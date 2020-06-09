Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother diagnosed with coronavirus: Reports

On Tuesday, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia have reportedly been diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus. They are now being treated at the Max Hospital in Saket in South Delhi. Jyotiraditya had developed symptoms of the Chinese virus and was hospitalised 4 days ago.

However, as per a report by ABP, the health condition of the mother-son duo is stable now. Sources close to the family have revealed that both Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia had developed a fever and sore throat, post which they were admitted to the private hospital. After tests, they have been found to be COVID-19 positive.

Reports state that contact tracing is on for the Scindia family. Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh where the elections are to be held on June 19.

Coronavirus scare among political circles

Earlier, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) National spokesperson Sambit Patra was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon after displaying Coronavirus like symptoms. He, however, tested negative and was eventually discharged. Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had developed a sore throat and fever and underwent a test for Coronavirus on Tuesday. The Delhi Chief Minister has been experiencing the symptoms since Sunday, raising fears that he had contracted the virus. His test report is now awaited.