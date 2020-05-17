Pakistan: Jamaat leader kidnaps Hindu boy, demands conversion to Islam

In a video shared by a Pakistani lawyer and activist, Rahat Austin, on Twitter, a Hindu woman belonging to the Bheel tribe in Nasarpur village in Matiari in the Sindh province of Pakistan, can be seen putting up a strong resistance against forced conversion to Islam.

As per the video, a Hindu boy was abducted by the leader of Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic Missionary Movement, in Sindh. Besides, houses belonging to Bheel Hindus have been ransacked and vandalised. Their properties have been illegally grabbed and forced to vacate their own houses.

The mother of the boy can be heard demanding the release of his son. She reiterated, “We will prefer to die but never ever convert to Islam.” It must be mentioned that the kidnappers of the Hindu boy have been seeking the conversion of Hindu families to Islam as a ransom to release the boy.

“We will prefer to die but will never ever convert to Islam”

This brave Hindu lady says that their properties are grabbed, homes are demolished,are beaten, forced to leave, demanded to convert to get their homes back by Islamic Tabligi Jamat in Nasur Pur, Matiari, Sindh-Paksistan https://t.co/9B45itGGkM pic.twitter.com/pC5IFZrdA8 — Rahat Austin (@johnaustin47) May 16, 2020

In the viral video, the woman is seen lying on the ground and expressing her anguish over the abduction of her son by Tablighi Jamaat members. She is surrounded by other Hindus who are seen staging a demonstration against the same with Urdu posters in hand. In another video, the brave Hindu woman speaks to the camera and reiterates her demand to release her son while making it crystal clear that she will not give in demands to convert to Islam

Forceful Conversions of Hindus

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. On Friday, a Hindu couple was forcibly converted to Islam at a mosque in the city of Nawabshah in the Sindh district of Pakistan. The conversion was undertaken by a local Imam (Islamic Cleric) named Hamid Qadri. Another Muslim leader associated with the Jamaat Ahle Sunnat was also present at the time of the forced conversion. The couple was handed cash following their conversion to Islam.