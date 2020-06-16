Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Home Editor's picks Indian officials abducted by Pakistan's ISI were punched, beaten with rods, made to drink...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Indian officials abducted by Pakistan’s ISI were punched, beaten with rods, made to drink dirty water and forced to confess ‘hit-and-run’

The two staffers working at the Indian High Commission were abducted by the ISI on Monday morning. After hours of torture and interrogation, they were let off late in the night on Monday.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Indian high commission in Islamabad courtesy via India TV
127

The two Indian High Commission staffers who were abducted by Pakistan’s ISI and were later released on Monday were tortured to confess that ‘they were involved in an accident’. As per sources quoted by news agency ANI, the two Indian staffers of the High commission working as drivers were picked up by 15-16 armed men at around 8:30-45 am from a fuel station near the high commission. The ISI officers had blindfolded the two Indian staffers with a rucksack and took them to an unknown location.

ANI further reported that the sources revealed that the abductors made multiple videos in which Indian high Commission officials were forced to confess under coercion that they were involved in an accident. Armed Pakistani men also forced them to confess that there are “Intelligence officials” inside the Indian High Commission who order them to bring people from outside in their cars for a meet inside the High Commission.

Repeatedly beaten with sticks and rods

As per reports, the staffers were interrogated till around 2 PM during which they were repeatedly beaten with rods/wooden sticks, punched and made to drink filthy water. They were interrogated regarding the specific role and function of all High Commission officials down to the lowest staff.

They were also threatened that this way the other members of High commission will be made to face in the future. After this, they were taken for a medical check-up and there they were injected with a tetanus shot.

At around 9 PM hours, the High Commission staffers were released. They were able to walk but carried serious injurious on neck, face, thighs, and rear indicating extensive persecution. However, no life-threatening injury was found.

Two staffers from Indian High Commission in Islamabad abducted

The two staffers working at the Indian High Commission were abducted by the ISI on Monday morning. Following the incident, Pakistan’s Charge d’affaires to India was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs. The Indian staffers were identified as a CISF security official along with a driver. Authorities in Pakistan were asked to return the two officials to the Indian High Commission immediately along with the official car.

Pakistan High Commission staffers caught spying

Towards the end of last month, two officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were caught spying in Delhi. The two-officials, named Abid Hussain and Tahir Hussain working in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were expelled and asked to go back to their country. Following this, the situation for Indian diplomats and other staff in Islamabad remained tense and there were aggressive tailing and surveillance. India had also asked Pakistan to ensure the safety of Indian staff in the High Commission.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsindian high commission staffers pakistan

Trending now

Editor's picks

Indian officials abducted by Pakistan’s ISI were punched, beaten with rods, made to drink dirty water and forced to confess ‘hit-and-run’

OpIndia Staff -
The two Indian High Commission staffers who were abducted by Pakistan's ISI and were later released on Monday were tortured to confess that 'they were involved in an accident'.
Read more
News Reports

Is the Ladakh conflict a consequence of internal turmoil within China: Here are the factors that may be playing a role

OpIndia Staff -
While China blames India for crossing the border and attacking its troops, India has not made any such remarks.
Read more

China trying to hide casualties? Communist state machinery goes on overdrive after India defends its territory

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While India had stated the number of casualties on its side, the Chinese authorities are yet to reveal the official figures amid the Ladakh standoff.

India’s protest culture: Rooted in Dharma

Opinions Guest Author -
India’s fight against colonial imperialism can be traced to cultural re-awakening, increased awareness of one’s heritage, and a greater assertion of one’s identity.

DGCA initiates probe against Air Asia after pilot and YouTube vlogger Gaurav Taneja alleges ‘gross irregularities’ of passenger safety

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Netizens vowed to boycott Air Asia on Twitter after Gaurav claimed that he was suspended for sharing his concerns about the safety

Functionary of NGO linked to Maoists among activists and politicians who penned letter in defence of Italian Secret Service linked Harsh Mander

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Harsh Mander urged the protesters to hit the streets and undermined the authority of the Indian Judiciary during the anti-CAA protests.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle claims the Bollywood actor was murdered, demands CBI investigation into his death

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle RC Singh said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant committed suicide.
Read more
Social Media

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more
Social Media

Netizens trend #BoycottAirAsiaIndia after YouTube vlogger and pilot Gaurav Taneja suspended by airlines company

OpIndia Staff -
YouTuber and vlogger Gaurav Taneja said he was suspended by Air Asia for raising concern over safety especially amid coronavirus
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Sonia Gandhi’s letter to PM Modi over fuel price hike exposes Congress’ hypocrisy

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Gandhi wrote to PM Modi urging the government to roll back the fuel price hike.
Read more
News Reports

‘Cook cow meat, we all will eat’: Tribal man from Jharkhand shares his ordeal with VHP on how Christian missionaries lured him to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
VHP has claimed of an increase in forced religious conversions of tribals by missionaries in Jharkhand during the lockdown period.
Read more
Editor's picks

Indian officials abducted by Pakistan’s ISI were punched, beaten with rods, made to drink dirty water and forced to confess ‘hit-and-run’

OpIndia Staff -
The two Indian High Commission staffers who were abducted by Pakistan's ISI and were later released on Monday were tortured to confess that 'they were involved in an accident'.
Read more
News Reports

Is the Ladakh conflict a consequence of internal turmoil within China: Here are the factors that may be playing a role

OpIndia Staff -
While China blames India for crossing the border and attacking its troops, India has not made any such remarks.
Read more
News Reports

China trying to hide casualties? Communist state machinery goes on overdrive after India defends its territory

OpIndia Staff -
While India had stated the number of casualties on its side, the Chinese authorities are yet to reveal the official figures amid the Ladakh standoff.
Read more
Opinions

India’s protest culture: Rooted in Dharma

Guest Author -
India’s fight against colonial imperialism can be traced to cultural re-awakening, increased awareness of one’s heritage, and a greater assertion of one’s identity.
Read more
News Reports

DGCA initiates probe against Air Asia after pilot and YouTube vlogger Gaurav Taneja alleges ‘gross irregularities’ of passenger safety

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens vowed to boycott Air Asia on Twitter after Gaurav claimed that he was suspended for sharing his concerns about the safety
Read more
Entertainment

‘When you speak the truth, you are branded a liar, mad, and psychotic’: Raveena Tandon speaks on the dirty politics in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's death has compelled many celebrities to break their silence and expose the exploitation and power-play that rules in Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Functionary of NGO linked to Maoists among activists and politicians who penned letter in defence of Italian Secret Service linked Harsh Mander

OpIndia Staff -
Harsh Mander urged the protesters to hit the streets and undermined the authority of the Indian Judiciary during the anti-CAA protests.
Read more
News Reports

AgustaWestland scam: ED accuses middleman Rajiv Saxena of hiding information, says he is acting on Ratul Puri’s orders

OpIndia Staff -
ED has alleged that Saxena has been selectively stating the facts on the insistence of co-accused, especially Ratul Puri, the nephew of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath.
Read more

Connect with us

231,266FansLike
377,751FollowersFollow
250,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com