Watch: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs media on the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses media on the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan economic package announced by PM Modi on May 12, 2020.
Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan
On 12th May 2020, Prime Minister Modi in his address to nation gave a call for using made in India products and stressed on self-reliant economy. He urged people to consume more and more made in India products so as to achieve this goal. On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package will focus on land, labour, capital and enterprise.