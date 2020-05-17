Sunday, May 17, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan: Tablighi Jamaat leader kidnaps Hindu boy, demands conversion to Islam as ransom for...
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan: Tablighi Jamaat leader kidnaps Hindu boy, demands conversion to Islam as ransom for releasing

"We will prefer to die but never ever convert to Islam," said mother of the Hindu boy abducted in Pakistan's Sindh.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Pakistan: Jamaat leader kidnaps Hindu boy, demands conversion to Islam
The Hindu woman is seen lying on the ground and expressing her anguish over the abduction of her son by Tablighi Jamaat members. (image courtesy: Screengrab of the Video)
531

In a video shared by a Pakistani lawyer and activist, Rahat Austin, on Twitter, a Hindu woman belonging to the Bheel tribe in Nasarpur village in Matiari in the Sindh province of Pakistan, can be seen putting up a strong resistance against forced conversion to Islam.

As per the video, a Hindu boy was abducted by the leader of Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic Missionary Movement, in Sindh. Besides, houses belonging to Bheel Hindus have been ransacked and vandalised. Their properties have been illegally grabbed and forced to vacate their own houses.

The mother of the boy can be heard demanding the release of his son. She reiterated, “We will prefer to die but never ever convert to Islam.” It must be mentioned that the kidnappers of the Hindu boy have been seeking the conversion of Hindu families to Islam as a ransom to release the boy.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In the viral video, the woman is seen lying on the ground and expressing her anguish over the abduction of her son by Tablighi Jamaat members. She is surrounded by other Hindus who are seen staging a demonstration against the same with Urdu posters in hand. In another video, the brave Hindu woman speaks to the camera and reiterates her demand to release her son while making it crystal clear that she will not give in demands to convert to Islam

Forceful Conversions of Hindus

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. On Friday, a Hindu couple was forcibly converted to Islam at a mosque in the city of Nawabshah in the Sindh district of Pakistan. The conversion was undertaken by a local Imam (Islamic Cleric) named Hamid Qadri. Another Muslim leader associated with the Jamaat Ahle Sunnat was also present at the time of the forced conversion. The couple was handed cash following their conversion to Islam.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus scare: 700 potential ‘superspreaders’ test positive for Coronavirus in Ahmedabad after mass screening of vendors and shopkeepers

OpIndia Staff -
The screening of 35,000 people was conducted in Ahmedabad after all shops, except dairy stores and pharmacies, were shut down on May 7.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: India shows early signs of recovery, doubling rate improves as cases double 23 days from 11 days on April 30

OpIndia Staff -
The new data suggests that India is seeing an improvement in the overall situation with regards to coronavirus crisis in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Visakhapatnam doctor who was suspended for demanding PPEs thrashed by cops for ‘creating nuisance’ on road

OpIndia Staff -
Sudhakar, an anesthesiologist at Narsipatnam government hospital was suspended by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government last month on disciplinary grounds after he demanded protective gears to treat coronavirus patients.
Read more
News Reports

As coronavirus cases rise in Maharashtra, MHA deploys nine CAPF companies to replace state police personnel ahead of Ramzan Eid

OpIndia Staff -
The Home Ministry has released nine companies - four from the Rapid Action Force, two from the Central Reserve Police Force and three from the Central Industrial Security Force for deployment in Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Tablighi Jamaat leader kidnaps Hindu boy, demands conversion to Islam as ransom for releasing

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the woman is seen lying on the ground and expressing her anguish over the abduction of her son by Tablighi Jamaat members.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Indore: Video of a 6-year-old child shouting slogans to kill PM Modi goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
6-year-old child shouts slogans to kill PM Modi after Coronavirus positive family member discharged from hospital, family encourage the kid
Read more
Media

NDTV reporter asks ‘migrant worker’ to pose and walk again while crossing river Yamuna. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The fact that the 'migrant worker' was asked to pose and walk again was spotted by alert netizens who questioned the authenticity of the clip.
Read more
News Reports

Shekhar Gupta’s The Print urges opposition parties to spread fake news to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi

OpIndia Staff -
An article on The Print argues that liberals should spread fake news in their war on Prime Minister Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Under fire for selling discriminatory ‘halal only’ meat, online grocery store Big Basket makes jhatka meat available for sale

OpIndia Staff -
Days after Big Basket stoked controversy by admitting that it sells 'Halal only' meat to its customers, the online grocery store has now made jhatka meat products available for purchase.
Read more
News Reports

Youth commits suicide after Dalits thrash and force him to drink urine, Brahmin community delegation demands Rs 1 crore compensation

OpIndia Staff -
After the shocking death of the youth Vikas Sharma, a delegation from the Brahmin community has submitted a memorandum to Shivpuri district administration addressed to the Madhya Pradesh CM, demanding Rs 1 crore as compensation to the bereaved family.
Read more

Connect with us

226,388FansLike
335,308FollowersFollow
237,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com