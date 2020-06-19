Friday, June 19, 2020
Varanasi: Dalit woman files FIR against Scroll journalist for falsely portraying her as starving and struggling for food

"By printing that I and my family are starving and struggling for food, Scroll has mocked my caste and social status", the Dalit woman has stated in her FIR. She has mentioned that she is a salaried employee, and her mother receives a pension too. The woman has claimed that the Scroll journalist mocked her caste and social status by falsely claiming that they are poor and struggling for food.

FIR filed against Scroll journalist in UP for allegedly misquoting a Dalit woman and falsely portray her as struggling for food
UP Dalit woman has filed an FIR against Scroll journalist for misquoting her and portraying her as starving during the lockdown, representational image
194

The Varanasi police have booked Scroll.in Executive editor, Supriya Sharma under defamation and sections of SC/ST act after a Dalit woman named Mala Devi filed a complaint against her for misquoting her story in her article to show that she’s living in extreme poverty during the lockdown in the village adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The complainant Mala Devi alleged that her story was misreported by the journalist and presented as if she(Mala Devi) was facing extreme poverty and hunger which was actually not the case. The woman in her complaint revealed that she is working as a Safai Karmachari in the Municipal corporation, Varanasi. Her mother was working in the Municipal corporation and is currently getting a pension. She described that woman journalist Supriya Sharma and others had met her asked her about the lockdown.

In the complaint, the woman has stated that she was facing no problem during the lockdown. She has food for her and her family to eat. Recently, she learned that Supriya Sharma had made false claims about her in her report. She alleged that Supriya Sharma falsely mentioned in her report that the Dalit woman works as a domestic worker and she slept after having a cup of tea and a chapati.

Mala Devi is reportedly a resident of Domari village in Varanasi constituency and her village has been adopted by PM Modi under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna.

The Scroll article by Supriya Sharma had mentioned Mala, a Dalit woman as a domestic worker unable to feed her family

The woman has alleged that the Scroll Journalist has made fun of her poverty and caste by writing such malicious claims about her which has hurt her mentally and damaged her reputation in society.

Supriya Sharma mentioned in her report that the Dalit woman was struggling for food

The Executive editor of the Scroll.in, Supriya Sharma had mentioned in her article that the aforementioned woman Mala Devi, who is a single mother and is survived by six people in her family works as a domestic worker. She has mentioned that the woman made fugitive trips to Varanasi in search of work after her employers stopped paying her so that she can earn and buy food for her family. She quoted her as saying, “We would sleep on chai and roti, sometimes not even that.”

The Scroll article, dated 08 June, had claimed that the lockdown has brought poverty and starvation for the poor in the Prime Minister’s own constituency and the government’s schemes are not being delivered on ground level.

The Scroll article on June 08

Scroll defends their article

The Scroll has acknowledged the FIRs registered against Sharma and stated that they stand by what Sharma had reported. They have claimed that while speaking to them, Mala Devi had stated that she is a domestic worker and is currently struggling for food. However, the portal has not shared any audio or video evidence of the woman’s statement.

It is notable here that recently, the Scroll was found making false claims against the Indian Railways and also the Food Corporation of India.

