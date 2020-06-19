Friday, June 19, 2020
DMK-owned Kalaignar TV says China attacked Indian soldiers because PM Modi cancelled special status to J&K, Ladakh to house Jews from Israel

A video of a show telecast on DMK's official TV channel - Kalaignar TV has gone viral on social media now, in which the host named as Varavanai Senthil can be seen defending the recent Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control, especially the barbaric attacks on the Indian soldiers at the Galwan valley.

OpIndia Staff

Kalaignar TV
DMK-owned Kalaignar TV/ Image source: Vishwatma
90

At a time when the entire country is united against Chinese aggression against the country, the Congress party’s ally in Tamil Nadu – Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has indulged in a blatant act of defending the Chinese aggression along the LAC and has instead blamed the Modi government for provoking the Chinese establishment. A video of a show telecast on DMK’s official TV channel – Kalaignar TV has gone viral on social media, in which the host named as Varavanai Senthil can be seen defending the recent Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control, especially the barbaric attacks on the Indian soldiers at the Galwan valley.

In the video, Senthil can be heard supporting China by claiming that the attack by the PLA troops against Indians was a response to certain policies taken by the Modi government, especially the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Senthil show’s in DMK-owned channel Kalaignar TV, the Modi government has an informal understanding with Israel, which decided to make Union Territory of Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh a ‘Jewish settlement’. To enable this, the Modi government decided to scrap the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking his anti-BJP rant to the next level, Senthil claimed that the Modi government’s decision to house Jews from Israel in the Northern border states as a deterrent against China was pre-empted by the Communist nation, who then attacked the India troops along the Line of Actual Control. Senthil’s assertion is that it was the decision to make Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh a Jewish colony prompted China to take action against India.

The show telecast by Kalaignar TV shamelessly absolves crimes of Chinese troops, who have unleashed monstrous attacks on India soldiers, and attempted to hold Modi government responsible for provoking China. Shockingly, the DMK-owned channel has been pushing absurd claims of Modi government setting up of a Jewish colony at Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh to deter Chinese forces.

There is neither reports of India agreeing, formally or informally, with the Israeli government to set up Jewish colonies in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh nor there is any evidence to prove that China attacked Indian troops as a response to India’s actions as claimed by the DMK-owned media network.

In their attempt to vilify the Modi government, the DMK ecosystem has crossed all the limits of decency as they belittle the sacrifices made by the Indian troops by stating that the attacks were no fault of the Chinese despite the fact that the PLA troops had unleashed savages attacks on the Indian troops to the point of mutilation.

Indian troops killed after Chinese launches aggressive attacks

The Indian Army on Tuesday released a statement saying that at least 20 Indian soldiers had martyred, including the Commanding Officer of a battalion at Galwan valley in a violent faceoff on Monday night. The Indian soldiers were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with PLA troopers in the Galwan Valley on Monday night.

The official statement said that it took place during the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan valley. It reported that no bullets were fired but the Chinese troops pelted stones and clubs.

During the clashes, the Chinese troops have also suffered severe casualties as at least 43 Chinese troops are either injured or dead during the attacks that took place on Monday night.

