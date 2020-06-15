Monday, June 15, 2020
Home Crime Jammu and Kashmir: Woman Sarpanch kidnapped by terrorists, released only after she promised to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Jammu and Kashmir: Woman Sarpanch kidnapped by terrorists, released only after she promised to resign

Earlier, another Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch and a local BJP leader, Vijay Raina in South Kashmir region had claimed threat to his life saying that he might be next target of the terrorists in the valley.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Female Sarpanch kidnapped in Kashmir, released after she promises to resign
Terrorists kidnap Sarpanch Zahida (left), release after she agrees to quit from post, Ajay Pandita (right) was killed by terrorists last week
388

Days after Pakistan-sponsored terrorist group ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) took the responsibility for the assassination of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in South Kashmir, terrorists allegedly kidnapped one woman Sarpanch from Sopore area in north Kashmir and threatened her.

In an incident that transpired on June 12 (Friday), terrorists reportedly kidnapped Zahida, a female sarpanch from Kashmir’s Sopore district and threatened her to quit her job. They recorded a video in which Zahida agreed to resign from her post. It is being believed that the terrorist released Zahida thereafter.

Woman Sarpanch threatened by Lashkar terrorists

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul took to Twitter to inform that Lashkar terrorists in Kashmir have threatened a woman Sarpanch from Sopore in North Kashmir because she was working for the welfare of people. LeT terrorist Haider and another local thug had kidnapped her last Friday and released after threatening her.

Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch and a local BJP leader Vijay Raina claimed threat to his life

Earlier, it was reported that yet another Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch and a local BJP leader, Vijay Raina in South Kashmir region had claimed threat to his life saying that he might be next target of the terrorists in the valley.

Vijay Raina is the sarpanch of a village as well as the district level party spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kulgam.

On June 11, he had taken to Twitter to ask PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide security to him and other members of the panchayat who belong to minority communities of the area. He said that terrorists can now attack more panchayat members associated with the Hindu community.

LeT-backed TRF had claimed responsibility of Ajay Pandita’s assassination

On June 9, Pakistan-sponsored terrorist group ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) has taken responsibility for the assassination of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in South Kashmir. Ajay Pandita was an elected Sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora in Anantnag.

TRF is another proxy name being used for Lashkar-e-Taiba. As per reports, the new group, a new propaganda machine for Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir, has been active for the last few months. Though it claims to be ‘secular’, many experts have stated that the group is just one of the proxy names being used by Hafiz Saeed’s Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

As per reports, the terrorist group issued a statement in which it warned that no ‘political stooge’ who stands with the ‘occupational regime’ will be spared. The Statement of the terror group said, “No political stooge/collaborator who stands alongside the occupational regime will be spared. Ajay Pandita Sarpanch was one of these political leeches who tarnish the image of Jammu and Kashmir. These are the main reason for our occupational regimes to stay on our land the JK.”

The Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita was shot dead by the unidentified terrorists in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir. As per sources, he had been to work in his orchard when he was attacked by the terrorists. The area has been cordoned off soon after the shooting.

Notably, the incident happened hours after the security forces eliminated 4 terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. A cache of arms and ammunition had been retrieved from the slain terrorists.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsKashmiri terrorists, Kashmir news, Jammu and Kashmir

Trending now

Crime

Haryana: Police seized 2572 cowhides tucked away in homes and warehouses in Mewat’s Nuh

OpIndia Staff -
The police conducted a raid on June 10 at Jamalgarh village of Nuh district from where they recovered 2572 cowhides
Read more
News Reports

Amit Shah visits Delhi’s LNJP hospital to take stock of situation after chairing an all-party meeting to deal with coronavirus crisis in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon the political parties to sink their differences and join hands to tackle the menace of coronavirus pandemic
Read more

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.

A song unsung, A story untold: A eulogy to Sushant Singh Rajput

Opinions Saket Suryesh -
Sushant Singh Rajput (21st of January, 1986- 14th of June, 2020) passed away at the age of thirty-four on Sunday.

Ventilators available in India to double due to purchases made using the PM CARES Fund

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The PM CARES Fund was set up by PM Modi when it became evident that the Coronavirus pandemic will have severe consequences.

Coronavirus outbreak: ICMR refutes the study that claimed COVID-19 peak may arrive in India in mid-November

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rejecting the findings of the research, the ICMR said that the study was a non-peer reviewed and it did not reflect the official position of the ICMR.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle claims the Bollywood actor was murdered, demands CBI investigation into his death

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle RC Singh said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Troubled media house NDTV loses another ‘star anchor’, Nidhi Razdan to quit the channel to join Harvard as Associate Professor

OpIndia Staff -
Nizdan Razdan announced that she is joining Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor after 21 years of working at NDTV.
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Haryana: Police seized 2572 cowhides tucked away in homes and warehouses in Mewat’s Nuh

OpIndia Staff -
The police conducted a raid on June 10 at Jamalgarh village of Nuh district from where they recovered 2572 cowhides
Read more
Crime

Jammu and Kashmir: Woman Sarpanch kidnapped by terrorists, released only after she promised to resign

OpIndia Staff -
Lashkar terrorists have reportedly threatened the female Sarpanch because she was working for the welfare of people.
Read more
News Reports

Hateful comments against Indian Hindus: Police directs Delhi Minority Commission chief Zafarul Islam to appear for interrogation within 2 days

OpIndia Staff -
Threatening the Hindus in India, Islam had stated that Indian Muslims share a huge goodwill in the Arab and Muslim world due to 'scholars' like Zakir Naik.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan to shortly release abducted Indian officials after MEA summons Pakistan High Commission. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Authorities in Pakistan were asked to return the two officials to the Indian High Commission immediately along with the official car.
Read more
News Reports

Amit Shah visits Delhi’s LNJP hospital to take stock of situation after chairing an all-party meeting to deal with coronavirus crisis in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon the political parties to sink their differences and join hands to tackle the menace of coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Due to increasing coronavirus cases, govt puts 4 districts under total lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting but details on the guidelines are yet to be released. An expert medical panel had suggested the curbing of relaxation in the wake of rising caseloads.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: State govt decides to halt plans to increase the number of beds because ‘migrants recovering faster’ without needing hospitalisation

Dibakar Dutta -
Reportedly, the state of West Bengal has 8,785 beds, out of which 25% are occupied. The highest hospital occupancy is seen in Kolkata and Howrah.
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
Social Media

Netizens trend #BoycottAirAsiaIndia after YouTube vlogger and pilot Gaurav Taneja suspended by airlines company

OpIndia Staff -
YouTuber and vlogger Gaurav Taneja said he was suspended by Air Asia for raising concern over safety especially amid coronavirus
Read more
Opinions

A song unsung, A story untold: A eulogy to Sushant Singh Rajput

Saket Suryesh -
Sushant Singh Rajput (21st of January, 1986- 14th of June, 2020) passed away at the age of thirty-four on Sunday.
Read more

Connect with us

230,970FansLike
376,476FollowersFollow
250,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com