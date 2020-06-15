Days after Pakistan-sponsored terrorist group ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) took the responsibility for the assassination of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in South Kashmir, terrorists allegedly kidnapped one woman Sarpanch from Sopore area in north Kashmir and threatened her.

In an incident that transpired on June 12 (Friday), terrorists reportedly kidnapped Zahida, a female sarpanch from Kashmir’s Sopore district and threatened her to quit her job. They recorded a video in which Zahida agreed to resign from her post. It is being believed that the terrorist released Zahida thereafter.

Woman Sarpanch threatened by Lashkar terrorists

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul took to Twitter to inform that Lashkar terrorists in Kashmir have threatened a woman Sarpanch from Sopore in North Kashmir because she was working for the welfare of people. LeT terrorist Haider and another local thug had kidnapped her last Friday and released after threatening her.

Lashkar terrorists in Kashmir have threatened a woman Sarpanch from Sopore in North Kashmir because she was working for the welfare of people. LeT terrorist Haider and another local thug had kidnapped her last Friday and released after threatening her. (Video viral on whatsapp) — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 14, 2020

Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch and a local BJP leader Vijay Raina claimed threat to his life

Earlier, it was reported that yet another Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch and a local BJP leader, Vijay Raina in South Kashmir region had claimed threat to his life saying that he might be next target of the terrorists in the valley.

Vijay Raina is the sarpanch of a village as well as the district level party spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kulgam.

On June 11, he had taken to Twitter to ask PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide security to him and other members of the panchayat who belong to minority communities of the area. He said that terrorists can now attack more panchayat members associated with the Hindu community.

@narendramodi Ji @AmitShah Ji am serving my people in Kashmir as a Sarpanch and BJP District Spokesperson, Kulgam. My friend #AjayPandita was eliminated. I may be the next. Repeated requests to administration and party high command has shown no response till date. Please Help. 😥 — सरपंच विजय रैना (@VijayRainaBJP) June 11, 2020

LeT-backed TRF had claimed responsibility of Ajay Pandita’s assassination

On June 9, Pakistan-sponsored terrorist group ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) has taken responsibility for the assassination of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in South Kashmir. Ajay Pandita was an elected Sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora in Anantnag.

TRF is another proxy name being used for Lashkar-e-Taiba. As per reports, the new group, a new propaganda machine for Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir, has been active for the last few months. Though it claims to be ‘secular’, many experts have stated that the group is just one of the proxy names being used by Hafiz Saeed’s Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

As per reports, the terrorist group issued a statement in which it warned that no ‘political stooge’ who stands with the ‘occupational regime’ will be spared. The Statement of the terror group said, “No political stooge/collaborator who stands alongside the occupational regime will be spared. Ajay Pandita Sarpanch was one of these political leeches who tarnish the image of Jammu and Kashmir. These are the main reason for our occupational regimes to stay on our land the JK.”

The Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita was shot dead by the unidentified terrorists in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir. As per sources, he had been to work in his orchard when he was attacked by the terrorists. The area has been cordoned off soon after the shooting.

Notably, the incident happened hours after the security forces eliminated 4 terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. A cache of arms and ammunition had been retrieved from the slain terrorists.