Monday, June 15, 2020
Home News Reports Brazil: As the coronavirus death toll rises, Sao Paulo authorities order exhumation of old...
News Reports
Updated:

Brazil: As the coronavirus death toll rises, Sao Paulo authorities order exhumation of old corpses to make burial space for COVID-19 casualties

Sao Paulo's municipal funeral service said in a statement on Friday that the remains of people who died at least three years ago in Brazil will be exhumed and put in numbered bags, then stored temporarily in 12 storage containers it has purchased.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Brazil's Sao Paulo declares exhumation of old corpses to make space for coronavirus deaths
Brazil: three year old dead bodies being exhumed to make room for coronavirus casualities (courtesy: The Washington Post)
23

As Brazil surpasses the United Kingdom to become the country with the world’s second-highest death toll due to the Chinese virus, its has started vacating it’s largest cemetery at Sao Paulo, making room for other coronavirus casualties. According to reports, the Brazillian authorities have instructed the Sao Paulo’s municipal funeral service to dig up the bones of people buried in the past and store their bagged remains in large metal containers.

People who died at least three years ago in Brazil will be exhumed to make room for coronavirus casualties

Sao Paulo’s municipal funeral service said in a statement Friday that the remains of people who died at least three years ago will be exhumed and put in numbered bags, then stored temporarily in 12 storage containers it has purchased. These containers would then be delivered to several cemeteries within 15 days, the statement confirmed.

The remains of people who died at least three years ago in Brazil are being exhumed and put in numbered bags, image via OneIndia

Sao Paulo has emerged as one of the coronavirus hotspots, recording almost 5,480 deaths in a single day on Thursday. And authorities expect this number to rise after Mayor Bruno Covas has announced a partial opening up of businesses this week. Soon after, the public were seen disregarding social distancing norms and gathering in malls and crowding public transport. The experts opined that the decline in intensive care bed occupancy to about 70 per cent prompted Mayor Bruno Covas to open up businesses in the country and now that people are out in streets, the health experts fear that a surge in the number of new cases and deaths due to the infection is inevitable.

Brazil becomes the country with the world’s second-highest covid related death toll

Many health experts are of the opinion that the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil will peak sometime in August. The death toll due to the deadly pathogen has already reached 42000, making it the country with the world’s second-highest death toll as on June 12 (Friday).

Dr. Michael Ryan, the World Health Organization’s emergencies chief, said Friday that the situation in Brazil remains “of concern.”

“Overall the health system is still coping in Brazil, although, having said that, with the sustained number of severe cases that remains to be seen,” Ryan said.

According to reports, the workers at Vila Formosa buried almost 1,654 people in April which was atleast 500 more than what they buried the previous month. Though the numbers for May and June aren’t yet available, it is being believed that in the recent weeks the figures have more than doubled.

Meanwhile, the remains stored in the metal containers will eventually be moved to a public ossuary, according to the statement from the city’s funeral office. Its superintendent, Thiago Dias da Silva, told media that the containers have been used before and they are more practical and affordable than building new ossuaries.

On Saturday, Brazil recorded 21,704 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases to 850,514 in the country. With 892 new Covid-19 deaths in the country the toll stood at over 42720 according to the heath ministry data released on Saturday, which put’s the country coronavirus mortality rate at 5 per cent.

Concerns over burial spaces have been reported in Delhi too. With increasing death toll, it has been reported that the main Muslim graveyards in the national capital may soon run out of burial spaces for coronavirus patients.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus death, coroanvirus burial, brazil death rate

Trending now

News Reports

Communist Party of India wants BMC to take over Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia and turn it into coronavirus treatment facility

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter to BMC, CPI's Prakash Reddy said that Antilla as well as other sky scrappers where apartments are empty should be converted into coronavirus facility.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim graveyards in Delhi may run out of space to bury coronavirus positive dead bodies

OpIndia Staff -
With increase in burials of dead bodies of coronavirus positive people after lifting of lockdown, the Muslim graveyards may soon run out of space to bury them.
Read more

Pakistan: Two Indian officials working in Indian High Commission in Islamabad go missing

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Two Indian officials working in Indian High Commission in Islamabad have gone missing reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

Depression and suicide: Some ‘controversial’ facts, some straight talk and why only ‘talking’ will not help anyone with depression

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Given the extent of debate around depression and suicide, a lot of false information is often passed as Vedic Truth and an aura of myth has developed regarding the whole matter.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)

‘Gone too soon,’: Bollywood celebrities, sports stars mourn the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Various celebrities, upon the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, took to social media to express their shock and anguish over the sudden death of the Bollywood actor.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle claims the Bollywood actor was murdered, demands CBI investigation into his death

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle RC Singh said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more
News Reports

Troubled media house NDTV loses another ‘star anchor’, Nidhi Razdan to quit the channel to join Harvard as Associate Professor

OpIndia Staff -
Nizdan Razdan announced that she is joining Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor after 21 years of working at NDTV.
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

#HinduUnitedAgainstTerror Global campaign of online protests sees people participating from 100 cities across the world

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, thousands of Hindus living across the world organised a global protest campaign in more than 100 cities against the brutal killing of Jammu and Kashmir Sarpanch Ajay Pandita by Islamic terrorists.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Brazil: As the coronavirus death toll rises, Sao Paulo authorities order exhumation of old corpses to make burial space for COVID-19 casualties

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid death has already reached a whopping 42,000, making Brazil the country with the world's second-highest death toll after USA.
Read more
News Reports

Communist Party of India wants BMC to take over Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia and turn it into coronavirus treatment facility

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter to BMC, CPI's Prakash Reddy said that Antilla as well as other sky scrappers where apartments are empty should be converted into coronavirus facility.
Read more
News Reports

Trump administration rules that sex will be defined as man and woman on the basis of biology, reverses Obama-era diktat

OpIndia Staff -
The decision by the Trump administration comes at a time when radical left-wing beliefs are running rampant among the medical community
Read more
News Reports

RBI spent more on the transportation of Raghuram Rajan’s belongings between Chicago to Mumbai than in his salary: Report

OpIndia Staff -
An additional ₹13,474 was spent on fitting an air conditioner in the bathroom of former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, the RTI has revealed.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim graveyards in Delhi may run out of space to bury coronavirus positive dead bodies

OpIndia Staff -
With increase in burials of dead bodies of coronavirus positive people after lifting of lockdown, the Muslim graveyards may soon run out of space to bury them.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Crime Branch files FIR against Digvijay Singh for sharing edited video to malign CM Shivraj Chouhan

OpIndia Staff -
BJP has stated in its complaint that the video shared by Digvijay Singh had a 9-second edited clip used out of context from a 2.19 minute video of Chouhan's statement against the liquor mafia in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Two Indian officials working in Indian High Commission in Islamabad go missing

OpIndia Staff -
Two Indian officials working in Indian High Commission in Islamabad have gone missing reported news agency ANI quoting sources.
Read more
News Reports

No lockdown on the cards, PM may ask worst-hit states to enforce stricter enforcement of social distancing guidelines: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The PM may direct states to ramp up their testing numbers by the end of the month, for early diagnosis and treatment of Coronavirus cases.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: After almost three months, local train services resume, only essential staff allowed

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Locals to resume services from 15th June for essential staff only.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more

Connect with us

230,970FansLike
375,728FollowersFollow
250,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com