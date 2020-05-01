Friday, May 1, 2020
Hypocrisy of Prashant Bhushan: Attacks Arnab Goswami for getting special treatment, while receiving the same special treatment himself

Prashant Bhushan cried over the fact that the Supreme Court listed Arnab Goswami's hearing at a time there were other 'really urgent cases' of migrant workers.

Prashant Bhushan questions the quick hearing for Arnab Goswami's case in SC while enjoying the same privilege himself
Prashant Bhushan (L) and Arnab Goswami (R)
Days after Supreme Court heard a plea of Arnab Goswami to grant him interim protection of three weeks against multiple FIRs filed against him by the Congress party in various states after he had attacked Sonia Gandhi, Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan has lamented over the urgency of SC to give an urgent hearing to the petition filed by Arnab Goswami and accused the apex court of giving special treatment to the Republic TV chief.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, controversial lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who has a history of propagating fake news, claimed that the lightning speed with which Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami’s petition was listed and heard by the apex court was nothing but madness. He asked whether there was any rules, norms, systems really in place at the Supreme Court for such urgent hearings.

Citing an article from Live Law, Prashant Bhushan cried over the fact that the Supreme Court listed Arnab Goswami’s hearing at a time there were other ‘really urgent cases’ of migrant workers. Prashant Bhushan also insinuated that the Supreme Court prioritised to hear the plea of Arnab Goswami and gave him an urgent hearing while ignoring some other important cases which were listed much before the honourable apex court.

However, in a hurry to foul-mouth Supreme Court over ignoring his and his cabal’s plea, Prashant Bhushan forgot to mention that the Supreme Court had scheduled to hear a plea filed by himself against an FIR within hours of filing the petition.

Journalist Utkarsh Anand shared in a tweet that Prashant Bhushan had filed a writ petition on April 30 in the Supreme Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him by Gujarat police for hurting of religious sentiments. The matter was soon listed to be heard on Friday, May 1 before a bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna.

Image Source: Utkarsh Anand

The FIR was registered over the hateful comments made by Bhushan in Twitter against Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeting a picture of himself watching “Ramayana” serial amidst the national lockdown.

Prashant Bhushan exposed his own hypocrisy after he accused Arnab Goswami of receiving special attention from the Supreme Court while being silent on the same special treatment he has been receiving from the apex court.

Prashant Bhushan, who himself is a beneficiary of such an immediate hearing before a Supreme Court bench, was ironically blaming the same court for giving an urgent hearing to Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, who has been constantly hounded and attacked by the Congress party workers who had filed several FIRs across the country against him.

