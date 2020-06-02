In yet another deplorable act a 13-year-old Hindu girl has been brutally raped by six armed men in Pirbux Jarwar village falling under the jurisdiction of Dilber Khan police station in Mirpurkhas, Sindh province of Pakistan.

As reported by Pakistani Human Rights activist Rahat Austin on Twitter, six armed men entered the 13-year-old Hindu girl Permi Bheel’s house, beat up her family and took her away. The Hindu girl was brutally raped the entire night on gunpoint by these 6 men while her family kept searching for her, crying for help.

6 armed men entred in a house beat the family & taken a 13-Year-old Hindu girl Permi Bheel. Raped her all night in wilderness.Her family searched for her all night, crying, asking people for help.Village Pirbux Jarwar,Police station Dilber Khan, Mirpurkhas,Sindh-Pakistan.2-6-2020 pic.twitter.com/CPlcfHI0Ci — Rahat Austin (@johnaustin47) June 2, 2020

Brutalities against minorities in Pakistan

The brutalities against minorities continue unabated in the terrorist state of Pakistan as multiple instances of atrocities, especially against Hindus and Sikhs have been reported recently.

In October 2019, a young Hindu girl had been allegedly abducted and converted to Islam. The Hindu victim was later forcibly married by the abductor.

This horrific news came just a month after the killing of Namrita Chandani, who was found dead in her hostel room in September last year. She was found lying on a cot with a rope tied around her neck while her room was locked from inside. The college administration tried to pass it as suicide. However, her final autopsy report had revealed that she was murdered after being raped in her hostel room in September 2019.

Prior to this, following an allegation of blasphemy against a Hindu school principal, Hindu temples, shops and homes of minority Hindus were ransacked by Muslim rioters. However, later it was revealed that the attack on Hindus was a pre-planned event to cover-up a child abduction incident. The school principal had thwarted the Islamists’ efforts by giving refuge to one of the Hindu girls, who was abducted by associates of radical Islamist leader Mian Mithoo.

Pakistan is notoriously known for its persecution of not only religious minorities but also ethnic minorities within their own country. The forceful conversion programmes have often been unleashed against the minorities especially Christians, Sikhs and Hindus living in Pakistan with utmost brutality.

Earlier, Jagjit Kaur, a Sikh girl was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam in Nankana Sahib which had caused a huge uproar. In another horrific incident, a 13-year-old Pooja Sotahar Kumari, daughter of Fatan Rathore, resident of village Bakhsho Laghari in Hyderabad district’s Hosri Taluka, was kidnapped, forcefully converted and subsequently married off to a man identified as Syed Irshad Shah.