Advertisements
Monday, June 1, 2020
Home News Reports Prashant Bhushan calls Delhi Police "Dalla police" for arresting Pinjra Tod activist for riots...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Prashant Bhushan calls Delhi Police “Dalla police” for arresting Pinjra Tod activist for riots during anti-CAA protests

Devangana Kalita has been booked under a fresh FIR (No. 250/19), charged with unlawful assembly and rioting at Daryaganj on December 20.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Prashant Bhushan calls Delhi police "dalla" for arresting Pinjra Tod activist for third time in a row
4

Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan has taken to Twitter to criticise the Delhi police for arresting far-left group Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita for the third time in a row. Sharing an article by the leftist propaganda media outlet, The Wire, Prashant Bhushan wrote: Dalla Police! Dil ki police? implicating that the “Dalla” (pimps) Delhi police are using their free will to do what they wish to.

Screenshot of Prashant Bhushan’s Tweet

Devangana Kalita has been booked under a fresh FIR (No. 250/19), charged with unlawful assembly and rioting at Daryaganj on December 20. She was arrested on May 30 (Saturday) by the Delhi crime branch and taken into police custody for three days at Daryaganj Police Station.

Pinjra Tod activists arrested in North-East Delhi riot case

Kalita was earlier arrested, along with fellow student Natasha Narwal, on May 23 for her presence at the Jaffrabad anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest and subsequently released on bail. Both the women are founding members of Pinjra Tod, which was established in 2015.

After being granted bail, she was re-arrested by the Delhi police in a separate case related to the violence that broke out in Delhi. The duo, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita were rearrested by the Crime Branch and sent to two-days police custody. 

It was found that on February 22 evening Pinjra Tod members had mobilised local residents for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and directed them to gather at Jaffrabad metro station.

Pinjra Tod has been accused of inciting riots

Some citizens of Seelampur, Jafrabad, and Trans-Yamuna had accused Pinjra Tod, a far-left women rights initiative, and other elite civil society groups of inciting riots in the national capital.

Pinjra Tod claims to be an autonomous collective of women students fighting for a just, accessible, non-discriminatory University and affordable accommodation and has been involved in numerous protests and campaigns of a far-left nature.

Delhi Police sent notice to Pinjra tod 

Earlier, Delhi Police special cell had issued notice to 50 members of the Jamia coordination committee, former office bearers of Congress’ student’s union, National Student union of India, far left ‘activist’ group Pinjra Tod for their alleged connection with rioting and criminal conspiracy pertaining to anti-Hindu riots in north-east Delhi that had claimed the lives of 53 people and had left, over 400 injured.

It was earlier reported that police believed that Pinjra Tod activists were present in the Seelampur-Jafrabad area on February 22 evening and urged the anti-CAA protesters at the dharna site and other nearby areas to make their anti-CAA protest more impactful by creating a roadblock at the Jafrabad Metro station road. According to the report, it was this event that finally led to a show of strength from the other side and eventually, led to the Delhi riots.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsdevangana kalita, natasha narwal, pinjra tod activists arrested

Latest News

News Reports

Prashant Bhushan calls Delhi Police “Dalla police” for arresting Pinjra Tod activist for riots during anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested far-left group Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita for the third time in a row, sends to three day police custody
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: 20 year old Shaikh Mohammed murdered for smoking ganja and consuming alcohol during Ramzan

OpIndia Staff -
A youth was murdered allegedly for smoking ganja and consuming alcohol during Ramzan in Bahadurpura at Hyderabad.
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand CM and all members of the State Cabinet home quarantined after Tourism Minister tests positive for Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
A total of 22 people including tourism minister Maharaj's family members and house staff were diagnosed with Coronavirus on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

All Congress chief ministers concurred with PM Modi on measures taken by centre against coronavirus: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

OpIndia Staff -
Congress and Rahul Gandhi have been stridently attacking the Modi government over the handling the coronavirus outbreak in the country
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan’s new terror outfit ‘TRF’ threatens to kill all Indians who plan to settle in Kashmir and ‘change demography’

OpIndia Staff -
The Resistance Front has openly declared that any non-Kashmiri who goes to Kashmir with an intention to settle there eventually will be treated as an 'RSS agent' and 'not a civilian' and be 'dealt with appropriately'.
Read more
News Reports

Haryana’s Mewat has become a mini-Pakistan: Committee headed by former Justice Pawan Kumar on Muslim atrocities against Dalits

OpIndia Staff -
The press release of the committee's findings was shared by VHP's national spokesperson Vinod Bansal.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hacker group ‘Anonymous’ declares war on Minneapolis police force after George Floyd killing, demands criminal charges against all cops involved in the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Anonymous said it does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department to "carry out justice" and warned the force to "expect" them
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd protests: Nike, Louis Vuitton, Macy’s, Adidas stores vandalised and looted by rioters in the US

OpIndia Staff -
The 'protests' against George Floyd killing have now escalated into large-scale riots, vandalism and looting of luxury stores
Read more
Social Media

Actors Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman get attacked by Islamists and Pakistanis for urging people to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Following education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's call to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff, many celebrities have come forward to urge people to boycott Chinese products
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd killing: Rioter chants ‘La Ilaha Illalaha’ while ‘protesting’ in America

OpIndia Staff -
One protester in George Floyd killing protests was heard chanting the Islamic prayer claiming that Allah is the only god
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Advertisements

Connect with us

229,130FansLike
358,233FollowersFollow
244,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com