Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan: 13-year-old Hindu girl kidnapped and raped by armed men in Sindh province
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistan: 13-year-old Hindu girl kidnapped and raped by armed men in Sindh province

According to the news shared by Pakistani human rights activist Rahat Austin on Twitter, six armed men had entered the 13-year-old Hindu girl Permi Bheel's house, beaten up her family and had taken her away.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Pakistani human rights activist Rahat Austin has reported that a 13-year-old Hindu girl was kidnapped by armed men in Sindh and was raped
Representational Image, courtesy: Pragativadi
11

In yet another deplorable act a 13-year-old Hindu girl has been brutally raped by six armed men in Pirbux Jarwar village falling under the jurisdiction of Dilber Khan police station in Mirpurkhas, Sindh province of Pakistan.

As reported by Pakistani Human Rights activist Rahat Austin on Twitter, six armed men entered the 13-year-old Hindu girl Permi Bheel’s house, beat up her family and took her away. The Hindu girl was brutally raped the entire night on gunpoint by these 6 men while her family kept searching for her, crying for help.

Brutalities against minorities in Pakistan

The brutalities against minorities continue unabated in the terrorist state of Pakistan as multiple instances of atrocities, especially against Hindus and Sikhs have been reported recently.

In October 2019, a young Hindu girl had been allegedly abducted and converted to Islam. The Hindu victim was later forcibly married by the abductor.

This horrific news came just a month after the killing of Namrita Chandani, who was found dead in her hostel room in September last year. She was found lying on a cot with a rope tied around her neck while her room was locked from inside. The college administration tried to pass it as suicide. However, her final autopsy report had revealed that she was murdered after being raped in her hostel room in September 2019.

Prior to this, following an allegation of blasphemy against a Hindu school principal, Hindu temples, shops and homes of minority Hindus were ransacked by Muslim rioters. However, later it was revealed that the attack on Hindus was a pre-planned event to cover-up a child abduction incident. The school principal had thwarted the Islamists’ efforts by giving refuge to one of the Hindu girls, who was abducted by associates of radical Islamist leader Mian Mithoo.

Pakistan is notoriously known for its persecution of not only religious minorities but also ethnic minorities within their own country. The forceful conversion programmes have often been unleashed against the minorities especially Christians, Sikhs and Hindus living in Pakistan with utmost brutality.

Earlier, Jagjit Kaur, a Sikh girl was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam in Nankana Sahib which had caused a huge uproar. In another horrific incident, a 13-year-old Pooja Sotahar Kumari, daughter of Fatan Rathore, resident of village Bakhsho Laghari in Hyderabad district’s Hosri Taluka, was kidnapped, forcefully converted and subsequently married off to a man identified as Syed Irshad Shah.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsPakistan news, Pakistan video, Pakistan cases

Trending now

News Reports

OpIndia reports cited in fact-finding report on the Delhi anti-CAA riots submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The report by NGO Call for Justice was submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

“Indians are unaware of their rights,” Vinod Dua takes inspiration from US riots and urges people in India to follow suit

OpIndia Staff -
Vinod Dua says people in India failed to display their anger like the violent rioters in US did in the name of protests
Read more

Relaxation fallout: Anti-CAA lobby to organise nationwide protests to demand the scrapping of UAPA, release of the anti-CAA rioters

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The anti-CAA lobby has called to organise a mass protest movement titled 'Sab Yad Rakha Jaega' to mobilise support and corner government on the arrests of anti-CAA rioters

“Utna dimaag hota to comedian kyun banta”: Netizens roast comedian Vir Das for asking critics to not criticise comics unless they have written joke...

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
In what came across as the 'woke' version of asking people to walk a mile in someone's shoes before criticising them, Vir Das asked people who don't like jokes to not tell the comedians tha their jokes are lame unless they have written jokes themselves.

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.

