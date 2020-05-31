Advertisements
Sunday, May 31, 2020
George Floyd protests: Nike, Louis Vuitton, Macy’s, Adidas stores vandalised and looted by rioters in the US

Many stores, boutiques have been looted and destroyed by the violent rioters in various parts of the country.

OpIndia Staff

Violent mob destroying and looting stores in parts of US/ Image Source: Twitter
54

Thousands of Americans have gathered across the country to protest against the killing of George Floyd. However, these ‘protests’ have now escalated into large-scale riots, vandalism and looting. Many stores, boutiques have been looted and destroyed by the violent rioters in various parts of the country.

The shocking visuals of violent mob destroying a Nike showroom in Chicago have gone viral now. A Chicago-based reporter Ben Pope shared horrific videos on Twitter, in which it can be seen how ‘protestors’ smashed the windows of a Nike store located at 669 Michigan Avenue.

The protestors can be seen looting the merchandise present inside the Nike store in Chicago. The violent mob left the store empty after vandalising and looting it.

Similarly, the violent mob in the US was also caught damaging the luxury departmental store Neiman Marcus, trying to enter to loot the store amidst the ongoing riots across the country. In the video, it can be seen, how a protestor is trying to break the window with an axe, helping the violent mob to enter and rob the store located at 737 North Michigan Avenue in Chicago.

In another image shared by Ben Pope, an AT&T store on Michigan Avenue was also vandalised by the mob, who smashed the windows of the store. According to The Chicago Tribune report, the violent mob gathered at 2 PM near the Federal Plaza, which grew to a mass of 3,000 people by evening. By evening, the protestors turned violent by throwing fireworks and bottles at authorities.

Similarly, a Macy’s store at Water Tower Place, Chicago was also smashed and looted on Saturday by a violent mob.

Not just in Chicago, the violent mob also resorted to vandalism in other parts of America. Reportedly, there were similar scenes at Flight Club, Supreme and Sole Stage on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles.

The Adidas flagship store in New York’s Manhattan area was also damaged and looted. Similarly, rioters were also seen looting a Villa shoe store in Rochester in New York

Similarly, several rioters broke into the Louis Vuitton store in Portland and looted the merchandise. The footage of the incident has now gone viral across social media platforms. The riots entered the store by breaking a glass door and robbed the goods present inside the store.

Death of George Floyd

On May 25, a 46-year-old black man, George Floyd was killed by a police officer, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on the former’s neck for 7 long minutes until his body became unresponsive. George Floyd was seen handcuffed and begging for breath after a police officer had arrested him.

A shopkeeper had called the cops on Floyd for allegedly trying to pass a ‘potential counterfeit bill’. On being taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, he was pronounced dead.

Following the death of George Floyd, a fresh wave of protests erupted in various US states. Hundreds of protestors have hit the streets to protest against the killing of George Floyd. However, the protests have now turned violent with demonstrators have resorted to rioting, vandalising private properties, leading to large scale violence on the streets of America.

