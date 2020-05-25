In a vile display of sadistic pleasure, Congress-friendly tv anchor, Sumanth Raman, took to Twitter to express his glee over the large number of coronavirus cases reported from the state of Gujarat.

Known for harbouring pathological hatred from PM Modi, Raman, who is also a doctor and healthcare professional, used the grim occasion to mock the Gujarat Model, the developmental model which propelled Narendra Modi to the position of Prime Minister of the country.

Referring to the number of new coronavirus cases reported daily from Gujarat, Suman tweeted, “Daily cases reported in Gujarat from 20th May till 24th: 398,371,363,396 and 394. Gujarat model rocks.”

So many don’t even understand the purpose of this tweet which is to show that it is very unlikely that such a large state can have an almost identical number of cases each day. Morons asking what about Maharashtra. Well for starters it is testing 3 times more than Gujarat. — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) May 25, 2020

Raman could not hide his apparent elation at the number of coronavirus caseloads emerging from Gujarat as he followed it up with a smiling emoji. While he mocked the Gujarat model, many Twitter users reminded him of Maharashtra, a non-BJP ruled state which tops the list of daily new infections as well as the overall number of coronavirus cases in the country. However, facts do not deter committed Congress sympathisers like Mr Raman who promptly brazened out his stance saying that the number of cases in Maharashtra is higher than Gujarat because it is testing 3 times more than Gujarat.

He was called out by netizens for rejoicing over coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat.

Wow man. This person is apparently a doctor. Sadist. https://t.co/DCowW70oos — krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) May 25, 2020

If anyone is is happy because their rival party ruled state has growing number of cases and deaths, it says a lot about them. https://t.co/QudwYd5wFS — Maaya (@mohmaaya) May 25, 2020

Shameless man is so happy about this information. You are a sadist and wonder how can people be so stupid as to rejoice – you could also test +ve like Ashok Chavan & Sanjay Jha. Please confirm you are a qualified Dr ? I have my doubts as that profession is supposed to be noble https://t.co/KUhQpdHnsY — Subhashini Menon nee Shetty (@SubhashiniMenon) May 25, 2020

Pleasure? I’m pointing out how a so called model State is very likely failing to test enough people to manage the pandemic. — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) May 25, 2020

Like the Twitter user pointed out, such glee states a lot more about them than anything else.Many senior Congress leaders like former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and Sanjay Jha too have tested positive for coronavirus.He even brazened it out by saying how he was saying that the model of a developing state ‘failed’ to control the pandemic which has gripped the world.

Far from uniting with the government in the face of adversity, Congress supporters and sympathisers seem eager to exploit the raging pandemic as a means to get back at their nemesis—Modi government. Mr Raman, who routinely takes up the cudgel for the Congress party, has no qualms in displaying his schadenfreude even as the contagion sweeps through the country, leaving many sick and incapacitated.