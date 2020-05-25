Monday, May 25, 2020
Home Media Congress-friendly TV anchor expresses glee at coronavirus cases from Gujarat, mocks ‘Gujarat model’
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Congress-friendly TV anchor expresses glee at coronavirus cases from Gujarat, mocks ‘Gujarat model’

He was called out by netizens for rejoicing over coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Congress-friendly journalist Sumanth Raman expresses his joy over the rising number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat
Sumanth Raman expressed glee at coronavirus cases in Gujarat to mock Gujarat model (Image Source: Deccanchronicles)
178

In a vile display of sadistic pleasure, Congress-friendly tv anchor, Sumanth Raman, took to Twitter to express his glee over the large number of coronavirus cases reported from the state of Gujarat.

Known for harbouring pathological hatred from PM Modi, Raman, who is also a doctor and healthcare professional, used the grim occasion to mock the Gujarat Model, the developmental model which propelled Narendra Modi to the position of Prime Minister of the country.

Referring to the number of new coronavirus cases reported daily from Gujarat, Suman tweeted, “Daily cases reported in Gujarat from 20th May till 24th: 398,371,363,396 and 394. Gujarat model rocks.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Raman could not hide his apparent elation at the number of coronavirus caseloads emerging from Gujarat as he followed it up with a smiling emoji. While he mocked the Gujarat model, many Twitter users reminded him of Maharashtra, a non-BJP ruled state which tops the list of daily new infections as well as the overall number of coronavirus cases in the country. However, facts do not deter committed Congress sympathisers like Mr Raman who promptly brazened out his stance saying that the number of cases in Maharashtra is higher than Gujarat because it is testing 3 times more than Gujarat.

He was called out by netizens for rejoicing over coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat.

Like the Twitter user pointed out, such glee states a lot more about them than anything else. Many senior Congress leaders like former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and Sanjay Jha too have tested positive for coronavirus. He even brazened it out by saying how he was saying that the model of a developing state ‘failed’ to control the pandemic which has gripped the world.

Far from uniting with the government in the face of adversity, Congress supporters and sympathisers seem eager to exploit the raging pandemic as a means to get back at their nemesis—Modi government. Mr Raman, who routinely takes up the cudgel for the Congress party, has no qualms in displaying his schadenfreude even as the contagion sweeps through the country, leaving many sick and incapacitated.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termssumanth raman, gujarat coronavirus cases, gujarat coronavirus positive cases

Latest News

Media

Congress-friendly TV anchor expresses glee at coronavirus cases from Gujarat, mocks ‘Gujarat model’

OpIndia Staff -
Sumanth Raman defended meteoric rise of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra by claiming that the state has been testing three times as compared to Gujarat
Read more
News Reports

Mob lynching and murder of vegetable vendor: Assam police arrest accused Faizul Ali and Yusuf, 3 more absconding

OpIndia Staff -
The other accused, namely, Jalil Ali, Firoze Khan, and Shabir Ali, involved in the lynching of Sanatan Deka are currently absconding.
Read more
News Reports

Migrant workers coming to Maharashtra will need to take permission from ‘us’: MNS chief Raj Thackeray says UP migrant can vote only in UP

OpIndia Staff -
UP CM Yogi Adityanath had yesterday said at a webinar that states wanting the services of UP's manpower will first have to obtain consent from the state government to avail their services
Read more
News Reports

Paatal Lok morphed image of Yogi, other leaders to show corrupt character in the story: BJP MLA files complaint against Anushka Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is yet to respond to the allegations meted out against her web series Paatal Lok
Read more
News Reports

‘U will keep cleaning toilets’: Shokat Ali and Rashid use derogatory, casteist slurs against Dalit BJP leader Hari Manjhi

OpIndia Staff -
A person named Shokat Ali had supported the 'manual scavenger' remark against the Dalit MP and had stated that regardless of how much he tries, the Dalit MP cannot become a priest and will keep doing what he has been doing all these years.
Read more
Media

NYTimes publishes name of murder victim among long list of coronavirus victims, corrects after being pointed out by netizens

OpIndia Staff -
Devoid of photographs, graphics, and advertisement, the international newspaper carried the stories of 1000 victims of the Chinese pandemic who have been reduced to mere statistics.
Read more

Recently Popular

Media Fact-Check

Here is the truth about the fake TIME magazine cover page shared by Ravish Kumar and subsequently deleted

OpIndia Staff -
His legendary capacity to peddle fake news was once again exposed when Ravish Kumar shared a fake TIME magazine cover in a bid to malign PM Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Pinjra Tod ‘activist’ arrested for inciting Delhi riots was a columnist with The Wire and Newslaundry

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested two women, Natasha Narwal, who was also a columnist with The Wire and Devangna Kalita for inciting the anti-Hindu Delhi riots
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: After Palghar lynching, two Sadhus brutally killed inside ashram in Nanded

OpIndia Staff -
The bodies of the Sadhus were found in their ashram in Maharashtra's Nanded late on Saturday night
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order, to take action against messages on social media: Here is how it curbs criticism against Uddhav Govt

OpIndia Staff -
For MLA Aaditya Thackeray too, the most worrying aspect of the pandemic in Maharashtra is the ‘hate on social media'
Read more
Media Fact-Check

NDTV cites ‘sources’ to claim Indian Jawans were detained and then released by China, Indian Army categorically rejects

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Army has said no troops patrolling the border have been detained by the Chinese troops. "This is not true," stated an officer speaking to ANI.
Read more

Connect with us

228,001FansLike
349,149FollowersFollow
241,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com