker' to pose and walk by again was sourced from a stringer.

OpIndia Staff

NDTV makes 'migrant worker' pose and walk by again in viral video (image courtesy: screenshots of video shared by @NDTV on Twitter)
NDTV on Friday posted a video on its Twitter account where the reporter could be heard asking a ‘migrant worker’ crossing the river Yamuna to enter Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Haryana’s Kalanaur to ‘walk again’, perhaps for a better footage.

As soon as the video starts, at around 2 seconds into the video the reporter shooting the video asks the man to walk back a few steps and walk again. The ‘migrant worker’ then takes a few steps back and pauses to pose. He then walks again after receiving cue from the reporter.

The fact that the ‘migrant worker’ was asked to pose and walk again was spotted by alert netizens who questioned the authenticity of the clip.

Netizens also called out the insensitivity of the journalist who asked the said ‘migrant worker’ to step back and pose.
In its defence, NDTV posted a ‘clarification’ stating that the above unedited footage of the reporter asking the ‘migrant worker’ to pose and walk by again was sourced from a stringer.

NDTV airs the show with edits

Some hours later, when NDTV aired the video on television and shared a clipping of journalist Vishu Som’s show, the part where the reporter asked the ‘migrant worker’ to step back and walk in again was edited out without any clarification.

In fact, the clip played in Som’s show shows the ‘migrant worker’ walk right after the had stepped back and posed in the above video.

Media ‘creating news’

Last year in January, India Today journalist was caught directing a crowd to ‘appear excited’ about then Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra officially joining the grand old party. The reporter can even be seen making the persons present chant and rehearse the slogans before she went on to report. Recently, Ujjain based NGO had claimed that Dainik Bhaskar made a 10-year-old girl pick up grains from the road for a photo-op. The NGO had claimed that Dainik Bhaskar staged the act. In the video evidence recorded by the NGO the mother says that in order to make a sensational story which would garner viewership for his publication, the photographer purposely scattered the grains on the road and asked the girl to pick it up.

