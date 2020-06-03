The Year 2020 is proving to be one of inexplicable and unprecedented events. With a pandemic, global economic collapse and political instability across the world, the year has seen it all and we haven’t reached its midpoint yet. Consistent with the theme, the LGBT Community is now saying that holding pride marches during pride month is worthy of condemnation.

Sonzal Welfare Trust, an NGO which works for the welfare of the LGBT Community in Jammu & Kashmir, has condemned Pride Kashmir for announcing a pride march at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. According to them, Pride Kashmir is being run by a “communical Cishetero group to divide people on the basis of religion and political ideology”. Pride Kashmir was condemned for supporting the abrogation of Article 370.

The post was even shared by Human of Patriarchy which is a radical feminist group. The post says, “Sonzal Welfare Trust strongly condemns misrepresentation of LGBT community of Kashmir. Such a misrepresentation appropriates the voices of queer and transgender people from Kashmir while creating a smokescreen of rainbow solidarity.”

The post also uses the hashtags #NoPinkWashing, #NoHomoNationalism and #NotinOurName. The condemnation came after Pride Kashmir announced a pride march at Lal Chowk on Instagram recently. After the post, they received a ton of abuses from Muslim fundamentalists on social media. Deeply offensive homophobic slurs were used and yet, the LGBT Community appears to have chosen to remain silent over it.

Even as the LGBT Community disassociates itself from Pride Kashmir, Kashmiri Youth Movement, whose initiative it is, is receiving death threats from Radical Muslims. On the 3rd of June, KYM uploaded a video on its Twitter account in which the voice messages sent to them by one Aqib Dar could be heard.

Aqib Dar went to great extent to make it clear that he was a Kashmiri and not a Pakistani. He abused KYM in the vilest of languages and threatened to murder them. Dar also glorified the Pulwama Terror Attack and the murder of the CRPF Jawans. The person also uses deeply offensive Hinduphobic slurs and abuses Hindus in the most vulgar of terms. Even the Gods are not spared. The tweet is embedded below (CAUTION: Offensive language. Viewer discretion advised.)

The LGBT Community has completely abandoned Pride Kashmir and the Kashmiri Youth Movement. They are, in fact, busy condemning them. It only goes on to demonstrate that intersectional politics is a massive failure and the NGOs claiming to work for the LGBT community are often more concerned with advancing the agenda of Radical Islam than the rights of the community itself.