Congress leader Zakir Hussain has been arrested in Kargil, Ladakh. An FIR was filed against the Congress LAHDC Kargil Councillor after an audiotape in which he is heard making controversial remarks pertaining to the India-China faceoff, went viral on social media.

#Breaking | Congress leader Zakir Hussain arrested in Kargil after a leaked phone conversation of him went viral where he was heard berating our Forces. pic.twitter.com/Yb6DhSAqcd — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 19, 2020

Congress leader heard saying ‘China will break Ladakh into 1000 pieces’

In the viral audio shared by Times Now, the Congress Councillor Zakir Hussain during his private conversation with a friend speaks about the 15 June India-China face-off in the Galwan valley. In the audio, he is openly heard lauding the Chinese forces and berating the Indian Army. He glorifies the Chinese Army saying that China would break Ladakh into 1000 pieces.

#Breaking 1st on TIMES NOW | Days biggest newsbreak explodes.



Congress leader Zakir Hussain arrested in Kargil after a leaked phone conversation of him went viral where he was heard berating our Forces.



TIMES NOW’s Sohil Sehran & Pradeep Dutta with details. pic.twitter.com/dJzjaTww38 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 19, 2020

In his conversation with his friend the Congress councillor furthers that “Modi kept shouting surgical strikes and China “captured” the Indian territory”. Spreading misinformation, Zakir Hussain tells his friend that China has captured 135 km of India territory. The Congress councillor shockingly claims that 222 Indian Army personnel had died adding that the Chinese side did not suffer any casualties. Hoping that China takes away Leh so that Modi loses politically, the Congress leader also makes a mockery of the martyrdom on Indian soldiers and lauds Chinese forces for killing them.

When the ‘friend’ asks about the safety and well being of the Congress councillor, he says that he will be alright and he just wants China to take half of Leh and Ladakh UT will be broken into a thousand pieces.

Congress calls comments made by their leader Zakir Hussain “private-talk”

Times Now has reported that after the alleged audio went viral and an FIR has been filed against the Kargil councillor, the Congress party distanced himself from the comment made by its legislator, calling it “private talk”.

BJP demanded sedition charges be slapped against the Congress leader Zakir Hussain

Meanwhile, BJP has launched a massive protest against the Congress party in Leh on Friday in view of the controversial remarks made by LAHDC Kargil Councillor Zakir Hussain pertaining to the India-China faceoff. Ladakh MP Jamgyang Tsering Namgyal, who led the protests, stated that the people were very angry about the remarks made by Hussain, an elected Congress Councillor. Maintaining that treachery with the country cannot be tolerated, he demanded sedition charges be slapped against the Congress leader.

Ladakh MP Jamgyang Tsering Namgyal asked why Congress was not taking any action against the councillor who openly glorifies China and berates the India Army.

Real face of traitor & anti national ideology of Congress Party can be judged through its elected Councillor of Congress Party in Kargil through this link: https://t.co/ie0Nwwe4eB



To the questions being asked by @RahulGandhi @INCIndia ; answers came from Councillor of DCC Kargil pic.twitter.com/tAShSDLjxm — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@MPLadakh) June 19, 2020

Congress RS MP had also spread misinformation earlier

The Congress continued to insult the Indian Army with party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai also parroting same lies as his party’s former chief Rahul Gandhi. He claimed that Modi government had sent the Indian Army soldiers without arms, which resulted in the death of soldiers during the clash between PLA and Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday.

Speaking to the media, the former RS members Husain Dalwai also claimed that it was only the Indian troops that were killed during the Monday clash in the Galwan valley at Ladakh and went on to say that no Chinese troops were killed during the clash.

Echoing same lies as Rahul Gandhi, Dalwai went on to make false assertion by stating that the Modi government sent these troops without any arms. He added that the troops could have fought against the PLA but did not get any chance as they had only sticks.