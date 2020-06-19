Friday, June 19, 2020
Home Politics No one from their side died, only our Jawans died: Watch Congress leader Husain...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

No one from their side died, only our Jawans died: Watch Congress leader Husain Dalwai peddling China agenda

Echoing same lies as Rahul Gandhi, Dalwai went on to make false assertion by stating that the Modi government sent these troops without any arms. He added that the troops could have fought against the PLA but did not get any chance as they had only sticks.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Former Congress MP Husain Dalwai/ Image Source: New Indian Express
430

On Friday, senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai parroted same lies as his party’s former chief Rahul Gandhi as he claimed that Modi government had sent the Indian Army soldiers without arms, which resulted in the death of soldiers during the clash between PLA and Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday.

Speaking to the media, the former RS members Husain Dalwai also claimed that it was only the Indian troops that were killed during the Monday clash in the Galwan valley at Ladakh and went on to say that no Chinese troops were killed during the clash.

Echoing same lies as Rahul Gandhi, Dalwai went on to make false assertion by stating that the Modi government sent these troops without any arms. He added that the troops could have fought against the PLA but did not get any chance as they had only sticks.

Further, using the matter of national security to politicise the issue, Dalwai dragged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, by asking whether jawans were fighting inside an RSS Shakha and also asked the government to send the RSS workers instead of soldiers as they can fight the Chinese with the sticks.

“No one from their side died, only our jawans died…How can you send our jawans without arms? They could’ve fought but didn’t get chance. They just had sticks. Is this RSS shakha? Why send soldiers? Send RSS people. They’ll guard border,” said former Congress MP Husain Dalwai.

Dalwai repeats same misinformation as Rahul Gandhi

Husain Dalwai tirade against the Modi government regarding the Indian side confronting the Chinese military in hand-to-hand combat rather than facing the Chinese with the guns comes a day after Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi had tried to pull a similar narrative.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had also claimed that launched an attack on the Modi government questioning operational decisions made by the armed forces. The Congress party leaders and workers had asked why the Indian side went to confront the Chinese military without carrying guns.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had also asked the same question on why Indian soldiers sent unarmed to a dangerous situation, and who was responsible for this decision. In a hurry to target the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi despite being an MP for so many years was not aware of the agreements signed by governments led and supported by his own party that prevented the soldiers from using firearms on the border with China.

The reason for the same is a slew of agreements signed between India and China, in an effort to keep the tension at the border under check. Both the nations have signed border agreements in 1993, 1996 and 2005, which defines the activities which are allowed and not allowed along the Line of Actual Control between India and China.

Like Rahul Gandhi, Husain Dalwai despite being in politics for so-long and also being a two-term parliamentarian parroted the same false propaganda despite being aware that it was his party which was responsible for signing agreements with the Chinese side to limit Indian troops carrying arms along the LAC.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media

How The Quint tried to exonerate DS Bindra, man named in the Ratan Lal murder charge sheet as an instigator

Editorial Desk -
Recently, in an Exclusive story, OpIndia had reported how in the chargesheet filed in connection with the murder of constable Ratan Lal, advocate DS Bindra was named as one of the instigators.
Read more
Opinions

Is the Odisha Govt merely abiding by SC order to stop Ratha Jatra of Shri Jagannatha this year? Here is the truth

Sambit Nayak -
After 285 years, Supreme Court has halted the Ratha Jatra this year due to the ongoing pandemic caused by the Chinese virus, as Odisha government apprised SC of the dangers of congregation.
Read more

Even as China kills 20 of our soldiers, Former Amnesty India chief Aakar Patel says BJP is the real enemy, not China

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the ongoing standoff between India and China, where China went as far as to mutilate the body of our soldiers, Aakar Patel said that the real enemy was BJP and not China

While dancing on our soldiers’ dead bodies, Rahul Gandhi forgets that India-China conflict was the legacy of his great-grandfather

Politics G Kishan Reddy -
The failure of the Congress political leadership during the 1962 war with China is well documented and perhaps, Rahul Gandhi should read up

Facebook has appointed an abusive troll as policy head, who had earlier worked for Prashant Kishor

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Employee of Facebook has emerged who has deep political connections and is now working overtime to malign not just PM Modi but also every individual who seems to disagree with the Left worldview.

