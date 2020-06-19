No one from their side died, only our Jawans died: Watch Congress leader Husain Dalwai peddling China agenda

On Friday, senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai parroted same lies as his party’s former chief Rahul Gandhi as he claimed that Modi government had sent the Indian Army soldiers without arms, which resulted in the death of soldiers during the clash between PLA and Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday.

Speaking to the media, the former RS members Husain Dalwai also claimed that it was only the Indian troops that were killed during the Monday clash in the Galwan valley at Ladakh and went on to say that no Chinese troops were killed during the clash.

Echoing same lies as Rahul Gandhi, Dalwai went on to make false assertion by stating that the Modi government sent these troops without any arms. He added that the troops could have fought against the PLA but did not get any chance as they had only sticks.

#WATCH Congress’ Husain Dalwai says, “…No one from their side died, only our jawans died…How can you send our jawans without arms? They could’ve fought but didn’t get chance. They just had sticks. Is this RSS shakha? Why send soldiers? Send RSS people. They’ll guard border.” pic.twitter.com/5XVGyFLV6I — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

Further, using the matter of national security to politicise the issue, Dalwai dragged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, by asking whether jawans were fighting inside an RSS Shakha and also asked the government to send the RSS workers instead of soldiers as they can fight the Chinese with the sticks.

“No one from their side died, only our jawans died…How can you send our jawans without arms? They could’ve fought but didn’t get chance. They just had sticks. Is this RSS shakha? Why send soldiers? Send RSS people. They’ll guard border,” said former Congress MP Husain Dalwai.

Dalwai repeats same misinformation as Rahul Gandhi

Husain Dalwai tirade against the Modi government regarding the Indian side confronting the Chinese military in hand-to-hand combat rather than facing the Chinese with the guns comes a day after Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi had tried to pull a similar narrative.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had also claimed that launched an attack on the Modi government questioning operational decisions made by the armed forces. The Congress party leaders and workers had asked why the Indian side went to confront the Chinese military without carrying guns.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had also asked the same question on why Indian soldiers sent unarmed to a dangerous situation, and who was responsible for this decision. In a hurry to target the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi despite being an MP for so many years was not aware of the agreements signed by governments led and supported by his own party that prevented the soldiers from using firearms on the border with China.

The reason for the same is a slew of agreements signed between India and China, in an effort to keep the tension at the border under check. Both the nations have signed border agreements in 1993, 1996 and 2005, which defines the activities which are allowed and not allowed along the Line of Actual Control between India and China.

Like Rahul Gandhi, Husain Dalwai despite being in politics for so-long and also being a two-term parliamentarian parroted the same false propaganda despite being aware that it was his party which was responsible for signing agreements with the Chinese side to limit Indian troops carrying arms along the LAC.