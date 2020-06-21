Day after Congress creates controversy over PM’s statement over Ladakh standoff, opposition party leaders voice their support for PM Modi

While Congress is trying to create unrest against PM Modi over the recent India-China stand-off in Galwan Valley, other parties have shown support irrespective of political differences. After PM’s address over India-China face-off, there were efforts to take political advantage of the situation by creating controversy around it. The wrong interpretations of the address made it look like that Prime Minister Modi is accepting that Indian troops were killed on the Chinese side. PMO released another statement to counter the misinterpretations to ensure the nation knows the truth.

Support from party leaders

It is crucial that the central government gets support from all parties in situations where the country’s security is at stake. Despite the political differences, Chief Ministers raised voice in support of PM, stating they were satisfied with the PM’s address.

Telangana Chief Minister’s office tweeted from the official twitter handle that it is not the time to do politics. There might be differences in the political lines, but everyone is united by patriotism. “Prime Minister spoke on our behalf when he paid tribute to armed forced & assured India’s interests will always be protected,” tweet CMO Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted from his official handle in which he said that he is concerned by the manufactured controversy surrounding All Party meeting. It is not the time to find faults and point fingers. Everyone should come together to show unity and solidarity towards armed forces. “Hon’ble PM and other Ministers gave very convincing answers at the APM. [The] Nation is and should be united on this subject. Unity brings strength and division exhibits weakness,” he added.

Hon’ble PM and other Ministers gave very convincing answers at the APM. Nation is and should be united on this subject. Unity brings strength and division exhibits weakness. (2/2) — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 20, 2020

Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, said in a tweet that PM Modi’s remarks in the all-party meeting were crystal clear. “It was reassuring to hear that the government won’t compromise on India’s interests. Everybody also had great faith in our forces to vanquish any evil design,” he added.

PM @narendramodi’s remarks in the all-party meeting were crystal clear in reaffirming India’s stand on the China issue. It was reassuring to hear that the government won’t compromise on India’s interests. Everybody also had great faith in our forces to vanquish any evil design. pic.twitter.com/Pg9w75Ge2u — Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) (@GolayPs) June 20, 2020

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma showed his support for PM Modi. He said, “His answers clearly reflected India’s strong stand when it comes to safeguarding our sovereignty. All other “commentary” may be best ignored. It’s not factual or desired.”

During yesterday’s All Party Meeting, PM @narendramodi spoke extensively on the India-China situation. His answers clearly reflected India’s strong stand when it comes to safeguarding our sovereignty. All other “commentary” may be best ignored. It’s not factual or desired. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 20, 2020

What happened in Galwan Valley?

Twenty soldiers, including Commanding Officer, were martyred during a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops on Monday night. The incident took place during the de-escalation process in Galwan Valley. Reports suggest that the Chinese side has also suffered casualties, including a Commanding officer. Still, there is no confirmation from the Chinese side as they have decided to keep the number of causalities a “secret in the national interest.”

However, while most opposition party leaders extended their support to PM Modi over Ladakh standoff and said that India needs to be united at this juncture, Congress has indulged in petty politics.