Thursday, June 4, 2020
CrimeNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Karnataka: Police register FIR against a woman for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Muslims and Prophet Muhammad

According to reports, the woman has been booked under IPC Section 153 (A) and 105 for her hateful remarks against Muslims and Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff

500

Kodagu police in Karnataka have registered an FIR against a woman named Vindhya Poonacha for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Muslims and Prophet Muhammad on her Facebook profile.

According to reports, the woman has been booked under IPC Section 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 105 (Commencement and continuance of the right of private defence of property).

The complainant Ajiz GE in his complaint said that the lady had been posting hateful and derogatory remarks against Muslims and their Prophet Muhammad.

Campaign launched against the woman for her remarks against Muslims and Prophet Muhammad

Twitter users on Tuesday evening launched a campaign against Vindhya Poonacha sharing the screenshots of her Facebook posts. Soon, the hashtag demanding her arrest started trending on Twitter. Several users using #ArrestHatemongerVindhya demanded the woman’s arrest. Some users also shared pictures of the police complaint filed against her by Ajiz GE to the Madikeri Cyber Cell.

Netizens tagged the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Kodagu District in all their tweets to bring the issue to the notice of the authorities.

It is being alleged that the Police inspector at Kushalnagar Police Station had initially refused to file an FIR against the accused when he was approached.

Earlier incidents

Last year a Malaysian citizen was sentenced to more than 10 years in jail and three others were charged for insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad on social media.

In 2017, a Gujarati woman in Hyderabad named Sonu Dangar was booked for allegedly making derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad and Islam. After her video wherein she allegedly made derogatory comments against Islam had gone viral on social media, a large scale protest was organised in Hyderabad’s Old City area then. Several Muslim organisations had conducted a rally from Charminar to the office of the South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police. They had then carried photos of the woman and beat it with slippers, besides shouting slogans and demanding her arrest.

