Monday, May 18, 2020
Home Social Media Virat Kohli congratulates RSS' Sewa Bharati for their humanitarian work during the coronavirus pandemic
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Virat Kohli congratulates RSS’ Sewa Bharati for their humanitarian work during the coronavirus pandemic

I just want to say that do it with all your heart, with absolute pure intent. Helping another life and helping another soul is the biggest work you can do so I wish you all the best, safety and health as well", said Virat Kohli.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Virat Kohli praises RSS' Sewa Bharti for humanitarian work of their volunteers
Virat Kohli, representational image, via DNA India
223

In a viral video, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is seen praising the efforts of RSS’s volunteers’ wing Sewa Bharati for their exemplary work in Delhi and across the country helping people in distress amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In his 0.42 sec video, Kohli congratulates Sewa Bharati organisation in Delhi for “doing such amazing work over the years and the initiative they are taking now. To get volunteers from all the best schools in Delhi. To go and do seva drives and to help other people. I just want to say that do it with all your heart, with absolute pure intent. Helping another life and helping another soul is the biggest work you can do so I wish you all the best, safety and health as well”, said Kohli in his video message.

Sewa Bharati, the RSS’ social service wing

The organisation Sewa Bharati is headquartered in Delhi, from where the relief work is being carried out across the country. From distributing food packets to manufacturing masks at war footing and reaching out and distributing at places facing a scarcity to distributing bed sheets and blankets to providing basic medicines, Sewa Bharati cadres have been in the forefront in extending crucial help to the needy at the time of this pandemic. Moreover, almost 2.10 lakh cadres have been reaching out to the remotest corners of the country in order to extend their assistance.

Sewa Bharati running 45 kitchens in Delhi alone

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Almost 5,000 cadres have been feeding 75,000 Delhiites on a daily basis. So far the food they are providing is made out of 45 kitchens spread across Delhi. Once the food packets are ready, their zonal teams distribute among the needy in their area.

Sewa Bharati has also been distributing milk and beverages to patients and hospital staff at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital in the morning, according to Mr Ramanathan.

45 kitchens of Sewa Bharati are functioning in Delhi alone. The advice of doctors and government is also being taken care of while rendering these services. Social distancing is being followed. All the volunteers have been instructed to wear masks and gloves along with frequent usage of hand sanitizer while distributing as well as preparing the food at the kitchen.

Their cadres are also collaborating with temple trusts like the Jhandewalan Temple in the national capital where hundreds and thousands of meals are served each day.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus lockdown, Virat Kohli anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli RSS

Latest News

Media

India Today selling images of migrants is not the problem, problem is media’s hypocrisy

OpIndia Staff -
The India Today Group has decided to sell images of migrant labourers in distress during the lockdown.
Read more
Opinions

Kerala model for coronavirus: No cities, no virus

Abhishek Banerjee -
The pandemic is not in states nor in countries. The pandemic is in cities.
Read more
Social Media

Virat Kohli congratulates RSS’ Sewa Bharati for their humanitarian work during the coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
The organisation Sewa Bharati is headquartered in Delhi, from where the relief work is being carried out across the country.
Read more
News Reports

FIR against TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui for promoting acid attacks on women, NCW also demands action

OpIndia Staff -
Faizal Siddiqui has 13.4 million followers on TikTok and is the brother of another controversial Amir Siddiqui.
Read more
News Reports

Days after reopening, Chinese smartphone brand Oppo suspends its Noida factory’s operation after 6 of its employees test positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Oppo had resumed operations 8th May 2020 with 30 per cent of its employee, after receiving a go ahead from the Home Ministry
Read more
Opinions

This tweet by Dhruv Rathee shows how he’s inspiring a generation with low IQ and high confidence

K Bhattacharjee -
Dhruv Rathee opined that 'by default, left-wing thinkers will always be more creative, imaginative and empathetic.
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Madhya Pradesh: One Samar Khan caught on camera raping a cow, FIR registered after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint was filed by one Mukesh Sharma, who stated that the perpetrator had hurt his religious sentiments by assaulting a cow.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists target BJP youth leader on social media, share morphed obscene images of her despite complaint filed with Delhi police 2 months ago

OpIndia Staff -
BJP youth Apurva Singh had filed a complaint against various social media handles in March after she faced online bullying
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Muslim mobs in Karnataka threaten and abuse Muslim women for purchasing goods from Hindu owned shops

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists in Karnataka’s Davangere harass Muslim women for purchasing from Hindu shops and carrying orange plastic bags
Read more
Social Media

TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui promotes using acid attack as revenge for jilted lover, police complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok videos that glamorise acid attack, as a means to avenge lost love, can influence jilted lovers to follow suit in real life.
Read more
Cricket

Shahid Afridi’s anti-Modi comment: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh regrets donation appeal for Afridi’s foundation, says will pick up gun to protect India

OpIndia Staff -
Harbhajan Singh further said that he appealed for the NGO on humanitarian grounds. But Afridi's anti-India message is not appropriate at all.
Read more

Connect with us

226,668FansLike
338,593FollowersFollow
238,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com