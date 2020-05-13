Thursday, May 14, 2020
Updated:

West Bengal: Horrifying visuals of Hooghly up in flames emerge after communal clashes rock Telinipara, section 144 imposed

Viral videos on social media show plumes of smoke coming out from Hindu homes allegedly set on fire by Muslim mobs.

Communal clashes erupt in Telinipara, Hooghly amid coronavirus crisis (image courtesy: Indiablooms.com)
Shocking visuals of Telinipara where communal clashes took place after Hindu houses were set on fire have gone viral on social media.

In the above video shared by MP Swapan Dasgupta one can see smoke billowing from houses that were set on fire by a mob.

Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP from Hooghly took to Twitter to inform that while she tried to call the CP of Chandannagar Police, Dr Humayun Kabir, he did not take her calls. She alleged that the West Bengal state administration has been a mute spectator as Telinipara burned.

She further stated that she was prevented from going to Telinipara amid allegations of widespread communal violence and looting where in police also facilitated perpetrators.

Communal clashes in Telinipara

Clashes erupted in Telinipara in Hooghly district of West Bengal after Muslims in the locality allegedly refused to follow lockdown orders. As reported by Swarajya, a number of Muslims who had returned from Ajmer had tested positive for coronavirus. However, they were not following the lockdown orders. The Hindus of the area got alarmed by this and put up barricades to stop outsiders from entering the area. However, as reported by Swarajya, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that the Muslims broke the barricades and insisted on entering the Hindu-majority area. After Hindus objected, the Muslims attacked the Hindus, Chatterjee reportedly said.

Chandannagar Police Commissioner Humayun Kabir, however, has claimed that the communal clashes were triggered after Muslims were allegedly taunted by ‘corona’ jibes. He claimed that following the verbal spat, the Hindus barricaded the public toilets used by the Muslims which led to violence.

On Tuesday, there were fresh cases of violence, the videos of which have now gone viral on social media. It is alleged that the Hindu homes were set on fire and bombs were hurled by Muslim mob. Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee has alleged that the attacks were preplanned and the police stood as mute spectator. Chatterjee further alleged that lethal weapons were transported in ambulances and women and children were also attacked.

West Bengal govt focuses on ‘fake news’

As Bengal burned, the Home Department of the West Bengal government claimed that Telinipara is peaceful and warned of ‘strict action’ against those who were trying to ‘disturb peace’. As per reports, 56 persons have been arrested and police raids are on to nab the culprits. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed to maintain law and order and mobile internet services are suspended.

