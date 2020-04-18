Saturday, April 18, 2020
Former actress Zaira Wasim who left acting for Islam has now urged fans to stop praising her, as it is dangerous for her ‘Iman’

I’m not as righteous as I might lead many to believe. Instead, I urge everyone to not praise me in any manner but pray that Allah overlooks my shortcomings-which are too many to count, wrote Zaira Wasim.

OpIndia Staff

Wasim repeats the 'liberal-secular' fear mongering over Kashmir
Former Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim, who had quit acting to embrace Islam has once again taken to social media to pen down a note urging her fans not to praise her as it is dangerous for her Iman. She stressed that she isn’t as righteous as she might have lead many to believe and that the praise she receives is ‘dangerous’ for her.

“Asalamualaykum everyone!” Zaira wrote on Saturday. “While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn’t gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I’m not as righteous as I might lead many to believe. Instead, I urge everyone to not praise me in any manner but pray that Allah overlooks my shortcomings-which are too many to count, and fills the void in my heart with the light of His Mercy, Taqwa and increases me in Iman, rectifies my intentions and grants me knowledge that is beneficial and a heart and tongue that remembers Him at all times and turns to Him often in repentance, and allow me to perform righteous deeds only for His sake, allow me to remain steadfast and cause me to live and die as a Muslim (wholly submitting to Him) Jazakum Allahu Khayran,” Zaira concluded.

The 19-year-old Srinagar-born former actor seems to be craving media attention since she had said goodbye to a career that saw a total of 3 films, claiming that it was taking her away from ‘Islam’. Earlier too, in her quest to come into the limelight, the actor had attempted to mislead the public on the issue of the normalcy of Kashmir as she went on to make incorrect claims on the status of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in her Instagram post.

On February 4, 2020, in her Instagram post, she had claimed that the UT of Jammu and Kashmir continued to suffer and claimed that voices of Kashmiris are being silenced.

Continuing her fear-mongering rhetoric, Wasim claimed, “But I ask the world, what has altered your acceptance of the misery and oppression we’re being subjected to? Do not believe the unfair representation of the facts and details or the rosy hue that the media has cast on the reality of the situation. Ask questions, re-examine the biased assumptions. Ask questions. For our voices have been silenced- and for how long….none of us really know!”

That time the actor had tried the ‘Kashmir card’ to get some media attention, failing which, she has once again resorted to this new melodrama.

