Monday, June 1, 2020
George Floyd Killing: Communists in America burn down homeless man’s only possessions. Watch video

In another such video, the rioters can be seen beating up an old woman and her husband as they tried to protect their business from being destroyed.

Communists in America burn down only possessions of a homeless man. (Image courtesy: video grab of @gregreese's Twitter account)
Even as the rioting and violence continues across America following the killing of African-American man George Floyd, the communists and far-left rioters associated with ANTIFA set fire to a homeless man’s possession.

The video was shared by Twitter user Greg Reese, Texas based producer of InfoWars.com.

As can be seen in the video, rioters bring out the mattress and put it on a pyre as the man who owned the mattress and those things helplessly and unsuccessfully tried to save his possessions from turning into ash. “I live here,” he could be heard shouting as everything he owned burned.

In another such video, the rioters can be seen beating up an old woman and her husband as they tried to protect their business from being destroyed.

The video was shared by cinematographer Luke Rudkowski on Twitter. As per him, the incident happened at Rochester, New York and the police is trying to identify the rioters.

Another such video shows a woman in New York pleading to rioters to spare her business as they punch her in the face. When her husband tried to save her, they even beat him up.

Trump designates ANTIFA as terrorist organisation

ANTIFA has been around for decades but got its presence in the US in the 1980s. It shot to prominence after Donald Trump was elected as US President in 2016. It got into news last year when the violent communist group, celebrated by Democrats and mainstream media, attacked a gay journalist. The Antifa is not a fringe element in the Left. They are blue-eyed boys in the liberal fraternity. The FBI under the Obama administration had classified Antifa’s actions as ‘domestic terror activities’. 

Joe Biden, Vice President during Obama’s Presidency under which the FBI designated Antifa as carrying out terrorist activities, began his Presidential campaign for 2020 by calling the Far-Left group a “courageous group of Americans”. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced that ANTIFA will be designated as a terrorist organisation.

Antifa members typically dress in black and often wear a mask at their protests, and follow far-left ideologies such as anti-capitalism and take to violence during their protests. They take up causes such as LGBTQ and indigenous rights. 

