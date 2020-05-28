Thursday, May 28, 2020
Zaira Wasim, who had left acting for Islam, now quotes the Quran to insinuate that locust infestation in Rajasthan is ‘Allah’s wrath’

The Srinagar-born actress had left acting after just 3 films, claiming that acting was taking her 'away from Islam'.

Zaira Wasim quotes Quran to insinuate that locust attack in Rajasthan, MP is 'Allah's wrath' on 'arrogant people'
Zaira Wasim (L), Locusts (R)
Former Bollywood entertainer Zaira Wasim, who had quit ‘acting’ Islam has claimed that the locust attack across the country was ‘Allah’s wrath’ upon ‘arrogant people’.

On Wednesday, Wasim made a rare appearance on social media, to stoke yet another controversy in an attempt to gain some cheap publicity.

Quoting a verse from Quran the former actor claimed, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin.”

The insensitive tweet made by the former Bollywood entertainer enraged the netizens as there have been dangerous locust attacks across the northern parts of the country since last week.

Netizens slammed Zaira Wasim for her bigotry and illogical claims at a time when lakhs of farmers are worried about the destruction of their crops and vegetations due to the locust attack. Social media users asked how could Zaira Wasim be such a religious bigot who is spreading hatred over a locust attack that is threatening poor farmers.

Social media users also mocked Zaira Wasim for unscientific tweets claiming locust attack was due to Allah.

Locust swarms in Pakistan since November

Several areas of Eastern Africa and Pakistan have been facing locust attacks for the last several months. Several areas of Sindh, including Karachi, have been facing attacks by massive swarms of locusts since November. These locust swarms had affected border areas in Gujarat in February too. Recently, such locust swarms have been seen in parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh too. However, it is not understood why the former actress is insinuating these locust attacks as some sort of Islamic curse upon a specific group of people whom she refers to as ‘arrogant’.

Zaira Wasim’s quest for publicity

The 19-year-old Srinagar-born former actor, perhaps, has been craving for media attention ever since she said goodbye to her ‘acting’ career that saw a total of 3 films. She had quit acting by claiming that it was taking her away from ‘Islam’.

Earlier too, in her quest to come into the limelight, the actor had attempted to mislead the public on the issue of the normalcy of Kashmir as she went on to make incorrect claims on the status of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in an Instagram post.

Recently, she had urged her social media fans to ‘stop praising’ her because the praise endangers her ‘Iman’.

Zaira Wasim, who had left acting for Islam, now quotes the Quran to insinuate that locust infestation in Rajasthan is 'Allah's wrath'

