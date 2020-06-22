Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in a statement today said that this is the time to stay together as a nation. The statement was released by Indian National Congress in wake of the recent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley. Singh said in the statement that the sacrifice of the 20 brave soldiers who lost their lives on 15th and 16th June 2020 should not go in vain.

This is a moment where we must stand together as a nation and be united in our response to this brazen threat: Press Statement by Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh pic.twitter.com/qP3hN3Od9D — Congress (@INCIndia) June 22, 2020

Dr Singh in his statement said the decision of the government will decide how the future generation perceives us. The Prime Minister must be mindful of the implications of his words and declarations on the Nation’s security along with strategic and territorials interests. He added that China is illegally seeking claim on parts of Indian territories such as Galwan Valley and the Pangong Tsy Lake. “The Prime Minister cannot allow them to use his words as a vindication of their position and must ensure that organs of the government organs work together to tackle this crisis and prevent it from escalating further. This is a moment where we must stand together as a nation and be united in our response to this brazen threat,” he said.

Congress’s attempts to spread lies and misinformation

While ex-PM is calling everyone to come together against China’s mischievous plans, his own party has been spreading lies and misinformation since the incident came to light. Rahul Gandhi and other Congress Party leaders have tried to undermine the government over border issues with China. Congress leader Husain Dalwai said in a statement that no one from China’s side died and tried to promote China’s agenda.

Congress leader Zakir Hussain’s ‘private talk’ got leaked in which he mentioned that China should take half of Leh. He glorified the Chinese army and said Ladakh would break into 1000 pieces. Congress ecosystem tried its level best to propagate fake claims by China that they had zero causality. They also stated that China ‘saved’ ten Indian troops who were injured. In fact, despite multiple clarifications by the central government, Rahul Gandhi and Congress have maintained that China has successfully managed to take over the Indian territory and that the government is lying.

PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression.



If the land was Chinese:

1. Why were our soldiers killed?

2. Where were they killed? pic.twitter.com/vZFVqtu3fD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2020

In fact, it has been Congress leader, especially Rahul Gandhi, who has been regularly casting aspersions on the government and feeding the Chinese propaganda instead of standing united as a nation.

Although it is natural that the general public will not know the details of the India-China border issue, it is a surprise that Rahul Gandhi is surprised about soldiers not carrying arms at the LAC. Because it is agreements signed by governments led and supported by his party that prevents the soldiers from using firearms on the border with China. Rahul Gandhi headed the party that ruled India for half a decade, he keeps meeting Chinese officials behind the curtains often, and therefore, he should know why Indian soldiers were unarmed.

Further, Rahul Gandhi and Congress would rather indulge in petty politics than ‘stand united’ as suggested by Dr Singh.

If it was so painful:



1. Why insult Indian Army by not naming China in your tweet?

2. Why take 2 days to condole?

3. Why address rallies as soldiers were being martyred?

4. Why hide and get the Army blamed by the crony media?

5. Why make paid-media blame Army instead of GOI? https://t.co/mpLpMRxwS7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2020

And ironically, it was Rahul Gandhi who also shared the message of Dr Singh which called for unity at such testing time.

Perhaps a good time to revisit the wisdom of ‘charity begins at home’.