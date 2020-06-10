Wednesday, June 10, 2020
They issued rape threats to me, my 73-year-old mother and my child: Ekta Kapoor says how fictional story cannot justify real life humiliation of women

Television queen Ekta Kapoor in an exclusive interview with OpIndia asserted how no controversy can justify rape threats. Kapoor has been on the receiving end of rape threats for a sex scene in her series which people raised objections to.

OpIndia Staff

Television queen Ekta Kapoor in an exclusive conversation with OpIndia (image courtesy: Indiatvnews.com)
4

Television queen Ekta Kapoor in an exclusive interview with OpIndia asserted how no controversy can justify rape threats. “They have issued rape threats to me, my 73 year old mom and my one and a half year old kid. They have morphed my face on nude images and circulated it all over internet,” Kapoor says that some of the abuses directed toward her were so objectionable that they cannot be mentioned. She says open calls were made to people to humiliate and rape her. In February last year, Kapoor welcomed her first child, Ravie, a baby boy, born via surrogacy.

Kapoor says she has utmost respect for the Indian Army and their families and what is objectionable to them will be fixed. “But a fictional story on an app can not justify real life humiliation of women. We need to understand that rape threats dilute the purpose of protests and not further them,” she says. “If this can happen to a reasonably successful woman like me then imagine what they can do to girls that are a lot more vulnerable. I won’t budge in front of those hooligans for the sake of other girls. This cyber bullying and rape threats has to stop,” she added.

Regarding the controversial scene, Kapoor said that they do not justify the objections raised by respectable section of the society. “The moment the issue was raised, the platform made necessary amends and removed the scene altogether. We also unconditionally apologise to the army and army wives if we have unintentionally hurt their sentiments,” she said that as an individual she has highest respect for the Indian Army.

Speaking on being the woman in a largely male-dominated world of entertainment, she says how different barometers are used for men and women. “Aggression is considered as passion in men while aggressive women are seen in a negative light. If you are assertive as a woman, you are considered to be emotionless or cranky,” says Kapoor who started her career at the age of 17 with her mother, Shobha Kapoor. “I think women have an edge because of their combative forces as they fight so many prejudices on daily basis. It is heartening to see that women are breaking the glass ceiling by helming leadership roles now more than ever,” she says after having shattered quite a few glass ceilings herself.

The pioneer of Saas-Bahu dramas on the small screen Kapoor said she creates shows which resonate with masses, irrespective of religion or caste. “We have created shows that have established family watch-time across television sets for the entire nation. The fact that these shows have created their own legacy and mass following, showcases that India still has a strong sense of family culture and togetherness and they appreciate value content,” she says.

The recent controversy hasn’t dampened her spirits. “In terms of movies, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare will release soon. In addition to that, we have Ek Villain 2, Pagglait, K Tina in the pipeline. On the digital platform, ALTBalaji, we recently launched the 3rd season of our popular show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. The next show in the pipeline is Beebaakee among others. When it comes to television, with the 3rd instalment of Naagin done, the 4th season has been scripted and shall go on floors soon. The endeavour of course is to create entertaining content for our audiences across all platforms,” she says.

XXX2 controversy over ‘objectionable sex scene’

Objecting to the show, several complaints have been filed against Ekta Kapoor. Social media celebrity Hindustani Bhau had filed a police complaint against TV producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor over allegations of disrespecting the Indian Army, and the Indian Army in her erotic web series XXX 2. Alt Balaji has since then deleted the scene but Kapoor has been subjected to threats from online bullies.

