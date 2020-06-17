On Tuesday, several Muslim social media users descended on the timeline of News18 journalist Amish Devgan to threaten him of severe consequences and issued death threats by reminding the journalist of the brutal murder of Kamlesh Tiwari.

News18 journalist Amish Devgan in a news debate had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Sufi saint of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Moinuddin Chishti, who is popularly known as Khwaja Ghareeb Nawaz.

I urge Indian Muslims to file FIR against this anchor for his defaming remark on great Muslim sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti رح#ArrestAmishDevgan pic.twitter.com/5iklOjln96 — arif qureshi (@arifqur48913020) June 16, 2020

In the news debate, Devgan was seen referring to Chishti as an invader who had tortured and forcefully converted the Hindus of India. Devgan later apologised saying that he had mistakenly named Chishti in place of Allauddin Khilji.

Incidentally, Amish Devgan also took to Twitter on Tuesday to apologise for his remarks on social media. He said, “In one of my debates, I inadvertently referred to ‘Khilji’ as Chishti. I sincerely apologise for this grave error and the anguish it may have caused to followers of the Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti, whom I revere. I have in the past sought blessings at his dargah. I regret this error.”

Devgan stated that he had pronounced ‘Chishti’ in place of Khilji and it was an inadvertent error.

Amish Devgan on Twitter

Islamists threaten Amish Devgan

Following his remarks, Islamists attacked the journalist and abused him for making such remarks against the Sufi saint. Various social media users targeted the journalist and reminded him of the death of Kamlesh Tiwari, who was brutally murdered by some radical Islamists in October 2019 over his 4-year old remarks on Prophet Mohammad’s sexuality.

Islamists were seen using the threat of Kamlesh Tiwari’s brutal murder on Amish Devgan, insinuating that he will also meet a similar end.

Islamists on Twitter asked Amish Devgan to apologise for his remarks or be ready to be killed like Kamlesh Tiwari. One user named Zuned Qureshi was seen stating that Kamlesh Tiwari was ‘killed like a dog’ because he had insulted Prophet Mohammad. “If you do not apologise on your TV show you better be prepared for a similar end,” he wrote.

A user named Mohammad Daud Ashraf said that Devgan had indulged in a similar incident as Kamlesh Tiwari, however, the journalist apologised after being aware of the death of Tiwari.

Complaint registered against Amish Devgan

Following the incident, a police complaint has also been registered against News18 journalist Amish Devgan for insulting Moinuddin Chishti on his show which was aired on 16 June.

#arrestamishdevganJust now i have filed a complaint-against Amish Devgan here at Aurangabad hope after initial inquiry by Cyber Cell ,FIR will be register against him #arrestamishdevgan pic.twitter.com/M1HmP9baOB — M.Naseem (@Imrealmnaseem) June 16, 2020

Multiple complaints have been filed against Devgan. Another user named Zameer Ansari has stated that he has filed a complaint against Devgan with the Mumbai police.

Controversial Islamic organisation Raza Academy, which is known for its involvement in the Azad Maidan riots, has also filed a complaint against Amish Devgan under section 295A, 153A, 34,120B,505(2) and Disaster management act for making insulting remarks against Moinuddin Chisti.