Do we really need the forever-adolescent middle-aged man with shady credentials and wavy-gelled hair compromising India’s interests

Politics Saket Suryesh -
Rahul Gandhi has again asked a question as to why soldiers of India martyred in the cowardly attack by China in the Galwan Valley did not carry weapons

Recently Popular

Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
News Reports

Vile and insensitive: How self-proclaimed comedians ranted against India’s interests during the India-China standoff

OpIndia Staff -
The so-called comedians feel no compunction in mocking the deaths of Indian bravehearts along the frontline in their bid to take a swipe at PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

Our soldiers at LAC are unarmed because Congress govt and govts supported by it signed these agreements with China: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The 1996 border agreement with China singed by Congress supported Devegowda govt prevents use of firearms by soldiers within 2 kms of LAC
Read more
News Reports

Nail studded rods used to attack Indian soldiers, read how Chinese troops unleashed deceptive, savage attacks to the point of mutilation on our soldiers

OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) had launched savage and deceptive attacks, many to a 'point of mutilation' against the Indian troops on Monday night.
Read more
Opinions

A cow was slaughtered in temples every day, Hindu places of worship were razed to the ground: The truth about Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti

OpIndia Staff -
Toeing the orthodox line, Nizamuddin Aulia had condemned the Hindus of India to the 'fires of hell'. He had also written that even if the non-Muslims embrace Islam, the faith will not benefit them, because they had been unbelievers. He had added, "He, (Allah) has created paradise and hell for the believers and the infidels respectively to repay the wicked they (infidels) have done."
Read more
Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more

Latest News

Politics

No one from their side died, only our Jawans died: Watch Congress leader Husain Dalwai peddling China agenda

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to the media, the former RS members Husain Dalwai also claimed that it was only the Indian troops that were killed during the Monday clash in the Galwan valley near the Ladakh and went on to say that no Chinese troops were killed during the clash.
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust suspends temples construction work in view of the security situation in Ladakh, says will resume on appropriate time

OpIndia Staff -
Mahant Narendra Giri, President of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) said that Indian Army is more than adept in handling the expansionist army of China but if need arises, lakhs of Naga sadhus will come to volunteer.
Read more
News Reports

Amid ongoing tensions with China, Australia hit by a massive and malicious “state-based cyber-attack”

OpIndia Staff -
PM of Australia said that the country is hit by a massive cyber attack which can be done by only few countries in the world.
Read more
Law

Supreme Court refuses to stay prosecution on sedition cases filed against rabid Islamist Sharjeel Imam: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On May 26, Sharjeel Imam had moved the SC seeking the amalgamation of all FIRs filed against him in different states of India.
Read more
News Reports

Sonu Nigam exposes the monopoly of two music companies over the industry, expresses fear that it may drive singers to the brink of suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Sonu Nigam exposes the dominance of big labels in the music industry and the ill-treatment meted out to professional singers
Read more
News Reports

DMK-owned Kalaignar TV says China attacked Indian soldiers because PM Modi cancelled special status to J&K, Ladakh to house Jews from Israel

OpIndia Staff -
DMK's Kalaignar TV claims that BJP govt abrogated Article 370 to place Jews in Kashmir and Ladakha, and that's why China attacked Indian soldiers
Read more
Media

How The Quint tried to exonerate DS Bindra, man named in the Ratan Lal murder charge sheet as an instigator

Editorial Desk -
Recently, in an Exclusive story, OpIndia had reported how in the chargesheet filed in connection with the murder of constable Ratan Lal, advocate DS Bindra was named as one of the instigators.
Read more
News Reports

Did abusive Mahila Congress leader Reena Mimrot threaten to quit party if Rahul Gandhi does not speak up against abusive tweets by Chandrashekhar Azad

OpIndia Staff -
As one can see, the parody handle is @iMimrotReena while the original account is just @MimrotReena.
Read more
News Reports

China using coronavirus pandemic as a ‘smokescreen’: US Senator Mitch McConnell slams China for expansionist policies, violent clashes with India

OpIndia Staff -
Highlighting the expansionist intentions of the CCP, the Senator noted that China has been advancing their influence in the region by using the Coronavirus pandemic as a 'smokescreen.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai police ask Yash Raj films to submit the copy of contract signed with the actor

OpIndia Staff -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many reports and persons associated with the film fraternity had alleged that he was a victim of lobbying and nepotism rampant in Bollywood.
Read more

Connect with us

231,600FansLike
382,730FollowersFollow
252,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com