Saturday, May 9, 2020
Home News Reports Bangladeshi NGO 'Bidyanondo' hounded by Islamic fundamentalists for its Hindu name and Hindu founder:...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Bangladeshi NGO ‘Bidyanondo’ hounded by Islamic fundamentalists for its Hindu name and Hindu founder: Here are the details

The attacks and propaganda against Kishore Kumar Das, founder of Bidyanondo Foundation, became so intense that he was forced to think of stepping down as the chairperson of the foundation.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Bangladesh NGO Bidyanondo Foundation comes under attack by Islamic fundamentalists for it's Hindu name and Hindu owner
8

Irrespective of doing incredible work for the underprivileged and marginalised especially at the time of a crisis like the Coronavirus pandemic, Bangladeshi NGO named Bidyanondo Foundation has now come under the attack of Islamist fundamentalist on social media. They are being targeted for its Hindu name and Hindu owner.

The attacks and propaganda against Kishore Kumar Das, founder of Bidyanondo Foundation, became so intense that he was forced to think of stepping down as the chairperson of the foundation. The announcement had come on May 5 through the official, verified Facebook page of the foundation.

Resignation posted by Kishor Kumar Das on the NGO’s verified Facebook page on May 5

The executive committee of Bidyanondo had, however, not accepted Kishor’s resignation which forced Kishor to take back the decision.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

When Dhaka Tribune got in touch with the NGO’s chairperson he said: “I decided to resign following personal attacks against me on social media, due to my religious affiliations. But later I realized that it would negatively impact the foundation’s campaign and activities.”

For the last two years, activists of the foundation have been subjected to constant attacks on social media for its name and the founder’s religious affiliations, insiders were quoted as saying by the Bangladesh daily, Dhaka Tribune.

HinduPost reported, “Bidyanondo has been widely praised in Bangladesh for their work for the betterment of underprivileged children, fighting against hunger and social taboos. It has been feeding the underserved through a project titled “Ek takay ahar” (Food at Tk 1). Kishore dreams of a world where no child would suffer and no one would go to sleep with an empty stomach. After the coronavirus situation started unfolding, the foundation became even more active and started supplying food for the needy, spraying disinfectant in public vehicles and other areas of Dhaka, feeding street dogs and carrying out a multitude of activities that earned them praise from all quarters of society”.

According to reports, Kishor Kumar Das faced the ire of Islamists because of the  “non-Muslim” sounding name of the foundation.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Few of the allegations levelled at the NGO and the chairperson were:

  • The NGO’s cheap meals were laced with sedatives to put children to sleep and traffic them. Of course, this allegation did not stick as it was completely baseless.
  • Last year, it was alleged that the iftar arranged by the NGO was adulterated with cow urine/dung to convert “gullible” Muslims into Hindus. 
  • It was alleged on social media that Bidyanondo is a Hindu missionary (ISKCON) organization funded by India.
  • It has been alleged that Bidyanondo collects funds in the name of charity and smuggles it into India.

According to Hindupost, an article titled ‘Bidyanondo should not have to defend itself’ written by a Bangladeshi Muslim, Tanim Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Omnispace, lists out these ridiculous allegations hurled at Bidyanondo and its founder.

The writer had observed:

“There are strings of comments and remarks on social media questioning the authenticity and true intention of a Hindu organization being charitable, solely because it has a Bengali name and a founder who is said to be a Hindu…points to the growing religious intolerance among Bangladeshis. It is becoming obvious that Bangladesh is increasingly becoming a country of “Muslims” only, where people of other faiths will become second-class citizens while others like atheists and maybe even Ahmadiyyas will be hounded down”.

Bangladeshi NGO Bidyanondo Foundation

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Bidyanondo foundation was founded in the year 2013 by Kishor Kumar Das. The NGO has been widely praised in Bangladesh for their relentless work for the betterment of the underprivileged children, fighting against hunger and social taboos. It has been feeding the marginalised through a project named: “Ek takay ahar”.

After the coronavirus situation started unfolding, the foundation became even more active and started supplying food to the needy, spraying disinfectant in various areas in Dhaka, feeding stray dogs and carrying out a horde of activities that has earned the NGO praises from all quarters of the society.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Bangladeshi NGO ‘Bidyanondo’ hounded by Islamic fundamentalists for its Hindu name and Hindu founder: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Bangladeshi NGO named Bidyanondo Foundation has now come under the attack of Islamist fundamentalist on social media for its Hindu name
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu Government moves Supreme Court against Madras HC’s order to close liquor outlets in the State

OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High Court had however allowed the sale of liquor through online channels and home delivery services.
Read more
News Reports

14-year-old Christian girl abducted, converted to Islam and married off to her abductor in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
A 14-year-old Christian girl, Myra Shehbaz, was abducted in Faislabad in Pakistan by Muhammad Naqash and his accomplice while she was travelling to her workplace in April 2020
Read more
Government and Policy

Amidst cries of privacy concerns, Singaporean ethical hacker Frank Liauw gives thumbs-up to security features of Aarogya Setu app

OpIndia Staff -
Privacy concerns had plagued the Indian Government's contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, with many raising doubts about the data collection, storage and encryption
Read more
Editor's picks

Many, including AltNews co-founder, share fake news from Indian Express, in a bid to shield Tablighi Jamaat and Maulana Saad

Jhankar Mohta -
A report published in the Indian Express today was fact-checked by OpIndia even before being debunked by the Delhi police
Read more
News Reports

Elite Left journalists assert changing cities for education and jobs akin to ‘migration’, call themselves ‘migrant workers’

OpIndia Staff -
Privileged left liberal journalists have started identifying themselves as 'migrants' as a ruse to attack the Modi government amidst the double whammy of migrant crisis and coronavirus outbreak
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

OpIndia Staff -
The allegations that Amit Shah is unwell and he is missing from action are not true, vested interests spreading baseless rumours
Read more
News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
Social Media

AAP cheerleader and NRI ‘Journalist’ of US-based news portal wishes cancer and death upon Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Spewing her inner vitriol against the Home Minister, Nadar said that his death that ought to be "celebrated in the larger interest of humanity."
Read more
Social Media

‘COVID, cancer or both’: Another ‘journalist’ previously associated with TOI, DNA found wishing death upon the Home Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an NRI 'journalist' had wished death upon HM Amit Shah by stating that his lipoma surgery transformed into a “full-blower cancer"
Read more
News Reports

Parents of Class 12 boy who committed suicide over unsubstantiated rape allegations file complaint: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed in the suicide case of -Manav Singh who took his life after being accused of sexual abuse on social media.
Read more

Connect with us

223,951FansLike
322,990FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com