Fact-check: Did Antifa rioters break into a zoo and let loose giraffe, tiger and hippopotamus on the streets in America

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, images of hippopotamus and giraffe roaming on the streets went viral on social media with various claims that these animals were spotted in various parts of America after the violence over African American man George Floyd's killing.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd protests: Nike, Louis Vuitton, Macy’s, Adidas stores vandalised and looted by rioters in the US

OpIndia Staff -
The 'protests' against George Floyd killing have now escalated into large-scale riots, vandalism and looting of luxury stores
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd killing: Rioter chants ‘La Ilaha Illalaha’ while ‘protesting’ in America

OpIndia Staff -
One protester in George Floyd killing protests was heard chanting the Islamic prayer claiming that Allah is the only god
Read more
News Reports

Hacker group ‘Anonymous’ declares war on Minneapolis police force after George Floyd killing, demands criminal charges against all cops involved in the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Anonymous said it does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department to "carry out justice" and warned the force to "expect" them
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai tries to mock Sonam Wangchuk by peddling fake news that Statue of Unity is Made in China, deletes it: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Statue of Unity is actually constructed by Larsen & Toubro in India and not in China as claimed by Rajdeep Sardesai
Read more
OpIndia Explains

As in US, so in India: Antifa in India glorifies Naxalism, advocates violence against Sanghis and engages in genocidal rhetoric

K Bhattacharjee -
India cannot afford to take the threat of Antifa India lightly. India has been waging a war against Red Terror for decades.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistan: 13-year-old Hindu girl kidnapped and raped by armed men in Sindh province

OpIndia Staff -
There have been many cases of abduction, rape, murder and forceful conversions of Hindu girls in Pakistan's Sindh region.
Read more
News Reports

13 staffers at Delhi Lieutenant Governor secretariat test positive for Coronavirus, contacts being traced

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Lieutenant Governor secretariat sanitised after 13 employees working there test positive for coronavirus
Read more
Cricket

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh attacked over casteist remark on Yuzvendra Chahal, netizens demand apology

OpIndia Staff -
A couple of month old video clip has emerged on social media where cricketer Yuvraj Singh was seen using a derogatory term for fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.
Read more
News Reports

OpIndia reports cited in fact-finding report on the Delhi anti-CAA riots submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The report by NGO Call for Justice was submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar government distributes free condoms to migrant workers returning home after quarantine

OpIndia Staff -
The Bihar government has announced that from June 2 (Tuesday), migrant workers returning to Bihar will not be registered for institutional quarantine as travel restrictions have been lifted across the country.
Read more
News Reports

South Korea reports spike in Coronavirus cases after a cluster of cases linked to church emerge in Seoul

OpIndia Staff -
The origin of 23 cases out of 35 cases in South Korea was linked to 11 churches in Incheon and two churches in Gyeonggi province.
Read more
News Reports

“Indians are unaware of their rights,” Vinod Dua takes inspiration from US riots and urges people in India to follow suit

OpIndia Staff -
Vinod Dua says people in India failed to display their anger like the violent rioters in US did in the name of protests
Read more
News Reports

BMC asks hospital incharges to coordinate with members of radical Islamist outfit PFI for burials of Muslim coronavirus patients

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC notice read that a 'task force' made by the radical Muslim organisation will oversee the burial of Muslim coronavirus patients.
Read more
News Reports

Communists in Kolkata burn US President Donald Trump’s effigy, raise slogans against his govt over the killing of George Floyd

OpIndia Staff -
The Kolkata police confirmed that the protest which lasted for about 15 minutes did not disrupt traffic movement, as only a few vehicles were plying the streets at that hour.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain mastermind behind Delhi riots, funded the Chand-Bagh violence: Says charge sheet filed by Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
Two charge sheets filed in Delhi riots case, one names Tahir Hussain for financing Chand Bagh violence, other is for Jaffrabad riots
Read more

Connect with us

229,240FansLike
359,311FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com