In a viral video, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is seen praising the efforts of RSS’s volunteers’ wing Sewa Bharati for their exemplary work in Delhi and across the country helping people in distress amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In his 0.42 sec video, Kohli congratulates Sewa Bharati organisation in Delhi for “doing such amazing work over the years and the initiative they are taking now. To get volunteers from all the best schools in Delhi. To go and do seva drives and to help other people. I just want to say that do it with all your heart, with absolute pure intent. Helping another life and helping another soul is the biggest work you can do so I wish you all the best, safety and health as well”, said Kohli in his video message.

Here’s what @imVkohli has to say about Seva Bharati’s selfless relief work during this hour of global crisis.



We are proud that hundreds of ABVP karyakartas across India are working with Seva Bharati round the clock to ensure no one sleeps helpless and hungry. pic.twitter.com/pqSHRb8pZI — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) May 18, 2020

Sewa Bharati, the RSS’ social service wing

The organisation Sewa Bharati is headquartered in Delhi, from where the relief work is being carried out across the country. From distributing food packets to manufacturing masks at war footing and reaching out and distributing at places facing a scarcity to distributing bed sheets and blankets to providing basic medicines, Sewa Bharati cadres have been in the forefront in extending crucial help to the needy at the time of this pandemic. Moreover, almost 2.10 lakh cadres have been reaching out to the remotest corners of the country in order to extend their assistance.

Sewa Bharati running 45 kitchens in Delhi alone

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Almost 5,000 cadres have been feeding 75,000 Delhiites on a daily basis. So far the food they are providing is made out of 45 kitchens spread across Delhi. Once the food packets are ready, their zonal teams distribute among the needy in their area.

Sewa Bharati has also been distributing milk and beverages to patients and hospital staff at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital in the morning, according to Mr Ramanathan.

45 kitchens of Sewa Bharati are functioning in Delhi alone. The advice of doctors and government is also being taken care of while rendering these services. Social distancing is being followed. All the volunteers have been instructed to wear masks and gloves along with frequent usage of hand sanitizer while distributing as well as preparing the food at the kitchen.

Their cadres are also collaborating with temple trusts like the Jhandewalan Temple in the national capital where hundreds and thousands of meals are served each day.