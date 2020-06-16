The two Indian High Commission staffers who were abducted by Pakistan’s ISI and were later released on Monday were tortured to confess that ‘they were involved in an accident’. As per sources quoted by news agency ANI, the two Indian staffers of the High commission working as drivers were picked up by 15-16 armed men at around 8:30-45 am from a fuel station near the high commission. The ISI officers had blindfolded the two Indian staffers with a rucksack and took them to an unknown location.

ANI further reported that the sources revealed that the abductors made multiple videos in which Indian high Commission officials were forced to confess under coercion that they were involved in an accident. Armed Pakistani men also forced them to confess that there are “Intelligence officials” inside the Indian High Commission who order them to bring people from outside in their cars for a meet inside the High Commission.

Repeatedly beaten with sticks and rods

As per reports, the staffers were interrogated till around 2 PM during which they were repeatedly beaten with rods/wooden sticks, punched and made to drink filthy water. They were interrogated regarding the specific role and function of all High Commission officials down to the lowest staff.

They were also threatened that this way the other members of High commission will be made to face in the future. After this, they were taken for a medical check-up and there they were injected with a tetanus shot.

At around 9 PM hours, the High Commission staffers were released. They were able to walk but carried serious injurious on neck, face, thighs, and rear indicating extensive persecution. However, no life-threatening injury was found.

Two staffers from Indian High Commission in Islamabad abducted

The two staffers working at the Indian High Commission were abducted by the ISI on Monday morning. Following the incident, Pakistan’s Charge d’affaires to India was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs. The Indian staffers were identified as a CISF security official along with a driver. Authorities in Pakistan were asked to return the two officials to the Indian High Commission immediately along with the official car.

Pakistan High Commission staffers caught spying

Towards the end of last month, two officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were caught spying in Delhi. The two-officials, named Abid Hussain and Tahir Hussain working in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were expelled and asked to go back to their country. Following this, the situation for Indian diplomats and other staff in Islamabad remained tense and there were aggressive tailing and surveillance. India had also asked Pakistan to ensure the safety of Indian staff in the High Commission.