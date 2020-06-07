Himachal Pradesh: Cops nab accused who fed explosives to a cow

On Saturday, a man was reportedly arrested in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh over allegations of feeding explosives to a pregnant cow last month. A video of the cow owner Gurdial Singh demanding justice for the injured pregnant cow had recently gone viral on social media. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, while taking cognisance of the matter, had reiterated that such incidents would not be tolerated.

The police made the arrest on the basis of the viral video footage, wherein blood can be seen oozing out of the animal’s mouth. The accused had been identified as one Nand Lal Dhiman, the neighbour of Gurdial Singh. According to the Superintendent of Police (Bilaspur) Dewakar Sharma, the accused was apprehended from his village Dahad on Saturday. A case was registered in this regard on May 26 under Section 429 (mischief of killing cattle) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, following a complaint by the cow owner on the previous day.

Reportedly, the cops had visited the crime spot with its medical team, examined the injured cow, and provided ‘prompt treatment’. The animal’s blood and injured skin sample were also collected for forensic investigation. The injured cow had also given birth to a baby calf, following her recovery.

According to the SP, the injury was caused due to some explosives that were routinely used by villagers to keep stray animals away from damaging crops. In a letter to the DGP, Sharma said that Singh’s pregnant cow was grazing in a field, 20 metres away from his home, when he heard a loud blast. He then discovered that the cow’s jaw was gravely injured during the incident.

Neighbour accused of the heinous crime

Gurdiyal Singh alleged that Nand Lal Dhiman, the accused neighbour, worked as a mechanic in Singh’s neighbourhood. Singh said that Nandlal has no remorse for his action. Nandlal has stated that he was not scared of the repercussions and that he will continue to do whatever he deems fit. “Even the village sarpanch cannot harm me”, challenged Nandlal when confronted by Singh.

Kerala Elephant Killing Case

The forest department in Kerala has arrested one suspect in the case of the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala. The person is being interrogated in the matter. The elephant had died after she was fed a pineapple filled with firecrackers by some villagers. The investigation in the case has been moving on a faster pace and the forest department has started interrogating the suspect in custody. As per reports, three people, namely P Wilson, Abdul and Kareem, are under suspicion of feeding the pineapple full of crackers. While Wilson is arrested, Abdul and Kareem are still on the run