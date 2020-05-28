Thursday, May 28, 2020
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised in Gurgaon after displaying Coronavirus like symptoms

Sources indicate that Sambit Patra has been admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon after displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) National spokesperson Sambit Patra has been reportedly admitted to a Gurgaon hospital after displaying Coronavirus like symptoms.

Sources indicate that Sambit Patra has been admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon after displaying symptoms of Coronavirus.

Sambit Patra is a surgeon by profession and is the national spokesperson for BJP. He is frequent on several television debates where the vociferously defends BJP.

As soon as the news broke, several messages of well-wishes flooded social media.

Sambit Patra had tweeted birthday wishes to Suhel Seth only two hours before he was hospitalised with Covid-19 like symptoms.

