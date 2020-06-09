Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Kashmir: LeT’s new proxy group TRF takes responsibility for the assassination of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita, says no ‘political stooges’ will be spared

Though the TRF claims to be 'secular', many experts have stated that the group is just one of the proxy names being used by Hafiz Saeed's Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Sarpanch Ajay Pandita was gunned down by unidentified terrorists in Anantnag district yesterday
Sarpanch Ajay Pandita, image courtesy: Swarajya
Pakistan-sponsored terrorist group ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) has taken responsibility for the assassination of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in South Kashmir. Ajay Pandita was an elected Sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora in Anantnag.

TRF is another proxy name being used for Lashkar-e-Taiba. As per reports, the new group, a new propaganda machine for Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir, has been active for the last few months. Though it claims to be ‘secular’, many experts have stated that the group is just one of the proxy names being used by Hafiz Saeed’s Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

As per reports, the terrorist group issued a statement in which it warned that no ‘political stooge’ who stands with the ‘occupational regime’ will be spared. The Statement of the terror group said, “No political stooge/collaborator who stands alongside the occupational regime will be spared. Ajay Pandita Sarpanch was one of these political leeches who tarnish the image of Jammu and Kashmir. These are the main reason for our occupational regimes to stay on our land the JK.”

It further threatened that “No one will be spared who is hand in glove with the occupational regime and strengthen their illegal occupation. Innocents won’t be touched so don’t drag this with religion.”

Journalist Aditya Kaul has stated that the local police in Jammu and Kashmir also suspect the involvement of local Hizbul terrorist in the Sarpanch’s murder.

Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch was killed by terrorists

The Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita was shot dead by the unidentified terrorists in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir. As per sources, he had been to work in his orchard when he was attacked by the terrorists. The area has been cordoned off soon after the shooting.

Notably, the incident happened hours after the security forces eliminated 4 terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. A cache of arms and ammunition had been retrieved from the slain terrorists.

TRF

TRF was reportedly launched late last year after abrogation of Article 370 which made Jammu & Kashmir an integral part of India without any riders attached. According to Indian security officials, the Lashkar leaders formed the core of the group and handled from Pakistan. Sajad Jatt for South Kashmir, Khalid for Central Kashmir and Hanzala Adnan for North Kashmir were named in the security report, states HT.

Searched termsKashmir Sarpanch murder, Kashmiri Pandit murder, Pakistani terrorists

