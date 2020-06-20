Saturday, June 20, 2020
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi twists PM Modi’s word on Ladakh standoff, Congress continues to behave wayward on the issue

Rahul Gandhi loves to not trust India, so maybe he should trust China? And if he trusts China, then they're saying that it's actually us who intruded. So it's 50-50 for Rahul Gandhi woh turned 50 yesterday.

OpIndia Staff

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi twists PM Modi's statement on Ladakh standoff (image courtesy: economic times)
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took to Twitter to twist Prime Minister Modi’s statement on Ladakh standoff and deliberately mislead everyone on the Galwan Valley issue.

Using a screenshot where Prime Minister Modi had assured Indians that the Chinese have not managed to intrude in our territory and grab any land, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Modi of ‘surrendering Indian territory to Chinese aggression’.

He then said that if the land was Chinese, why were our soldiers killed and where were they killed. He thereby cast aspersions that Galwan Valley, which is part of Indian territory and where Indian soldiers were martyred fighting the PLA, is now ‘surrendered to Chinese aggression’. Rahul Gandhi, thereby, suggested that the Galwan Valley territory in Ladakh is now grabbed by the Chinese.

What PM Modi said

Prime Minister Modi on Friday, after an all-party meet, assured the citizens of India that the no part of Indian territory was taken over by the Chinese.

“No one entered Indian territory, nor were Indian posts taken over,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an all-party meeting this evening to discuss the Ladakh clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. “20 jawans did die, but they taught a lesson to those who had cast their evil eyes on Bharat Mata (India),” PM Modi said.

Essentially, what Prime Minister Modi said was that while the Chinese soldiers did clash with the Indian soldiers at the LAC (Line of Actual Control), they were confronted by the brave soldiers. As many as 20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives fighting the enemy at the border. PM Modi had further said that China has been conveyed about India’s stand on the issue in no uncertain terms and the armed forces have been given full freedom to take any action that it deems necessary.

Hence, Prime Minister Modi was specifically referring to the status as of today and not at the time of the clash where there was movement of the Chinese troops at the LAC but were confronted by the Indian Army soldiers who put up a brave fight.

Congress’ wayward ways on Ladakh standoff

During the all party meet held on Friday to discuss the Ladakh standoff, while most opposition parties stood by PM Modi and expressed their faith the government of India, Congress reportedly tried its best to create differences. However, other opposition parties stood by firmly with the government of India. TMC, BSP, Shiv Sena as well as NCP and TRS expressed their support to the PM on Ladakh issue. BJD and DMK also extended their full support to the PM.

Many on social media pointed out that before Rahul Gandhi decided to officially ‘twist’ PM Modi’s words on Ladakh standoff, an assortment of trolls and Congress ecosystem had already set the stage last night itself.

Many on social media could see the twisting and wondered if it was part of a campaign.

Congress and CCP 2008 pact on consulting over ‘important issues’

In 2008, during UPA1 when the Left parties had expressed lack of trust in Congress-led UPA government, Sonia Gandhi, who was then the party president and UPA chairperson, had signed an MOU with the Chinese CCP, which was then led by Xi Jinping, who later on became the President of China. A deal was signed in Beijing for exchanging high-level information and co-operation between Congress and CCP. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) also provided the two parties with the “opportunity to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments”.

It was suggested that that even as China was aware of the political landscape in India, Xi Jinping went ahead and signed the pact with Congress as CCP wanted deeper ties with Congress, especially the Gandhi family.

Interestingly, the MoU was signed by the then Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi and on the Chinese side, it was signed by none other than Xi Jinping himself, who was then the Chinese vice-president and standing committee member of the CPC’s politburo. In 2008, Sonia Gandhi had visited Beijing along with Rahul, daughter Priyanka, son-in-law Robert Vadra and their two children to attend the opening of the Olympic Games. A year prior, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had also led a delegation of the Congress party to China.

Rahul Gandhi and China

Rahul Gandhi’s mysterious relationship with China had also got highlighted just few years ago during the Doklam stand-off when he was caught secretly meeting Chinese officials.

The Gandhi-scion, not once but twice, was caught meeting Chinese officials, raising suspicion among the policymakers regarding the intent of his secretive meeting with the Chinese. The first meeting had taken place in 2017, when Rahul Gandhi had a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui, especially at a time when India and China were in the middle of a stand-off at Doklam. While Congress had denied such meetings and had termed news reports suggesting that the Gandhi-scion had indeed met Chinese officials as ‘fake news’, Chinese embassy itself confirmed the same much to Congress’ embarrassment.

This meeting was especially suspicious, because the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, at that time were vehemently attacking the Indian government over their stand in the ongoing military standoff with China, just as they are doing so now.

Then in 2018, Rahul Gandhi had himself revealed regarding the secret meeting with a couple of Chinese ministers during his trip to Kailash Mansarovar in September 2018. The meeting was kept secret initially but later Rahul Gandhi had revealed the details of the meeting accidentally leading to people to speculate even more as to why both the Congress party and China were trying to hide the meeting. Rahul Gandhi was then the President of Congress.

Rahul Gandhi loves to not trust India, so maybe he should trust China? And if he trusts China, then they’re saying that it’s actually us who intruded. So it’s 50-50 for Rahul Gandhi woh turned 50 yesterday.

